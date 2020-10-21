Note: I have covered CMC Markets previously, and investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company

CMC Markets (OTC:CCMMF) gave a trading update for the first half which saw strong Q1 performance continue into Q2. I still see great value and opportunity in CMC markets at current levels as it remains a strong play in an extremely promising industry. I hold my Buy rating on CMC following the update.

Trading update

CMC had already highlighted the strong trading performance seen in Q1 and has seen a continuation of this into Q2. The trading update was for the 6 months to the end of September. As this wasn't the full interim results, the update as with many of the other CFD and spread-betting providers such as IG was short but sweet. IG Group (OTCQX:IGGHY), another trading provider that I own, had already delivered a Q1 trading update which was extremely positive, so it was to be expected that CMC would also see recent strong trading performance too.

Volatility across the market remained elevated for the whole of H1 allowing CMC to deliver extremely strong growth rates compared to the same period the prior year. The company said revenue for H1 will come in around £200 million which is up £120 million from the prior year. As previously highlighted, the pandemic has been a gamechanger for the whole spread-betting industry as it has allowed all providers to attract plenty of new clients whom they can retain for the long run. But the pandemic has benefited none more than CMC whose share price reflects that, standing up over 165% since pre-pandemic. The market is very aware of the scalability potential of CMC who are the smallest listed provider compared to Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF) and IG Group and even after the run-up still trade on a very favorable valuation.

CMC also provided some clarity on the strength of client retention over H1:

Client income retention remaining strong and well in excess of guidance of 'above 80%' due to the market conditions prevailing for much of H1 2021 and continued improvements to the risk management strategy.

For client retention to remain above 80% with the huge client acquisition seen over the last couple of quarters is extremely impressive.

Even more impressively the group actually maintained tight control in costs as they continued the scale-up in revenues, this was achieved even with the reinvestment into their technologies. Costs only increased by £15 million to £80 million, a circa 23% increase. CMC is proving to be extremely profitable at scale. With figures from the trading update, CMC is maintaining a gross profit margin of around 60%. This cash generation is extremely important for CMC in order to improve its competitive advantages and advance its B2B platform, which is its 'niche' focus in comparison to peers.

I believe the B2B platform will remain a key focus for the company going forward in order to gain a stronger foothold and build long-term relationships with institutional clients. These are also the high-value clients who continue to contribute to a large amount of CMC's revenues.

Currently, the consensus has CMC reporting an operating profit of £245 million for the full year and CMC's board believes they will meet these expectations. I am actually of the belief that CMC will have the ability to exceed these expectations however, this is heavily reliant on broader market volatility. As far as we can see at the moment, the future looks positive for CMC as volatility continues to grip the market in relation to the coronavirus. This is also aided by the fact that there doesn't appear to be any vaccine ready over the near term, while the market is nearing all-time highs.

Peter Cruddas CMC's CEO showed his optimism for the future in the press release:

I believe that CMC is in an excellent position with many opportunities to leverage our reputation for technological innovation, quality client service and platform stability to expand our product portfolio and deliver further diversification for the Group and ongoing returns for shareholders over the coming years.

CMC maintains a forward P/E ratio for the full year of 11, which is very lucrative. It also must be noted that this doesn't include the elevated peak of volatility which was experienced in the final quarter of the previous year. The elevated volatility has continued into the new financial year giving CMC a more appealing valuation for the current year. Whilst this may appear temporary, the large amount of cash can be reinvested into the company's technology and continue to build its strong client book. Many of the clients acquired over the last few quarters will 'stick' with CMC over the long run.

Conclusion

I remain very bullish on CMC Markets. While investors may be put off by the huge run-up in share price CMC has experienced over the last year, the game has completely changed for the company. CMC still offers tremendous value at current levels with a competent board who continue to execute their expansion plan to perfection. Buy.

