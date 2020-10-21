This reinforces the idea that the pandemic has pulled in, rather than boosted, streaming demand. Across Q2/Q3, net adds aren't materially higher than the same period last year.

The company added 2.2 million net-new global subscribers in the quarter, even below the lowball 2.5 million it guided to in Q2.

A lot of air is now coming out of the Netflix (NFLX) bubble. The worldwide leader in streaming has been an investor favorite all year, as trends early on in the pandemic suggested that lockdown orders were driving many new subscribers to flock to Netflix's platform.

But a couple of things have happened in the interim. As lockdowns began to ease and people settled back into new routines, and as a whirlwind of new streaming offerings like NBC's Peacock and AT&T's (T) HBO Max came into the market, Netflix's star began to shine a little less brightly. The company just released third-quarter results that disappointed heavily on third-quarter net adds, sending shares skidding ~6% in after-hours trading:

Data by YCharts

I sounded off a cautious warning on Netflix last quarter, and I continue to be extremely wary of this stock for a number of reasons:

Disney+ has grown to become a massive competitor with venerable proprietary brands across Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, as well as the flagship Disney brand. As of this year, HBO Max and Peacock have also entered into the fray, with each of these streamers also boasting compelling content that other streaming services don't have. The truth is that nobody has the time to watch the content across all of these services, and most will likely cull down their memberships to one or two top services. Netflix will deal with the fallout from more churn going forward as people hop between services. Content wars will continue delaying profitability. Netflix's answer to rising competition, of course, is to keep pumping dollars into splashy content, including big-budget releases like Stranger Things, The Crown, and Witcher (the last a direct response to try to take market share away from HBO after the end of Game of Thrones, though HBO is following up that act in 2022 with prequel The House Of The Dragon). Local-language content is also another big and expensive focus for Netflix that will continue kicking profitability further down the road.

It's incredibly important to recognize that Netflix shares have already rallied an impressive ~60% this year, outperforming the S&P 500's ~7% gains by nearly a factor of ten. We have to ask ourselves: has Netflix's growth trajectory or its profitability prospects materially improved enough this year to warrant such a dramatic rise? At present share prices, Netflix trades at a ~8x forward revenue multiple and a ~60x forward P/E ratio, based on consensus estimates for FY21 - indicating a stock that's priced for perfection.

Longer term, Netflix's strengths in both original content and broad distribution will continue to make it one of the cornerstone technology stocks of the next decade. But in my view, the best near-term move for investors is to remain on the sidelines until some of Netflix's year-to-date gains unwind before jumping back in.

Q3 download

Let's now discuss the trends we saw in Q3 in further detail. The key highlights from the third quarter are shown ini the chart below:

Figure 1. Netflix Q3 results

Source: Netflix Q3 shareholder letter

We can start by zooming in on global streaming paid net additions, which rose 2.20 million this quarter to end at a total of 195.15 million subscribers, up 23% y/y.

Recall that at the end of last quarter, Netflix already shocked the markets by guiding to only 2.5 million net-new adds in Q3, versus a much-sharper 10.1 million net adds in Q2 and 15.8 million in Q1. At that time, Netflix also suggested to the markets that a lot of the company's Q2 strength was due to a pull-forward of demand caused by quarantines and lockdowns, which would impact net adds in future quarters. That prediction came true as Q3 net adds came in even lower than anticipated.

Pull-forward is one argument to explain the softer Q3 trends; competition is another. This year alone saw the launch of HBO Max and NBC's Peacock, not to mention the continued snowballing growth of Disney+, which recently reorganized its corporate structure to place even greater emphasis on streaming. Both of those new services saw slower-than-anticipated launches because they were not widely distributed - at launch, due to carriage disputes, neither service was available on Roku (ROKU), the U.S. market leader in smart TV systems. But recently, NBC resolved its dispute with Peacock and is now available on The Roku Channel (which, in turn, is also now available on Amazon Fire devices). In other words, consumers obviously have a lot more choice now, and it doesn't make sense to pay for 2+ streaming services when it's not possible to watch all the content across all services. Netflix will likely deal with a lot more frequent defections going forward.

In the chart below, we can zoom in on Netflix's Q2+Q3 net-new subscriber adds, which is 12.6 million across the two quarters. Versus the prior-year Q2+Q3 net adds of 9.5 million, this suggests that the large surge in adds that Netflix saw in early Q1 has largely dissipated. In Q4, Netflix has also guided to 6.0 million net-new adds versus 8.8M in the year-ago Q3 - meaning that in the Q2-Q4 period, Netflix's net new adds will actually be roughly flat to last year, with only Q1 containing any pandemic benefit.

Figure 2. Netflix net add trends Source: Netflix Q3 shareholder letter

When we break down subscriber trends by geography, we find slightly unfavorable mixes as well. Out of Netflix's 28.1 million in net-new adds, only 5.4 million have been in Netflix's most-lucrative market (US & Canada), while 10.5 million new adds have been added to EMEA ($10.88 ARPU, -19% below US ARPU) and 7.3 million in APAC ($9.20 ARPU, -31% below US ARPU). Zooming into key UCAN adds, we find that subscriber growth has virtually stalled with only 180k net-new adds in Q3, which is a reflection of the heightened streaming competition that has flooded the U.S. market this year.

Figure 3. Netflix subs by geo Source: Netflix Q3 shareholder letter

Netflix's answer to this problem, of course, will be to ramp up content spending. Netflix wrote in its Q3 shareholder letter that, fortunately, production is up and running on some of Netflix's key titles:

We’ve restarted production on some of our biggest titles including season four of ​Stranger Things​, action film ​Red Notice​ (starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) and ​The Witcher​ season two. Since the almost-global shutdown of production back in mid-March, we have already completed principal photography on 50+ productions and, while the course and impact of C-19 remains unpredictable, we’re optimistic we will complete shooting on over 150 other productions by year-end."

The good news is that Netflix expects its year-end operating margin to hit 18% this year (versus a previous 16% guidance), and 19% next year, and positive free cash flow this year will remove the need for Netflix to access the capital markets before year-end. But still, Netflix's slim margins and EPS (held down by its massive content investments) are still a long way from justifying Netflix's share price from a pure earnings standpoint.

Key takeaways

Netflix is in danger of returning back to the new-subscriber slump that the company experienced in Q2/Q3 of last year. Netflix had not missed on subscriber expectations in four quarters until this most recent earnings release, and history has shown that Netflix shares tend to pull back in periods of weak subscriber adds (from May through October in 2019, when Netflix missed on subscribers two quarters in a row, shares retreated ~30% peak-to-trough before rebounding again in November/December and in 2020).

Investors would be wise to move to the sidelines for the time being and adopt a watch-and-wait approach on Netflix.

