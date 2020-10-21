A spike in fake items surfacing online means submissions will grow steady in the future.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) is the world's largest authenticator of sports memorabilia and coins with over 85 million items authenticated since 1986.

While I mostly talk about high growth large-cap stocks on Seeking Alpha, I want to shed light on one of my personal favorite small-cap stocks, Collectors Universe.

The company set various records during the fiscal year 2020, including annual revenue of $78.9 million and a record number of submissions certified (5 million).

Not only do I own shares in CLCT, but I have first-hand experience with its PSA grading service as a long time sports card collector.

In this article, I'll give you the basic rundown on Collectors Universe and why investors may consider adding this market-leading small-cap stock to their portfolios.

Collectors Universe Overview

Collectors Universe is in the business of authenticating items like coins, sports cards, and autographs to put buyers at ease when purchasing sought-after items.

The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California but has offices worldwide in Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai too.

Collectors Universe generates revenue from submissions across its two flagship services: PCGS and PSA grading.

The company's flagship service, PSA Grading, experienced a surge in demand this year as more collectors remained at home and sent their sports trading cards to be graded by the best in the business.

Why so?

The sports card market was on fire this year due to the rise in ecommerce activity that caused prices for PSA collectibles to skyrocket as more consumers spent time shopping on major auction websites like eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY).

For example, a 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth autographed baseball card from the Uncle Jimmy Collection sold for $436,000.

PSA grading went on a hiring spree to keep up with demand, and the stock price rose in line with higher revenue projections.

PSA grading is the top dog in the sports grading market and PSA grading items command the highest resale value on average in the secondary market.

Collectors will pay more for PSA items, which encourages sellers to get their items graded for higher potential profits.

The Rise in Counterfeit and Reprint Sports Cards

As a long time sports card collector, I've seen a spike in the number of counterfeit and reprint cards selling online.

It's becoming harder and harder to distinguish original, authentic sports cards from fake reprints and copies.

For example, here's a photo of an authentic 2003/04 Topps Lebron James rookie card vs an identical-looking reprint.

Authentic 2003-04 Topps Lebron James Rookie Card

Fake 2003-04 Topps Lebron James Rookie Reprint

Fraudsters use expensive computer graphics software and printers to copy authentic cards and produce massive amounts of fake reprints.

They proceed to sell these reprints on eBay, sometimes unknownst to naive buyers.

As technology improves in the future, I think there will be a huge growth in fake sports cards hitting the market.

That's where PSA grading will see a similar rise in grading submissions to help counteract the number of fake items on the marketplace.

Counterfeit Gold And Silver Coins May Be On the Rise as Well

Just as counterfeits produce tons of fake reprint cards, I think gold and silver coins will be counterfeited too.

Gold and silver prices surged during 2020 as investors flocked towards precious metals as a haven against economic uncertainty.

Higher prices mean more scammers will produce fake coins and attempt to sell them as authentic items.

Collectors Universe also authenticates coins through its PCGS service.

PCGS grading coins sell at higher premiums due to the guaranteed authenticity because, unfortunately, there are lots of counterfeit coins selling on the market.

I expect a gradual increase in coin grading submissions as more fake coins enter the marketplace.

Softening Lockdowns Could Hurt Submission Volume in the Short Term

Global pandemic lockdowns forced many collectors to remain at home and spend more time organizing their collections.

Selling sports cards and coins also became a source of potential income for people who needed extra money to offset layoffs and unemployment caused by COVID-19.

Astute collectors understand that buyers will pay more for PSA and PCGS grading items, so they submitted their items for grading in order to increase the potential resale price.

Since Collectors Universe benefited from a spike in submissions during COVID-19, I think reduced lockdowns will hurt the business in the short term.

Fewer submissions translate into less revenue, so I expect submissions to drop off a bit in the short term but continue accelerating in the long run.

Strong Profit Margins Plus a Good Balance Sheet Along with Rising Dividend

Collectors Universe is a profitable company with 19.72% operating margins and a 13.67% net profit margin. Since the company makes money from submissions, I expect to see a steady increase in the stock price as long as submissions remain strong.

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet with $28 million at the end of the fiscal year 2020.

While many companies laid off employees during COVID-19, Collectors Universe hired more staff to keep up with increased demand. I like the conservative strategy of Collectors Universe to hold cash and avoid raising cash through offerings or low interest debt.

The company also pays a quarterly 1.14% dividend yield, and management has increased the dividend since last year. Stocks that pay a rising dividend tend to outperform all other types of stocks over the long run.

Collectors Universe puts shareholders first and has the potential to grow into a multi-billion dollar company in the future. As leaders of the grading market, Collectors Universe has enough brand recognition to raise prices in the future and keep away competitors like Beckett Grading and SGC.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a small-cap company with the potential to grow in the future, then Collectors Universe deserves a serious look.

My price target is around $100 by 2021 as the business continues to grow.

It's amazing to see how much Collectors Universe has grown over the last 5 years. CLCT stock is up over 250% since 2015.

I remain bullish on CLCT stock and look forward to watching the company continues its record-setting pace as Collectors Universe approaches a $1 billion market cap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLCT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.