I believe that the market has a short-term outlook of neutral on the Brazilian economy, and for this reason, EWZ has been fluctuating around the $29.00 price range.

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) has been stagnant over the past two months and I would like to know if that trend will continue or not. Besides the normal political circuses, nothing eventful has occurred to positively or negatively affect the Brazilian economy. In the long term, I am bullish on EWZ but neutral in the short term. The Brazilian economy is not recovering at a rate fast enough to slow the national debt increase. I have seen positive signs that make me optimistic, like the decrease in poverty that analysts believe is occurring because of the COVID-19 stimulus.

Brazilian Macroeconomic Indicators

There are many lagging indicators that we could use to understand the health of the Brazilian Economy, but I will only review my favorites in this analysis.

Figure 1 - Brazilian Unemployment Rate

Source: Trading Economics - Brazil Unemployment Rate

Brazil's unemployment rate is affected by seasonality (demonstrated by the black lines in Figure 1). This seasonality, in my opinion, is a result of the following situation. The unemployment rate increases as employers lay off labor used to meet holiday and summer vacation demand from January to March. Harvest season kicks off in April, and the unemployment rate decreases as agriculture products become ripe. From October to December, retailers begin to prepare for the holiday season, and the service industry prepares for summer vacation.

This year, the seasonal trends are distorted as nonseasonal industries laid off their employees due to the coronavirus's adverse effects. The black line that passes through the columns is where I believe they would have been if it wasn't for COVID-19. Trading Economics' analysts believe that the unemployment rate will start its decline in August. In August, agricultural activity is almost nothing, which is why this month doesn't even show up in this harvest season document. I believe that the decline will start in September. Seasonality will become more prevalent towards the end of this year and the beginning of next year, in my opinion.

Figure 2 - Brazil Foreign Direct Investment

Source: Trading Economics - Foreign Direct Investment

TE analysts believe that FDI will increase after January of 2021. Brazilian market analysts that submit their estimates to the Brazilian Central Bank ("BCB") share this opinion. Market analysts believe that FDI will be $50 billion and increase to $65 billion in 2021. In the short term, the outlook is bearish as these levels are still billions less than what occurred over the past two years.

Figure 3 - Brazil Retail Sales

Source: Trading Economics - Brazil Retail Sales YoY

I like the most about this graph because it shows this economic downturn was shorter than the recession that occurred in 2016. Consensus forecasts show a gradual recovery in retail sales. Brazil's retail industry follows in the United States' footsteps with events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The issue is, how much will retail sales be able to increase with high unemployment? I do not believe it will be enough for the market to recover from the large decline in April and May.

Figure 4 - Brazil Business Confidence

Source: Trading Economics - Business Confidence

Business confidence in Brazil, a leading indicator, has already recovered to levels near those before COVID-19. Consensus forecasts that this indicator will remain at the current level until the end of 2021. Though forecasts are neutral in the short term, I am optimistic that confidence recovered so quickly. Business confidence could have remained low for many months as it did during the 2016 recession.

Table 1 - Overview Of Indicators

Indicator Type of Indicator Short-term Long-term Unemployment Lagging Neutral Neutral Foreign Direct Income Lagging Bearish Neutral Retail Sales Leading Neutral Bullish Business Confidence Leading Neutral Bullish

Table 1 is my overview of the indicators mentioned in this article. As you can see, short-term forecast averages are neutral. I believe that the market has a short-term neutral outlook on the Brazilian economy, and for this reason, EWZ has been fluctuating around the $29.00 price range over the past two months. In the long term, I have a bullish outlook on the Brazilian economy as leading indicators are positive.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.