United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) CEO Lynn Harton on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

[00:00:01] Good morning and welcome to United Community Banks, third quarter 2020 earnings call hosting the call today, our chairman and chief executive Officer Lynnhaven, Chief Financial Officer Jefferson Haralson, Chief Banking Officer Richard Bradshaw and Chief Risk Officer Rob Edwards. United's presentation today includes references to operating earnings, pre-tax free credit earnings and other non-cash financial information. For these non gap financial measures, United has provided a reconciliation to the corresponding gap financial measure in the financial highlights section of the earnings release, as well as at the end of the investor presentation. Both are included on the website at UCB Dotcom. Copies of the third quarter earnings release and investor presentation were filed last night on Form 8-K with the S.E.C. and a replay of this call will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at UCB Dotcom. Please be aware that during this call, forward looking statements may be made by representatives of United. Any forward looking statement should we consider in the light of risks and uncertainties described on page three of the company's 2019 form 10K, as well as other information provided by the company in its filings with the SEC and included on its website? At this time, I will turn the call over to Lynn Harton.

Lynn Harton

[00:01:16] Good morning and thank all of you for joining our call. This was certainly a busy quarter for the company. We closed the acquisition of Seaside National Bank in Florida and the combination of their earnings and the continued growth of our business led to a record level of pre-tax reprovision income for the quarter at slightly over 81 million dollars. Our earnings per share for the quarter came in at 52 cents on a gap basis, 55 cents on an operating basis, which represents a decline from the same period last year, but a significant improvement from last quarter, a return on assets of one point zero seven percent. Dhruva return on common equity that exceeded 10 percent and on an operating basis, a return on assets was one point one four percent. And we reached thirteen and a half percent. And our return on tangible common equity. Our bankers continue to deliver outstanding service, and we were rewarded with eight percent annualized loan growth and 15 percent annualized deposit growth due to their efforts. At the same time, given the low rate environment, we continue to work to drive down our overall cost of deposits to partially offset the decline that we and the rest of the industry are experiencing in loan and investment securities yields.

[00:02:33] Our net interest margin fell by 15 basis points during the quarter as a result of the low rate environment. Even with this margin decline, though, our efficiency ratio on an operating basis reached a record for the company of 52 percent. Credit continues to perform well as our markets rebound from the effects of the covid-19 shutdown. Loan payment deferrals decline from nearly 16 percent last quarter to just above three percent at September 30th. It continues to be difficult to predict the future path of credit results, but we're certainly encouraged by the performance of our client base during this time, both nonperforming loans and that charge offs decline from last quarter and continue to be consistent with pre covid levels. Our allowance for credit losses now stands at one point thirty nine percent of total loans, excluding P.P. loans. So given the environment, this was a strong quarter for the company and reflects great efforts by our team throughout the bank to maintain, focus and continue to take care of our customers. Now, I know you'd like to hear more details on the quarter, specifically credit, and I'd like to turn it over to Rob for that now Rob.

Rob Edwards

[00:03:40] Thank you, Lynn, and thank you for being on the call today. I'm going to start my comments on page seven. Our loan portfolio grew by one point seven dollars billion this quarter, with one point four billion coming from Seaside and two hundred and twenty seven million dollars coming on a core basis. Excluding sea side, our loans grew at an eight percent annualized pace. Our loan growth picked up a bit in the quarter as we've been successful in market share. Take away from our lender hires in nineteen and early twenty twenty. And we've also had success in turning many of our new customers into full relationships. Moving on to the allowance for credit losses on page eight. On this slide, we provide the initial credit marks and interest rate marks for Seaside. In total, there are forty six million dollars in loan marks for the quarter. In addition to the forty six million dollars, we also set aside a twenty one point eight dollars million provision in the quarter, which included a ten point seven dollars million Cecil provision for suicides, non PCD loans commonly called the double dip. In total, our allowance for credit losses increased by about 30 million dollars and our allowance for credit losses to loans ratio increased to one point three nine percent, which we view as healthy.

[00:05:12] On page nine, we look at credit quality, which was stable in the quarter, our net charge offs were improved from last quarter to nine basis points, which included the benefit of strong recoveries. On page 10, we give you a deeper look at our deferrals, which improved significantly from June 30th and now just represent three percent of our total loans. Through our ongoing review of the top 50 stabilized hotel properties, we have seen an increase in weighted average occupancy to 50 percent in the third quarter. While we've seen improvement in our hotel and restaurant deferrals, the deferral rate within these two loan books remains higher than other portfolios and amounts to 70 percent of the total remaining deferrals. I'm also pleased to note that ARENAVIRUS deferrals improved to just two point four percent of total Levitus loans. There's additional detail on our Navitas portfolio, our restaurant and hotel books, as well as retail CRM in the appendix. And we're glad to discuss during Q&A. If you have any questions with that, I'll pass it over to Jefferson on Capital.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:06:27] Thank you, Rob, I'm going to start my comments on page 11. I'll talk briefly on capital. Our capital ratios came in as we expected in the quarter with the closing of the seaside deal and our ratios still remain above peers. You will remember that we raised one hundred million dollars in preferred equity and 100 million dollars in senior debt last quarter. And giving that we do have 63 million dollars in senior debt and trust that we could call this year depending on the environment. But for now, we are planning to hold the capital as we keep an eye on the economy. The interest income and margin is on page 12 or interest income was up nineteen point two dollars million from last quarter, primarily with the help of seaside or interest margin was down 15 basis points from last quarter as the core NIM was down 23 basis points and increased loan accretion offset this by eight basis points. The core margin compression came as we got the full mix impact of the surge in liquidity at the end of Q2 and Seaside came in with a lower court NIM as well. The initial seaside marks are what drove the increase in loan accretion, excluding PPY forgiveness and loan accretion. We expect relative stability in our core margin and Q4 page 13 shows our deposit mix and our cost of funds. We had success in the quarter again and growing deposits with core deposits of 15 percent annualized. Excluding the acquisition, our cost of deposits improved to 25 basis points in Q3 from 38 basis points last quarter, and we were encouraged by that progress. Fees are on page 14. We were once again very pleased with the result. With our fee income up eight and a half million dollars from last quarter, the main driver of the increase is just under two and a half million dollars that Novartis added.

[00:08:21] And from our mortgage business, that was up one point five dollars million from our previous record last quarter. With the environment, our mortgage volumes actually increased from last quarter and the gain on sale percentage also increased, which we were not expecting. There were other notable items in the fee income result. We were encouraged that our service charges started to normalize higher in Q3 and our higher loan volume drove a million dollar increase and our customers flat fees. You saw in the release and in the investor deck that we had about 750000 dollars in security gains and a one million dollar positive swing in our SBA servicing asset valuation, that may not well repeat on page 15, we give you an update on our people and our customers are thinking about and doing the work on forgiveness. And 56 percent of our customers have input, completed forgiveness, documentation into our portal. We have just started to turn in that documentation to the SBA for the loan forgiveness, which is here in the Q&A to answer PVP questions on page 16. Are expenses included a half a million dollars contribution to our foundation and we're relatively flat when you layer in the seaside run rate of about nine million dollars with the revenue increase that we had and the flattish expenses, our efficiency ratio moved to 52 percent. While we did not get much in the way of seaside cost savings in Q3, we expect to convert their systems in the first quarter and we feel confident on the nine million dollars of annual cost savings that we have targeted. With that, I'll pass it back to Lynn for closing comments.

Lynn Harton

[00:10:03] Thank you, Jefferson. Another exciting event this quarter for United was the addition of Jim Clements, president of Clemson University, to our board of directors. Under Jim's leadership, Clemson has set records in admissions, enrollment, graduation and retention rates, research funding and as we all know, athletics. Clemson has been ranked as one of the top 25 public universities by U.S. News and World Report for 11 straight years. I look forward to having Jim encourage and push us to perform at the highest possible level. So, Jim, welcome to United. And speaking of performance, I like to point out that while the economic outlook remains hard to predict, we were well-positioned with solid, reprovision income, strong capital levels and ample liquidity to outperform during this cycle. And that is all due to an outstanding team throughout the company, some of which are in the room here with me now. So I'd like to open it up now for questions and give them an opportunity to provide more color for you on the quarter and the environment.

[00:11:29] Our first question comes from the line of Brad Milsaps with Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

Brad Milsaps

[00:11:37] Hey, good morning. Maybe just wanted to start on asset quality and you guys have seen some nice improvement in deferrals and a lot of moving parts with the reserve this quarter, but it looks like if I add back the marks, the existing market, the reserve gets around one 40, one five forty five at one point, maybe still a touch lower than peers. But just kind of curious how you guys are thinking about the reserve and provisioning going forward based on the improvement you've seen on the deferral side of the equation.

Rob Edwards

[00:12:20] Hey, Brad, it's Rob, as far as the provision goes, you know, it would really be made up of three things as we go forward. Three primary components. Of course, loan growth would continue to play a role in the provisioning and then also charge offs, future charge offs. And then also I think personally that we'll see. We've not had a lot in specific reserves and you could see an increase in the specific reserves on some problem loans in the future. And that could also, of course, drive the need for additional provision as it relates to the allowance rate itself. You know, the economic assumptions are more, you know, the primary driver there. And if the while the environment is very difficult to predict, high degree of uncertainty, if though it does play out like our current assumptions are modeled, we would expect the rate itself to remain pretty close to where it is. Were there any big changes in the size reclassified classified year from the second quarter, so we did add in about 15 million dollars of hotel exposures and we did add in some about 20 million dollars of senior care exposure overall to criticize and classified increased by 15 million dollars. So we've been successful, continue to experience success in moving credits out of criticize and classified through refinance and pay offs. And so I was actually really pleased with how much movement we had out of the criticize and classified bucket to make room for some of the stuff coming in.

Brad Milsaps

[00:14:19] Great. And just maybe one follow up for Jefferson away from credit. Appreciate you, including slide twenty three on mortgage. I know last quarter you've benefited from I think it was a five or six million dollar mark on the pipeline at the end of the quarter. Was there also a mark this quarter? And I guess if I look at the table, it's sort of the difference between the number that the gain on sale multiplied by the number of unsold sort of is the number kind of what the market would be, just kind of curious kind of how to think about kind of that mortgage line going forward.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:14:54] So I'll start briefly, it is a good way to think about it, there was a much more slight write up of the mortgage pipeline this quarter passed over the Rich. Who manages that business for us to talk about the future and what he's seeing there, I'm sure.

Rich Bradshaw

[00:15:11] Hi. Good morning, Brad. In terms of production in Q4, we do see production coming down probably about 10 percent. We are seeing reifies increase y purchases decrease, you know, in terms of the margin as well. It was a healthy five point four in Q3. And right now we're seeing something 425 to 450 is what we're currently experiencing. Kind of think that will hold through the end of the quarter and probably go down in first quarter next year. And then in terms of fee income, well, we're kind of projecting is mid to high teens for Q4.

Brad Milsaps

[00:15:55] Right, and just a follow up to that, I think in the deck you mentioned more summations are up about a half a million. Do you mean that as those mortgage revenues subside, is that kind of hard to think about? You know, you do get some expense relief as that comes down.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:16:13] Yes, definitely. If you think about mortgage commissions, up about two million dollars from Q1, we also have some overtime that's in there as well. So I think depending on how far mortgage comes in, you would get a portion of that two million dollars back.

Brad Milsaps

[00:16:31] Great. Thank you, I really appreciate it. How about you?

Jennifer Demba

[00:16:46] Thank you. Good morning. Rob, just wondering if you could talk about what you think you could see a potential loss content in the hotel book, it seems to be the area where most banks are experiencing the greatest amount of stress. And I also be curious to what you think was content being senior living. We hadn't heard a mention of that were very much this quarter. So I'm curious what your thoughts are on the.

Rob Edwards

[00:17:20] Yeah, so interestingly, I maybe start with this, the, um, the senior care book, we did have a senior care credit that was in our classified portfolio that we were able to exit through a sale, did not take any loss on that on that sale this quarter. So we continue to be optimistic about the senior care portfolio. But as I mentioned, there's a couple that have we've put in criticized and really it's more about pace of stabilization. It's not we're not seeing anything in the senior care space where the occupancy was one level. Now it's dropped way down. What we're seeing is as properties come online, it's taking them longer than we would have anticipated or they would have anticipated reaching stabilization, which, of course, is really just because of the environment, more so than the actual core business now. So we feel I feel good about that business. We may have some credit that just take longer to get there than would have otherwise been thought on the hotel side. It's an interesting situation. We have as an example, we've got a couple of limited service properties on the side of Interstate 95 in the Carolinas and those properties are running in 85 to 90 percent occupied. And so doing very well, as you're probably aware and hearing from others. The some of the concern is on the business travel side in more urban type environments.

[00:19:01] I feel optimistic about the hotel portfolio that we have. We have made it a focus to limit our hotel exposure to three to four of the top hotel folks in our markets. So it's not like we've just been random with our hotel origination. Those people have a longer horizon. They've been at it a long time. They don't get scared by a difficult environment. They're true operators and they have resources to resolve their own situation. So I continue to feel good, but I think we'll have some, you know, with a weighted average occupancy of fifty percent, we do have a couple of properties that are below 45 percent occupied and we're working with them, but we feel good about them and the quality of the operator, as is what I think is going to drive the success in that space.

Jennifer Demba

[00:20:04] Thank you so much.

Michael Rose

[00:20:16] Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions, Jefferson. I just want to start on the margin. Obviously, a couple of moving pieces this quarter, especially with the with the deal coming in. We'll get some PPD coming over the next couple of quarters. Can you just kind of walk us through some of your high level thoughts on how we should be thinking about the moving pieces? Thanks.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:20:38] Yeah. So going forward, I'll talk EXPE, but we have we have a lot of things that are now turning into tailwinds for us that have been headwinds before. One is the CD book has always been a tailwind, but we have 367 million dollars coming due next quarter at one point to eight percent. The whole the whole CD book is one point nine dollars billion, that 85 basis points. So a lot of opportunity there. We have been putting cash to work. So this cash bill that you've been seeing I think is going to, again, XP start to reverse. We can talk about P.P. in a second. So in the period you'll notice that the securities portfolio was higher. So you're getting a positive mix change there. We had some good loan growth this quarter. That's helping. But we think that pipeline looks good next quarter. So the on the other hand of it, we have the leverage continues to trickle down just a little bit. And so that's a headwind. You know, net. As you look into the fourth quarter, our deposit rates so far have fallen faster than our loan yields. So I feel like that the core margin can be flat this quarter and then maybe on accretion, maybe that comes in a couple of basis points. That's what I'm thinking now. Now, with PGP, we do expect we expect to start seeing some forgiveness and some cash coming in from that. And we'll have to go to work to put that, to put that to work to help keep that margin flat. But that's forecast now as a flat core margin.

Michael Rose

[00:22:25] It's very helpful and we heard from the banks this morning that operating some of the markets, that they found a little bit more optimistic on the loan growth outlook, appreciate the color on the securities book, but are you guys doing the same thing? And is there a point where, you know, the loan growth? You know, once we get through some of the you run off into the middle of the back half of next year, you know, actually starts to more than offset the, you know, which added securities book. And you actually get some positive mix shifts and I expansion.

Rob Edwards

[00:22:57] I'll start passed over to Rich. I mean, the securities is already a nice positive mix shift from cash and the securities. And then if we could take that and move it into loans, it could be a better thing for us. And with that, I'll pass it to Rich on a pipeline. What you seeing there?

Rich Bradshaw

[00:23:11] Sure. Good morning, Michael. I'll add a little more color to Rob's earlier comments on growth. First of all, we're seeing a return on our investment on the 40 commercial lenders and leaders that we've hired since January 2019. And probably about half of those are replacement, half are incremental, and those are really paying off for us. Another piece of this is the large banks are moving away from the five million dollar loan size, and that's a really great loan for United. Matter of fact, those banks are going in terms of portfolio management, it's a one 800 number if you're a five million dollar loan customer. And so that's been a real opportunity for us and I'm sure for some of our peer banks as well. And then lastly, I think we continue to enjoy some tailwinds from BP, both from a reputation standpoint, in the fact and the fact that of the 11000 that we did, 3000 were new customers to United. And you can obviously figure out what's our biggest target in terms of who we've been going after for the last quarter. And that's been very successful for us. So we do feel optimistic going forward and Q4, our pipelines are strong and feel that we'll have a similar Q4. And likewise that we had for Q3 out of that. And that Colonial's that we're seeing coming in are very similar to our current loan yield. So we're not on this growth. We're not seeing degradation in O'Neill.

Michael Rose

[00:24:42] Got it. That's helpful. And then maybe just one final question for me. You guys just closed the cease fire deal. It does seem like M&A chatter is picking up a little bit. We did see a larger transaction here recently and we've seen some of your markets. Any updated thoughts? I know you guys preferred some of the smaller deals, hitting singles, maybe some doubles as close to home runs. But, you know, how should we think about kind of the capital deployment and M&A strategies from move forward? Thanks.

Lynn Harton

[00:25:11] Yeah, thanks. Michael, this is Lynn. I mean, clearly, as soon as the environment clears, whatever we believe that is, I do think there's going to be tremendous opportunities for acquisitions. And as you mentioned, we tend to like the singles and doubles. We will look at a few maybe triples here and there. But all the drivers that were in place, you know, before covid margin pressure, tech investments, competition for a loan growth, all those things have really accelerated. So there's a lot of conversations going on, you know, and people are looking forward to, you know, once you can feel comfortable looking at each other's loan books and knowing what you got, I think, you know, we're looking forward to get back into the M&A game.

Michael Rose

[00:25:59] I appreciate all the callers, guys. Thank you. Thanks, Michael.

Catherine Mealor

[00:26:13] Thanks. Good morning. Maybe just one follow up on the capital deployment question on buybacks. You've got a lot of capital credit, feels stable. It looks really good. How are you thinking about how can you be comfortable reengaging on the buyback?

Lynn Harton

[00:26:30] That's a great question. And we're talking about that a lot internally. We don't have plans to re-engage the buyback currently, but we do have cash in the holding company that will last us to the beginning of 2024. We do have an upstream that's going to come enhance that. We do think you'll start seeing us before we get to buyback, start to look at our trust preferred that's out there, a six and a quarter percent. We have some senior debt that's out there at five percent that matures and 2022 that we could do early. So we're looking at, you know, using that cash to benefit 2021. But we want to see some more time and some more statistics passed before we enter back into the buyback.

Catherine Mealor

[00:27:17] And then a follow up on credit as well, are there any loans that have come off of deferral, but where you have entered into a loan modification and anything to speak up their.

Rob Edwards

[00:27:29] So I'm going to say no to that, that's not that's not really something that we're doing if it's modified and that's likely if it would be modified because of a change in performance, we would either downgraded or TDR it or put it in. It would call it a deferral deferrals or modifications effectively. Right.

Catherine Mealor

[00:27:54] Yeah, yeah, we've just seen some other companies that kind of talk about coming off deferral but entered into a modification restructure, so we want to make sure that there wasn't another group of loans that, no, we're not doing the right thing. And then maybe just I guess, one last question on just kind of your just thoughts on expense growth, any kind of outlook, Jefferson, near-term on what you're thinking about expense growth going into next year? Yes.

Lynn Harton

[00:28:25] So we have our thinking a lot about expenses. It's budget season and a couple of things to think about. One is we have six branches that we are closing in December. All things equal that should save us two point three million dollars next year. And before you get excited about that, we also have new vocations coming on and we have two new locations in Columbia that we're excited about that are coming on. We have a team LPO team that have we brought in some time ago that has a call in their loan book. Really, really. Well, Rich may want to step up on this.

Rich Bradshaw

[00:29:02] Yes, it's we we're purchasing the two brand or have purchased sorry. We have we purchased the two branches in Columbia to support the new LPO. We started that LPO in July last year and we're really pleased with their growth. And they've done a hundred and twenty million of commitments since the start of that LPO. And so we feel very good about that. We're also looking at a location or two in Florida. But NetNet wish to get some expense savings from branch closures next year. We have nine million dollars from sea side that we're excited about getting that into the run rate starting next year. We have some other streamlining type of ideas that we're not really talking a lot about today, but we're starting to kind of lay out and try to get some cost savings from some other projects as well. And at the same time, we're growing our business. We're making selective hires. We're making some of these investments that we're talking about. So, again, we're in budget season for next year. But, you know, flat to slightly higher is where I would kind of start.

Catherine Mealor

[00:30:09] And great, helpful, thanks, thanks for the color and great quarter.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:30:26] Hey, everyone. Good morning. Just a quick follow up on the loan growth, the organic loan growth and wondering if there's specific markets that are contributing more to that. And I know you talked about the small and mid-sized loans that are getting kind of ignored by the larger banks. I'm assuming that's part of it. And also, you referred to the customers that are not currently or were previously customers. That used to be. I was just wondering if any of that is contributing, if some of those customers are already moving over other loan business. Thanks.

Rich Bradshaw

[00:31:04] Good morning, Kevin. The short answer to your question is yes, absolutely. About a third of that loan growth came from the new PPY customers in terms of where we're seeing some of the loan growth, medical office buildings, I'm going to say near Owner-Occupied, because definition or fight is 50 percent. We have some large deals that we had to the owner has 35, 40 percent occupancy. So we feel good about those. We've done a fair amount of grocery store anchored deals. We also trailing that would be warehouses. And then in terms of geography, I want to point out that our South Carolina and coastal Georgia team, as well as our North Carolina team, really had just huge quarters and they really drove the volume.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:31:59] That's great, thanks, Rich. Just one quick follow up, I know, Jefferson, you mentioned a few times the timing of the TPP process as far as when the remaining fees get recognized through the margin. Is your best bet that the bulk of that comes through in the first quarter, maybe one fourth and fourth quarter, three quarters in first quarter. Just wondering your thoughts on that.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:32:23] Yes, we're thinking it's going to be a little sooner than that. We have and may want to step in here, but in our portal, we have a significant number of our customers that have put the full documentation in. So we're starting to, you know, apply these to the SBA and a much faster way now. And so we think actually we're going to get there's a there's a possibility that 90 day waiting period, once we get the forgiveness application in to when we get the cash, we're currently thinking that could be up to 50 percent of the fees come in the fourth quarter. Now, the to see what he has to add to that.

Rich Bradshaw

[00:32:55] Yeah, I have the benefit of having some numbers in front of me of the 11000 that we that we did, we have what we call 100 percent of the expenses entered. We have about six thousand fifty seven and that's about 700 million. And so we have to do some verification and we have to get some certifications from our borrowers. But remember, we build a portal for this day one and we built it throughout the process, including updating it for the forgiveness portion. And so we expect to get a majority of our forgiveness kind of split between fourth quarter and first quarter. And a trickle from there and there'll be there'll be some trickle.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:33:38] All right, that's great. Thanks, guys.

Christopher Marinac

[00:33:52] Hey, thanks. Good morning. I want to talk about Novartis and just get a sense of whether the charge off rate would be same or higher as you get into year end and early next year. And also kind of what type of new growth Novartis has on the horizon.

Rob Edwards

[00:34:07] So this is Rob I can give you we did put some slides on slide 22 in the deck. There's some stuff about Navitas in charge offs. And you can see there that the charge offs in the third quarter went to 93 bips. So that's right at two million dollars. When we started sort of when the whole pandemic hit and we met with the Novartis guys, they were projecting something a little bit higher than this. So we're cautiously optimistic that things there are going a little bit better than maybe we they could have been going and even better than we anticipated. And that was it came in around a two million dollar number for the third quarter. So we feel good about it. We do think that there will be some I don't know, when we bought when we bought the portfolio back in early 2018, we budgeted a one percent loss rate. And that was sort of where we set our expectation. So they're continuing to outperform the expectation, even during the pandemic, than we had set back in 18. So we feel good about it. Feels like it's happening right where it should be a little bit up from where it was. But quite honestly, they were outperforming what we had expected previously. So that's where we are on the charge offs. I would expect it to stay close to one percent for the next couple of quarters. That would be my guess. And maybe I'll pass it to.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:35:36] I'll start the if you look at their pipelines or they're encouraging, they have picked up from a summer when they had fallen off. And I would expect this sort of growth that you saw this quarter to continue into next year.

Christopher Marinac

[00:35:51] Ok, great. Thank you for that background, that's great. And then just a follow up for Rich. I mean, as you have gone through the PDP forgiveness process, you know, is the fraud already known about what's out there or could there be any surprises that come up or just kind of curious how that's going to play itself out, both for you as well as for the system in general?

Rich Bradshaw

[00:36:10] Well, I think, ah, the answer for us and for the system in general would be kind of the same if you. So first of all, if we've done everything right and there's fraud, we do have the full faith and guarantee of the U.S. government on our on her deal. So and so from that standpoint, we have you know, we've seen very little in ours, but we have seen one case in ours. So that's, you know, one out of 11000. I'm guessing there may be more, but I feel like we've done all the right things. And I know the industry is looking at this hard. And I know that when we put the deals in forgiveness, they SBA Treasury's announced that the bar will be higher for forgiveness or said they'll look at the files differently for loans two million and above. You know, my I have a long experience with the SBA and they've always been fair and reasonable, so I don't have a concern.

Christopher Marinac

[00:37:08] Great, Richard, thanks again. Appreciate it. You're welcome.

Brody Preston

[00:37:21] Good morning, everyone. So I just want to circle back on loan growth real quick, so obviously a really great quarter and think it was eight percent organic loan growth is what you called out on the release. And so I guess to put up sort of high single digit loan growth in this type of environment is impressive. And so as we think about the pipeline moving forward, maybe short term, but also longer term, I guess if eight percent is what you're going to put up in this environment, what do you think you could put off maybe back half a 21?

Lynn Harton

[00:37:56] So great question. There's also there's also an election here in the short term. So a lot of things could impact that. But certainly mid single digit is kind of how we're thinking about it. And having said that, we're still optimistic about the entering Q4 and hopefully some of these things continue. I don't think it's going to change that. The large banks now go back and go after the five million dollar loan. So I think that's going to be out there for us. Also, we're really excited about capitalizing on the talent and metro markets that suicides in. So we do see that as a potential pickup and really excited about that acquisition merger and our new teammates.

Brody Preston

[00:38:43] Ok, great. And then, you know, you've had obviously a lot of success here over the last year and a half, just with all the disruption, you know, up and down your markets from the tourist deal, I think you've had some success, maybe making some hires there. Is that something you expect to continue as we move forward into the new year?

Lynn Harton

[00:39:03] The answer is yes, but we're going to be more opportunistic. It's going to have to make sense for us. You know, we're and we're really vet the people we want we want the best and we'll all make sure if we're hiring that we are getting the best because we feel very good about the team now in terms of our existing united market, although we are doing some hiring again to capitalize on our strengths with Seaside.

Brody Preston

[00:39:29] Ok, and then on the equipment finance book, you know, I think you mentioned maybe the pipelines are stronger there and I think some others have pulled back from that area. And so maybe you're getting a better opportunity to sort of have your pick of the litter from a credit perspective with Seaside sort of maybe shifting that portfolio down a little bit further. Do you expect to sort of let that Vytas portfolio run before you maybe look to execute some Lonsdale's moving forward?

Jefferson Harralson

[00:39:58] Yeah, that's a it's a great question. So, you know, we've talked about keeping it under 10 percent as well, under 10 percent. Now we are seeing that volume start to pick back up and it is growing faster than our book as a whole. And we do expect to start selling loans in the first quarter and beyond. So we're not, I guess I would say to our targets, not 10 percent. We are expecting it to grow faster than the core bank. And so, yes, you should expect us to engage in loan sales, you know, much faster before it gets to 10 percent because we're not targeting 10 percent per year. It's going faster and it's a smaller number.

Rob Edwards

[00:40:40] Now, just on the just on the asset quality side, I think, you know, this team has been very disciplined in its originations and they are saying that they are seeing an uptick in the quality of the applications.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:40:55] So the applications are higher, the higher quality, and we're accepting a much lower percentage of that price. So the acceptance rate of what we are getting versus what it's being applied for is much lower than pre cycle.

Brody Preston

[00:41:08] Ok, great, and then just a couple of quick modeling questions for me, just on the maybe on the slot fees and the brokerage fees, what drove both of those sort of being higher? And do you think that it's repeatable as we move forward?

Jefferson Harralson

[00:41:23] So the slot fees or simply they go right along with loan growth. So whatever you have for loan growth, I would think about the swap fees being similar. So if loan growth comes down, I would expect a flat fee to come down on an absolute basis. Rich thoughts on that?

Rich Bradshaw

[00:41:39] I would probably add one minor thing, and that is we've changed some. We want to have more fixed rate on our balance sheet. So we have changed some of the incentives. So I expect a little drop in swaps.

Jefferson Harralson

[00:41:51] That's a that's a great point in the wealth management or simply the growth. This quarter was simply adding seaside in so is relatively flat excited as a growing business. So that is a good run rate to start from this quarter.

Brody Preston

[00:42:06] Ok, and then last one, just what do you guys sort of view, I guess, as normalized cash balances for you all, and how quickly do you think, you know, maybe those can run down and then tangentially with the FDIC expense move a little bit higher again as that liquidity is deployed?

Jefferson Harralson

[00:42:27] Yes, so. In the year before covid, we have about 50 million dollars at the Fed overnight, so I would call a normalized number 50 million dollars or somewhere near there. And so in now and we're going between, you know, 800, 900 a billion dollars, it's much higher now. Our goal is to get it back there. Now, it's pretty. It's a pretty it's pretty hard to do. So don't bring us their super quickly. And we have a lot of cash coming in from the people that we need to put to work. So we will get back to that number. And that's that is our goal. But it's it'll take some time.

Brody Preston

[00:43:06] Ok, great. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Lynn Harton

[00:43:19] Oh, great. Well, and thank you all for being on the call. And I'd like to just in the call with some congratulations out to our team first. And so this is our first quarter with Seaside on board and so to the seaside, themeless. And then you can tell how have you impacted the numbers and made a positive difference, proven yourself to be exactly what we thought, an outstanding team with deep relationships and having gone through the wealth management planning exercise with you myself, I have tell you I'm very excited about how that's going to go throughout the rest of the footprint. It's going to go very well. So congratulations to you. And when I think about the other things that have gone on this quarter, our automation initiatives, and you can see that in the in the TPP process and we have other initiatives going on with that same team has been incredible. Our customer retention has been incredible. Customer additions have been incredible. And I saw some early customer service scores that also made me very proud today. So I just want to congratulate all the team at United and thank you for everything you do. And we look forward to reporting to the rest of you next quarter. Thanks so much.

