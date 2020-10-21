Before the bell on Tuesday, we received third quarter results from cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM). Like many names out there, the business was hurt earlier this year by the coronavirus, but things have been improving as the year has progressed. The company announced another strong quarter, and the stock's decline provides investors with another opportunity.

For Q3, the company reported net revenues of $7.45 billion, beating the street by $180 million. This was a 2.6% decline over the prior year period, although on an organic basis the decrease was just 1.5%. Total shipment volumes were down by 7.6%, reflecting cigarette shipment volume down by 9.8% and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 18.7% to 19.0 billion units.

When it comes to the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beat by 6 cents, while GAAP EPS of $1.48 beat by 12 cents thanks to a 6-cent favorable tax item. One of the reasons the stock likely declined, however, is that guidance called for Q4 EPS of $1.16 vs. the street estimate of $1.25. Management did say that some costs that were expected in Q3 were pushed into Q4. The company did raise its full-year diluted EPS forecast to a range of $5.03 to $5.08, at prevailing exchange rates, compared to the previous range of $4.92 to $4.99. This forecast assumes the following:

An estimated total international industry volume decline, excluding China and the U.S., of approximately 7% to 8%, compared to approximately 7% to 9% assumed previously.

A total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume decline for PMI of approximately 8% to 9% on a like-for-like basis, compared to approximately 8% to 10% assumed previously.

A full-year heated tobacco unit shipment volume that keeps PMI on-track to reach its 2021 target of 90 to 100 billion units.

An increase in adjusted operating income margin of around 200 basis points on an organic basis, compared to more than 150 basis points assumed previously.

Operating cash flow of at least $9.0 billion, subject to year-end working capital requirements and currency movements, capital expenditures of approximately $0.6 billion, compared to approximately $0.7 billion assumed previously.

It was nice to see some of the guidance above improve, even if only slightly. There wasn't anything major that was new here, and most of these results were as expected. We know that the legacy cigarette business is declining and that heated tobacco units are the growth driver for the future. As we hopefully get past the coronavirus in the next few quarters, revenues should start to grow nicely again, and earnings per share are forecast to rise as well.

One item I'd like to focus on a little more this time around is the balance sheet. While most of the company's free cash flow is going to the dividend, the lack of a buyback program currently is allowing for some debt reduction. During the past three years, the net debt balance has come down by $1.64 billion, and we should see even more progress over the next 12 months as free cash flow should increase. As the chart below shows, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has improved to its best end of Q3 level since 2014.

Most investors in Phillip Morris are buying the company for its solid income potential. Last month, the dividend was raised yet again, and the current share price gives you an annual yield of more than 6.30%. When you combine that payout plus the growth that is forecast over the next few years, this is certainly a name worth looking at. That's probably why the average street price target is above $90 currently, implying more than 18.5% upside from current levels.

In the end, it was another solid quarter for Philip Morris. Q3 revenues and earnings came in above estimates, and full-year guidance was raised despite the Q4 EPS forecast being a little light. The company continues its evolution to heated tobacco units, and overall growth should resume in 2021 with the coronavirus hopefully in the rear view mirror. With an improving balance sheet and more than 6.3% yield, this name will likely continue to be an investor favorite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.