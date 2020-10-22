All eyes will be on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) when the software giant reports its Q1 results next week on Oct. 27. The stock has rallied by more than 50% in the last 12 months, and investors would be curious to see if the company’s upcoming earnings report has enough positives to bolster its rally going forward. So, today, I want to discuss a few important items that should be on everyone’s radar when Microsoft announces its next earnings report. These items – bifurcated financial performance, Azure revenue, and the growth of recurring-service revenues – are likely going to determine where the stock heads next. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Segment Financials

For the uninitiated, Microsoft has three reporting segments, namely Intelligent Cloud, Product and Business Processes and More Personal Computing that have a nearly identical revenue contribution to the overall top line. All three of its mentioned segments have been growing consistently for several quarters now.

Companies eventually hit a saturation point after growing continuously for an extended period of time due to a myriad of reasons – such as exhaustion of growth initiatives, managements developing a laid-back approach, sizable base effect, etc. But Microsoft’s consistent segment-level growth trajectory suggests that it’s far from hitting this saturation point, which is a truly commendable feat, considering its massive size. But as far as Q1 is concerned, readers and investors should monitor Microsoft’s segment revenues to get a sense of whether its growth momentum is continuing or if parts of its business are succumbing to macroeconomic pressures of late.

The chart above highlights that the Intelligent Cloud division – comprised of server products and cloud services – registered record revenues in Q4, which indicates strong growth momentum. It’s also evident that the segment’s revenues exhibit little to no cyclicality. This suggests that the segment’s revenue uptrend should continue in Q1 at least on a year-over-year basis. Not to mention, Gartner forecasts (in the chart below) that the Infrastructure-as-a-Service and the Platform-as-a-Service markets, that the business segment caters to, are likely thrive in coming years. So, in light of industry tailwinds and the segment’s growth momentum, I expect Intelligent Cloud revenue to rise again at healthy 10%-plus rates in Q1, on a year-over-year basis at least.

Let's move on to Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment. Certain services within the segment – such as Office Commercial and Skype for businesses – are certainly benefiting from the COVID-19 outbreak and the heightened work-from-home norms. However, at the same time, a dismal global job market is likely to hurt LinkedIn’s revenue during the quarter. So, I’m expecting the segment to register low to mid-single digit year-on-year revenue growth.

Microsoft's revenues from the more Personal Computing segment may remain flat sequentially and also year over year. I say this because the segment – comprised of Surface, Xbox and Windows licensing - has an inherent cyclical trend where its Q1s remain uneventful compared to preceding quarters. Also, the company launched its Surface Go laptop in October, and its eagerly-awaited next-gen Xbox is slated for release on Nov. 10 – both dates falling in Q4. So, it’s likely that customers deferred their purchases in Q3 in anticipation of these next-gen products which, in turn, could limit the segment’s Q3 revenue.

I’d like to point to readers that these estimates aren’t based on a mathematical model but are my guesstimates based on general trends prevalent within the markets that Microsoft caters to. Having said that, my general forecasts do seem to line up with Microsoft management’s segment-specific guidance for the period.

It seems like analysts are agreeing with the management’s forecasts as well. A consensus of 25 analysts reveals that Microsoft’s overall revenue for the period is likely to come in at $35.72 billion, which would mark an 8.1% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Other Important Items

Moving on, there are particularly two aspects of Microsoft’s business that have been a subject of intense market scrutiny of late. We need to be tracking these two items as well, to get clarity on the company’s growth prospects and the Street’s perception towards the company post-earnings.

First is the performance of its Azure cloud platform which falls under the company’s Intelligent Cloud division. Analysts are attaching a significant portion of Microsoft’s overall valuation to this one platform. For instance, Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities noted earlier this year that 80%-90% of Microsoft’s valuation comes from Azure and some of the other core services.

As far as revenue trends go, Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft Azure and Amazon’s AWS (AMZN) - all three cloud platforms registered revenue deceleration in the last quarter. However, Azure’s growth rate decelerated the fastest pace, which casts doubt on its overall competitiveness compared to its mentioned peers. So, readers must closely monitor Azure’s growth rate, on a standalone as well as on a relative basis, in Microsoft’s upcoming earnings call.

Next, Microsoft’s management has been consciously transitioning their business into a recurring-revenue model over recent years. It's a job well done so far, and the transition has greatly contributed in reducing the cyclicality in its revenue streams. But there's still work to be done as Microsoft has quite a bit of legacy products in its portfolio. So, pay close attention to how its services perform in Q1, especially those that have recurring revenue models. This would provide us with clarity on how Microsoft is progressing toward its long-term vision of shifting to a subscription-based model.

Final Thoughts

Readers and investors should feel confident about holding Microsoft’s shares as we head closer to its Q1 earnings report. The company has topped the Street’s revenue estimates in 12 of its last 13 quarters, which means that, from a statistical standpoint, it’s likely to outperform once again.

But, at the same time, we also must keep tabs on its segment financials, Azure’s growth rate, the growth of its recurring revenue services and also listen in on its management’s outlook for Q2, given the currently uncertain macroeconomic conditions. These items are critical to Microsoft’s continued success, and so, they’re likely going to determine where the stock heads next.

