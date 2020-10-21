After the bell on Tuesday, shares of streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) dipped following its Q3 report, summarized in this investor letter. While the company did beat on the top line, subscriber additions fell short of guidance and the usual debt adjustment tanked earnings per share. In the end, the long-term story remained intact, however, and just like last quarter, the pullback may provide an opportunity for investors.

For the quarter, revenues of $6.436 billion were up almost 23% over the prior-year period. This was despite a foreign exchange impact that turned streaming average revenue per user from a 1.0% gain to a 1.6% decline. The company did report 2.2 million subscriber additions, but this fell short of its 2.5 million guidance and the Street was expecting even more. Management did point out, however, that missing by 300k in one quarter when you are at 195 million subs overall is really just noise in the longer term. Guidance for Q4 shows the company topping the 200 million subscriber milestone.

The other thing that hurt shares in the after-hours session was the earnings per share miss. GAAP EPS of $1.74 missed by nearly 40 cents. However, this was really due again to the re-measurement of the company's euro debt, which meant a non-cash loss of $249 million. As Netflix has added more debt in the eurozone in recent years, a sharp move in the euro like the one we saw in Q3 can have a major impact on the value of the company's bonds. It always seems like some investors and analysts are surprised by this, but people like me that follow Netflix closely knew that the big down move in the dollar during the quarter was going to provide this significant headwind.

The more important thing here is the company's long-term trend regarding profitability. Management's goal is to increase its operating margin by 300 basis points per year, and it has been ahead of its goals lately. As the chart below shows, operating margin for the first three quarters of 2020 was 19.79%, a dramatic move from the 3.56% seen just four years earlier.

To put this in perspective, Netflix revenues over this nine-month period have nearly tripled during this time, going from $6.35 billion to $18.35 billion. However, operating income has soared more than 1,500%, going from a paltry $226 million in the first three quarters of 2016 to more than $3.63 billion this year. If you add in Q4 guidance to already reported quarterly results, Netflix management is calling for a net profit of more than $2.83 billion this year. I'm not sure many investors realized the company was that profitable.

This margin expansion is the key reason why earnings per share growth are forecast to outpace revenue growth by a significant margin in the coming years, as the graphic below shows. Also, the coronavirus has allowed the company to have a year of strong free cash flow, which slows down the growth of debt and thus interest expenses. Thus, even with a rising share count from stock-based compensation, net income could more than triple from here by 2024 even if revenues don't even double over that time.

For 2021, Netflix is guiding free cash flow to be in the range of breakeven to negative $1 billion. Throwing out this year's positive $2 billion as an outlier for now, that's solid improvement from 2019's peak cash burn of $3.3 billion. Increasing profitability, perhaps as much as a billion dollars per year moving forward, could lead to sustainable positive free cash flow in 2022, depending on content investments. This would mean debt raises come down to a minimum, as well as the potential for some debt payback, which would lower interest costs and further improve the bottom line.

While shares dipped in the after-hours session, they did so last quarter as well, and that turned out to be a buying opportunity as I discussed. The stock quickly snapped back, with the only difference this time around being the 50-day moving average lost in the extended session. We'll see if that holds, but if the stock gets back above this key technical level, it likely will provide support on the way up. Of course, if things don't turn around quickly, the board could always announce a stock split, which seemingly has worked well for some other large-cap tech and consumer names this year.

While Netflix may have disappointed investors a little with its Q3 report, I don't think the long-term story has really changed. The company is still adding tens of millions of subscribers a year, and expanding margins on top of strong revenue growth is leading to meaningful profitability. With the cash flow situation also starting to turn, Netflix is poised to be a giant in this space for years to come. Pullbacks like this have provided an opportunity for investors in the past, and I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case this time around as well.

