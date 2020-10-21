Sheet producers won't stay idle indefinitely if prices stay above $600, and I still expect long demand to be pressured by weaker non-resi and infrastructure demand in 2021.

The U.S. steel industry saw better operating conditions in the third quarter than I'd expected, due in part to auto OEMs and suppliers restocking their inventories and also due to a somewhat unusual level of discipline among market participants that has kept more capacity offline. With its very efficient operating assets, Steel Dynamics (STLD) has been able to stay active when others haven't, allowing the company to benefit from better sheet prices.

I'm still cautious on the sector going into 2021, though. I do expect non-residential demand to weaken and oil/gas demand to stay weak. Auto demand should be better, but with more than a third of industry sheet capacity offline, I believe pricing power could be at risk as these higher prices will, ultimately, coax some restarts.

I've liked Steel Dynamics for a little while, but with the shares up more than a third since my April article, I see STLD shares as more of a "hold" than a "buy", and my preferences lean more towards names like Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) and Ternium (NYSE:TX), as well as non-steel names like Alcoa (AA). While I do still believe this is an absolute top-notch player in the space, I don't like the combination of potentially weaker non-resi demand and oncoming supply increases (both reactivated capacity and new capacity).

A Stronger Than Expected Third Quarter On Improving Sheet

Steel Dynamics and Nucor (NUE) both raised guidance with their mid-quarter updates, but Steel Dynamics came in ahead of those updated targets as the steel market, sheet steel, in particular, continued to improve, with spot hot-rolled coil prices up about $165/ton over the last three months.

Revenue declined 8% yoy, but improved 11% qoq and beat raised expectations by 5%. Steel revenue declined 12% yoy and rebounded 4% qoq, with external shipments down 2% yoy and up 7% qoq and price down 9% yoy and 3% qoq (with hot-rolled down 7% yoy and up 6% qoq). Not surprisingly, flat production and shipments outpaced long steel, with capacity utilization at 99%. Fabrication revenue fell 2% yoy and improved 12% qoq, with Steel Dynamics seeing resilient construction demand and improve steel service center demand (restocking). Recycling revenue fell 3% yoy and jumped 74% sequentially.

Gross margins weren't as strong as you might expect, falling 160bp yoy and 100bp qoq, as scrap costs didn't decline as much as realized prices. Even so, EBITDA declined 24% yoy and rose 10% qoq, good for a 4% beat relative to the sell-side. Steel operating profit declined 17% qoq to $50/ton, while fabrication profits improved 44%.

How Long Will The Sheet Market Stay Tight?

As I mentioned above, Steel Dynamics ran its hot-rolled coil steel operations at 99% capacity in the third quarter, leaving it well-positioned to take advantage of that significant restocking-driven improvement in auto demand (as well as some demand from other manufacturing markets). The industry as a whole, though, was just at 64% of capacity - up only about 10 points from the second quarter.

I expect many participants, blast furnace operators, in particular, have been sitting on the sidelines, waiting for stronger evidence of a real demand recovery given the cost of restarting plants and running them at low utilization rates or garnering low ASPs. At some point, though, these prices are going to roll into contracts and drive capacity restarts - ultimately easing the tight market and taking the tailwind out of prices. I can see sheet prices staying tight at least into November, but I think strength beyond the first quarter of 2021 is unlikely.

Non-Resi Remains A Risk

I've talked about this plenty in a variety of articles, but I continue to expect weakening demand for long steel (bar and beam particularly) in 2021 on weaker non-residential and infrastructure activity.

Industry barometers like the Dodge Momentum Index and ConstructionConnect continue to show a thinning pipeline for new non-residential projects, and given the uncertainties around large categories like office, hospitality, and retail, I just don't see much strength in the near term. Likewise, with institutional buildings and infrastructure; COVID-19 has hit municipal receipts, and I expect that to translate into weaker institutional building and road/bridge activity.

The biggest potential positive driver here would be a meaningful federal stimulus program. Steel Dynamics isn't as leveraged to infrastructure as companies like Nucor or Commercial Metals (CMC), but infrastructure stimulus certainly wouldn't be a negative development for STLD.

The Outlook

Stronger near-term conditions for hot-rolled has led me to boost my model assumptions for the next couple of quarters, but that doesn't change my valuation all that much. My preferred valuation approach is a combination of discounted cash flow and a mixed full-cycle/next-year EV/EBITDA approach, and while a few better quarters does boost the EBITDA outlook, it all collectively adds less than $0.50 to my fair value.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue and FCF growth from STLD in the neighborhood of 3%, with the starting point (2019) pretty nearly in the middle of peak/trough, so a pretty fair starting point overall.

The Bottom Line

I believe Steel Dynamics shares are only a little below fair value today, so I'm not overly excited about the return potential here relative to the risk. Investors with a more bullish outlook on the economy in 2021 and/or industry restraint and discipline may still find more upside here, but this looks more like a hold to me above $30/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.