Nikola will have an incredibly hard time recovering from all the controversies surrounding the company.

Nikola (NKLA) has seen its share prices plummet over the past month. Hindenburg Research's short report on Nikola continues to raise serious questions about Nikola's credibility and long-term viability. Since the release of the short report, Nikola's situation has gone from bad to worse.

Nikola's stock price continues to plummet amidst more bad news.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Nikola-GM Deal at Risk

The skepticism surrounding Nikola has only intensified over the past week. Now, even the planned to Nikola-GM deal could very well be in jeopardy considering CEO Mark Russell's comment about how Nikola could find success on its own without GM. The fact that Nikola's CEO is even hinting at moving forward alone could suggest that the Nikola-GM relationship is less rosy behind the scenes.

Nikola's planned deal with GM is one of the few bright spots left for Nikola. Having the backing of GM amidst all the chaos and confusion has given Nikola a lifeline in the increasingly competitive clean transportation industry. If Nikola's deal with GM falls through, it is hard to imagine how Nikola will even have a chance at competing against major auto giants.

There are already reports that Nikola's talks to build hydrogen refueling stations with major energy firms like BP (BP) have stalled. Nikola will have an incredibly hard time building a hydrogen infrastructure by itself considering how expensive such an infrastructure is.

Hydrogen refueling stations can cost anywhere from $1 million to $2 million. Even if Nikola can significantly bring down these costs, the company will still have a tough time building these refueling stations on its own. The fact that major firms appear to be distancing themselves from Nikola should be a red flag for investors.

Building out a comprehensive hydrogen infrastructure will be an incredibly expensive undertaking.

Source: Nikola

Murky Path Ahead

Nikola has likely suffered irreversible brand damage with all the controversies surrounding the company, from reported SEC and DOJ investigations to accusations of outright fraud. Moreover, Nikola's technology also appears to be weaker than previously thought given the fact that the company plans to rely on GM's battery system and hydrogen fuel technology if the Nikola-GM deal were to go through.

Unless Nikola is working on some truly groundbreaking technology behind the scenes, which appears to be incredibly unlikely at this point, the company will likely continue its downward spiral. In fact, Nikola has yet to deliver a single vehicle and may even scrap its badger plans.

With companies like Tesla (TSLA) and traditional auto giants like Toyota (TM) investing heavily into clean energy transportation technologies, Nikola will likely only fall further behind. The clean energy transportation industry is becoming far too competitive for Nikola to break into at this point. With Tesla dominating the EV market and Toyota investing heavily into hydrogen fuel cell technologies, Nikola has little chance of surviving in the long-term.

Toyota is already manufacturing high-quality hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including the well-known Toyota Mirai.

Source: Toyota

Leadership Transition

Nikola's recent leadership transition could be a positive for the company over the long-term. Given that a large percentage of the controversies surrounding Nikola have been directly related to former CEO Trevor Milton, a leadership change could help reverse the company's downward slide.

New CEO Mark Russell's more subdued approach could be a better fit for Nikola moving forward. On the other hand, Nikola could lose even more momentum without a highly vocal leader pushing its brand. With brands like Tesla only gaining more purchase in the mainstream, Nikola could easily find itself pushed to the side.

Conclusion

Nikola's troubles appear to be getting worse. Despite the fact that Nikola has yet to deliver a single vehicle and is plagued with a growing number of controversies, it is being compared to an early-stage Tesla by many. Even after a month a downward movement, Nikola still is far more room to decline -at its current market capitalization of $7.41 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.