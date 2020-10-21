Commerce is sitting on a large amount of capital, and how the company uses that capital (M&A, organic growth, capital returns to shareholders) will have a big earnings model impact.

Third quarter results highlight yet again that Commerce Bancshares' (CBSH) premium valuation isn't without merit, as the bank once again leveraged its low-cost deposit base and differentiated business mix to deliver better results than its peer group. Commerce remains flush with capital that can be deployed into growth M&A, while the credit situation remains very good.

Interest in the banking sector has picked up a bit in recent months, and with a slight shift toward "risk on", Commerce has lagged the sector a bit since my last update. Perception and sentiment remain the biggest risks I see here. Commerce is thought of as a very high-quality conservative bank, and it tends to outperform in the bad times, but I'm increasingly of the mind that the bank's underlying long-term growth potential has been underappreciated (myself included). Should Commerce be left behind in a "flight from quality" when investor interest returns to banks, this would definitely be a name to revisit.

Good Results, But A Pretty Typical Mix

Commerce beat at both the pre-provision profit and core earnings lines, and while the outperformance was meaningful, it was a somewhat typical setup for this quarter - strong fee income and lower provisions drove most of the outperformance.

Revenue rose a little less than 3% yoy and close to 8% qoq, driving a 4% beat relative to sell-side expectations. Net interest income (on an FTE basis) rose about 6% yoy and 6% qoq, coming in just a bit better than expectations (small misses have been more the norm so far for the sector). Net interest margin was softer than expected, falling 46bp yoy, rising 3bp qoq, and missing expectations by 7bp on excess liquidity.

Fee income declined 3% yoy and rose 10% qoq, beating expectations by about 9%. While a 15% year-over-year decline in card drive created some headwinds, card revenue rebounded 12% qoq, trust revenue rose 8% qoq, and Commerce saw significant growth in loan fees, helped in part by mortgage demand.

Costs remained well-controlled, flat yoy and up 2% qoq, and Commerce beat by more than a point on an efficiency ratio basis. Pre-provision profits rose 6% yoy and 16% qoq, beating expectations by about 8%. With PPOP/loans close to 4%, Commerce Bancshares is an exceptionally profitable bank. Tangible book value per share rose 3% qoq, and the CET 1 ratio is a very high 14.4%.

Decent Balance Sheet Growth And Very Clean Credit

Commerce Bancshares did a little better than expected on loans (about 2% better) and better than the average bank this quarter, with end-of-period loans up over 13% yoy and flat sequentially (average loans were up over 14% yoy and 1% qoq). While paydowns did impact the C&I business (eop loans up 24% yoy on PPP, but down 2.5% qoq), Commerce still did well above average here. CRE lending was also stronger than average (up 2% eop), as was mortgage lending (up 2.5% eop).

Loan yields continue to soften, declining more than a point from the year-ago period and 11bp sequentially. Commerce has been able to offset some of this with hedging and with its low-cost deposit base, but with deposit costs down another 5bp qoq to just 0.11%, there's not much more juice to squeeze here.

Credit quality remains exceptionally good. The bank actually released some reserves, with reserves declining by $5 million from the prior quarter, with the reserve/loan ratio declining 3bp to 1.44%. While that's low relative to most banks, the reserves cover nearly 600% of current non-performing loans. Non-performing loans increased 74% qoq, but the non-performing asset ratio is still a very low 0.25% (up from 0.14% in the second quarter), and charge-offs were flat sequentially. The charge-off ratio was a much lower than expected 0.18%, and over 90% of the charge-offs are in the card business (where you'd expect a higher level of ongoing charge-offs.

Loan deferrals shrank from just over 6% in the second quarter to under 1%, and the overwhelming majority of loans coming off deferrals returned to paying status. Commerce still has above-average exposure to COVID-19-exposed end-markets (18.2% by the company's math, including a 5.1% exposure to hospitals), but criticized loan levels remain very good. I do expect charge-offs to accelerate in 2021, but there's no reason to believe that Commerce is on the cusp of any credit quality problems, and there's more than enough surplus capital to absorb higher reserves if that proves necessary next year.

The Outlook

Surplus capital is good from a safety standpoint, but it actually impairs returns in the near term. As a conservatively-run bank, Commerce Bancshares management isn't going to look at this as a problem, but I do wonder if the company might get more aggressive in 2021 and beyond. Commerce was an active acquirer in the 1990's, but hasn't done a lot recently. I don't think that Commerce necessarily needs to be on the lookout for whole bank acquisition opportunities, but there could be opportunities to bulk up the fee-generating asset/wealth management and payments businesses. Of course, more sizable returns of capital to shareholders (dividends, special dividends, buybacks) are also an option.

Commerce is usually regarded as a "safe" bank, and I freely admit falling into that trap myself. Yet, the trailing core earnings growth rate over the past decade is close to 9%, and there's still a lot of room for Commerce to grow in markets like Nashville, Indianapolis, Dallas, Houston, and so on. Along those same lines, while there are a handful of Midwestern markets (like Denver) that have attracted interest from banks like PNC (PNC), the Midwest isn't a priority or focus for many banks, and that could well benefit Commerce.

A lot can change in my model depending upon whether Commerce management chooses to deploy its surplus capital into M&A, return it to shareholders, or deploy it toward organic growth (a process that will take longer). As is, though, I'm coming around to the idea that Commerce may have more core earnings growth potential over the next decade than I've been assuming, with mid-single-digit growth (versus low single-digit growth) looking more achievable.

The Bottom Line

If I use the same premium TBV multiple that I use with First Republic (FRC) or Westamerica (WABC), Commerce's valuation doesn't look bad, and the impressive profitability and credit quality would support doing so. I'm still not saying that Commerce is cheap, mind you, and I am still concerned that the shares could get left behind when investors return to bank stocks, but this is a name to watch if the shares do in fact lag on an eventual bank sector recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.