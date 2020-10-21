Management began construction of San Albino on a PEA that no longer appears valid, so we would avoid this company until there is a long-term plan in place.

At an enterprise value of $200 million, the company is now trading at a valuation between $718 to $2,100 per ounce which is well above normal levels.

Mako Mining is a gold developer currently building its San Albino project in Nicaragua while the share price has more than doubled over the past year and outperformed peers.

Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) is a development-stage company progressing the San Albino gold-silver project in Nicaragua towards an initial gold pour at the beginning of next year. While well-advanced into the construction of San Albino, the company has just released an updated resource estimate that is materially different from the previous study that the development of the mine was based upon.

Over the past year, Mako is up 105%, roughly double the performance of the junior gold miners index (GDXJ). The share price has started to lag several peers recently, including Minera Alamos (OTCQB:MAIFF) which is also in the middle of constructing a small gold mine in Latin America. This relative underperformance may be explained by this latest resource update, which shows that the company is overvalued on several metrics.

San Albino: High Grade, But Updated Resource Raises Concerns

Mako Mining, previously known as Golden Reign Resources until a merger with Marlin Gold in 2018, is in the process of putting its San Albino project in Nicaragua into production. Construction started in 2019, and after some delays including the impact of COVID-19, the first gold pour is now expected to occur in January 2021.

A preliminary economic study (PEA) in 2015 outlined a 500 tonne per day (tpd) mine plan with an NPV (5%) of $173.9 million, a 54.2% IRR and a 1.7-year payback on a capital cost of only $21.1 million at a gold price of $1,250/oz. The planned operation called for annual production of 41,300 gold-equivalent (AuEq) ounces per year over a 16-year mine life at all-in sustaining costs of $395/oz AuEq. A total of 675,345 gold-equivalent ounces were expected to be produced at an average mined diluted grade of 8.02 g/t AuEq.

While this looks good on paper and should be a very profitable mine at today's gold prices, an updated resource estimate was released by the company on Monday that pours cold water on the future of San Albino.

The PEA from 2015, which was the last technical study released by the company before they started construction at the project last year, estimated a total of 940,700 ounces gold (152,900 ounces in indicated and 787,800 ounces in inferred categories). The latest study released on Monday estimated a total of 272,000 ounces gold (178,600 ounces in measured and indicated and 93,400 ounces in inferred categories), for a 71% reduction in total gold inventory.

Resource comparison: 2020 versus 2015

Open Pit 2020 2015 % Change Measured and Indicated Mt 310,900 656,000 -53% g/t 9.54 7.13 +34% oz 95,400 150,400 -37% Inferred Mt 226,700 880,000 -74% g/t 8.5 6.78 +25% oz 62,000 192,000 -68% Total Mt 537,600 1,536,000 -65% g/t 9.10 6.93 +31% oz 157,400 342,400 -54%

Underground 2020 2015 % Change Measured and Indicated Mt 230,600 22,000 948% g/t 11.22 3.48 222% oz 83,200 2,500 3228% Inferred Mt 116,100 2,187,000 -95% g/t 8.42 8.47 -1% oz 31,400 595,800 -95% Total Mt 346,700 2,209,000 -84% g/t 10.28 8.42 22% oz 114,600 598,300 -81%

Combined 2020 2015 % Change M&I oz 178,600 152,900 17% Inferred oz 93,400 787,800 -88% Total oz 272,000 940,700 -71%

(Source: Company reports and author's calculations)

While it is positive that the grades have increased since the last estimate, there was a significant downward revision in the size of the deposit, leading to a net decrease in contained metal. The 2015 study turned out to be overestimating the amount of metal contained by diluting out the narrow high-grade veins that make up the deposit over a larger area.

This is a very disappointing result and calls into question management's decision to proceed with construction before further drilling and engineering had been completed. Construction began at San Albino in 2019 and is now over 70% complete, with the first gold pour expected within a few months.

In August, the company also announced the receipt of a permit to increase production from 500 tpd to 1,000 tpd. Mako's mill has been designed to process 1,000 tpd, although this milling rate seems unrealistic at this point considering the updated resource estimate. Assuming a rate of 1,000 tpd the measured and indicated resources in the open pit (310,900 tonnes) would effectively be mined out in less than one year.

Operating on the basis that the company sticks to 500 tpd for San Albino, and assuming 330 operating days per year, a 9 g/t gold head grade and 95% recoveries, San Albino should produce around 45,360 ounces gold per year. With measured and indicated resources in the open pit totalling 95,400 ounces, this would be exhausted in about two years. There would be a further 83,200 ounces of potentially mineable underground material in measured and indicated resources, where the grades are attractive at 11.2 g/t gold. However, management has not released details on underground mining plans, and to move underground would require further development and capital expenses, as well as different equipment and a workforce with different skill sets.

Another concerning fact about the updated resource is that it incorporates a further 24,000 metres of infill drilling that was completed over the past year to better understand the model used for the previous 2015 estimate. New management originally announced that they would complete only 7,000 metres of infill grade-control drilling at San Albino (August 2019 release), while anticipating that San Albino would be in commercial production by late summer of 2020. This program was expanded to 9,600 metres (November 6), then reported as 11,032 metres (November 25), 15,312 metres (January 6, 2020), and finally, 23,984 metres of infill drilling was completed at San Albino (May 27, 2020).

In these press releases, management continually stated that the expanded infill program was "due to the positive results encountered to date". It is now hard to see exactly what that meant, as the resource at San Albino has instead been materially reduced after all of this drilling.

This infill program was shallow drilling, only focused on the first 120 metres below surface and targeting open pittable resources only. For an infill drilling campaign of this size to result in a decrease of the open-pit resources by more than half, the company must have encountered issues in their initial mining that led to a remodelling of the resource. While it is common for new mines to encounter issues during the initial startup phase, a revision of this magnitude points to the complexity of the geology at San Albino.

As well, more recent press releases now state that they hope to achieve commercial production in the second quarter of 2021, pushing that estimate out by a year despite the fact that they started mining activities at San Albino in early 2020. The company is also now proposing an additional 30,000 metres of drilling at San Albino from 2021-2022.

Las Conchitas drilling

(Source: Company presentation)

Management seems to be placing more emphasis on the nearby Las Conchitas target, 2.5 kilometres south of San Albino, which they plan to release a maiden resource for in 2021. They are also budgeting 75,000 metres of drilling in this area over the next two years.

This is an aggressive drill program, and if Mako is able to define a larger mineable resource than San Albino, they would be able to use the existing infrastructure they're now building and would have ample mill capacity to also bring Las Conchitas into production. However, as there is no defined resource in this area yet, we would hold off until a maiden resource is declared to evaluate its potential. If the geology is similar to the nearby San Albino deposit, then it may be an equally challenging project to develop.

Valuation Now Appears Rich on a Smaller Resource

Despite how negative this new resource estimate appears to be, the stock only dropped 5% on Monday amid a generally weak day for the sector.

At an enterprise value of $200 million, the company is now trading at $718 per ounce when including all categories (measured, indicated and inferred) and ore sources (open pit, underground and historical dumps).

When using only the measured and indicated resources in the open-pit, as the inferred resources are clearly speculative after this revision and there are few details on underground mining provided, that number climbs to an eye-watering $2,100 per ounce.

There may be further upside at Las Conchitas, with many high-grade drill results to date and a maiden resource estimate expected next year. However, it is difficult to assign a value to this prospect given the lack of any defined resources, especially when considering that we now know that the nearby San Albino deposit suffers from complex geology.

For a small mine and now a small resource, it is hard to justify the current valuation. On top of this is the political risk of Nicaragua, a country that ranks near the bottom in the Fraser Institute rankings of mining jurisdictions. Nicaragua-focused producer Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), which operates two mines and has an annual output of 150,000 ounces gold, has an enterprise value of only $520 million even after a big run up in its share price this past year. By comparison, Mako should be valued more like a pre-resource exploration company in a risky jurisdiction.

Concluding Thoughts

The updated resource estimate at San Albino is disappointing, with open-pit ounces being cut in half and an unclear future compared to the 2015 PEA that the mine is being built on. The open-pit resources will likely be depleted within two to three years based on a 500 tpd mining scenario, and the latest updates seem to indicate that the company will not detail their plans for potential underground mining at San Albino until at least next year.

In terms of valuation, it is hard to justify the current market capitalization based on $/ounce, San Albino's production profile or the project's economics. The stock has done well as San Albino moved into production, but it appears that management chose to start construction based on a PEA that now seems to be inaccurate. Las Conchitas may offer some exploration upside, but it is difficult to evaluate ahead of a maiden resource and may end up being a similar system to San Albino (high-grade narrow veins with sometimes challenging geometry and continuity).

Even if Las Conchitas ends up being a mineable zone, we still question management's decision to build a mine at San Albino before better understanding that deposit as well as the broader potential of Las Conchitas and other areas that might be able to fill the mill. Starting up a new mine is always challenging, but in hindsight, it may have been better to stay as an exploration company for longer.

Based on this latest resource estimate and an emphasis on further drilling required, there appear to be several red flags in the assumptions used to put San Albino into production. We would recommend avoiding this name until there is further clarity from management on the long-term potential at San Albino and a maiden resource at Las Conchitas.

