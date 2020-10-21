Prepared by Chris, Lead at BAD BEAT Investing

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) had long been a stock that was overvalued, but the stock has continued to reward us slowly as long-term shareholders. Wow, what a pop today. Although I absolutely love the company, the valuation is makes no sense with the slow growth it is offering, even with good news being reported. It is priced for supreme growth. Despite being a stock I have personally held for many years, the stock was largely insulated from the recent huge market selloff. I have been selling calls for income, and more of my position is going to be called away after this pop. However, I will remain long with the shares remaining, but absolutely cannot justify buying here or recommending anyone reading to do the same.

Good long-term results

Make no mistake here, the stock has been a great long-term name, but now with slow growth and even some contraction, it borderline amazes me that this stock continues to rise. Sure, it rose with the market, let's be clear about that, and many of the same arguments made on valuation still stand today. While I benefit from owning it, generating income from calls and stock sales when called away, I just can't see buying here for what the company is offering in terms of performance. I say that as a fan of the company and its products. I would say shares have to fall around 20% before they are attractive, provided earnings were to come in flat to slightly down. Simply put, shares are overpriced for flat or even declining performance.

Performance just does not justify where we are, even moreso than where we were just a few months ago. Yet the stock has risen. I'll take it, even if it does not make sense valuation wise. I think the best choice is to wait. It has been a reliable name for decades, but it may be dangerous to chase the stock lower here. With the company's just-reported earnings, I will offer my thoughts on the name.

The top line year-over-year declines were disappointing but expected

For a long-term holding, we want to see regularly increasing sales. With COVID-19 spreading globally, we thought sales would be down just like they were in Q3. We were wrong.

On an absolute basis, sales for the first quarter were $111.65 million, up 4.6% from the $106.70 million last year. We were expecting sales around $102-103 million, so this was a huge beat. We believed the company's lubricating products would sell just fine online but brick and mortar would suffer, which it did. We saw unexpected strength.

International business

To be clear, WD-40 does a lot of international business, so it is exposed to fluctuations in currency. Depending on exchange rates, this can help or hinder depending on where global currencies are trading. If we look at the sales on a constant dollar basis, net sales for the quarter were a touch lower. Controlling for currency, sales were up to $112.3 million overall, which were still up from last year. Sales of its products were strong, but we note an incredible 160% increase in WD-40 BIKE sales.

The growth internationally, at least long term, is one of the key strengths of WD-40 as it is seeing penetration in new markets, but weakness ongoing in Asia and other areas led to pressure. Let's dig in to understand where the company is seeing growth globally. With over 170 countries the products are sold in, some markets may overperform, while others may underperform, so this is expected in normal circumstances. Before the virus, the trend of late had been growth in the Americas and EMEA, while there have been declines in Asia-Pacific, mostly due to currency issues.

Overall, net sales by location for the quarter were 51% in the Americas, 38% in EMEA, and 11% in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sales in the Americas increased 15%. Much of this was driven by a huge 38% boost in Latin American sales. Sales were up 33% in Canada too, while in the U.S., a 13% gain in sales were noted.

Net sales in EMEA jumped 18%. This was thanks to strong sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product throughout the company's European direct markets, which rose 35%, respectively. These decreases were due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the quarter.

Now, in Asia, there were poor results. Sales were down 43% from last year. Once again, there were lower sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product in the Asia distributor market, which decreased 76% year over year. The decrease in sales in the Asia distributor market was COVID related. Partially offsetting these declines were higher sales in both Australia. China saw real weakness with sales down 35%. Lower sales in the Asia distributor markets were primarily attributable to various disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extended closures, lockdowns and restrictions required by local governmental authorities. Lower sales in China were primarily attributable to slowness in China's hardware and industrial channels which continue to be impacted by the macroeconomic effects of the global pandemic.

Earnings picture

Margins had been under pressure the last few quarters, and here in Q4, there was another decline. Gross margin percentage was 56.3% compared to 54.6% in the prior year fiscal quarter. This reversed a recent trend lower and was great to see. What was surprising is that from an operating expense standpoint, there were increases in all categories. Advertising expenses rose 9%, while administrative expenses rose 10%.

Net income was $19.7 million, up a whopping 129% compared to last year's quarter, and earnings per share came in at an incredible $1.42. This beat our projections by a solid $0.25. Revenues were ahead of our expectations, so that was a big contributor to the beat, but so were margins. The margin results helped earnings beat our estimates by about $0.15.

CEO Garry Ridge summarized this nicely:

"An unexpected developing trend we experienced in the fourth quarter was an increase in demand for products linked to renovation trends associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems that the more time people spend isolated in their homes, the more time and money they spend making home improvements. We are calling this trend, 'isolation renovation' and in nearly all our direct markets we saw double-digit sales growth of WD-40 Multi-Use Product due to this phenomenon."

Looking ahead

On a fundamental basis, this stock is overpriced, but markets can be illogical. While I hold a core position of which another 25% will be called away most likely next month, I will say it is not a buy until shares fall back at least $205 here. Even with the great performance, and I was lucky to own shares here, it seems temporary, which was even noted by the CEO. So, I would take some profit here if you have it, but keep a position on as this stock over time moves higher and higher. New money should wait.

If you like the work and want to see more, be sure to "follow us," and if you are looking for guidance, check out BAD BEAT Investing below.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.