Finding The Buffett Balance For Your Portfolio As Major Economies Diverge

These companies have long-term growth potential and should remain part of our portfolio in the long run as we adapt to the new normal.

Systemic difference had led to divergence in control of COVID-19 cases in major economies which should be reflected in our portfolio.

COVID-19 has turned the economy into a contest of administrative ability and will-power. We have consistently seen that autocratic nations such as China and Singapore have the contagious disease under control while democratic nations such as the USA and India are witnessing the resurgence of the second wave of infections. We might have different views about values such as freedom of individuals, but from an economic perspective, we are looking at a divergence and our portfolio should adjust accordingly.

In the United States, the main focus had moved from the first stimulus bill of $2 trillion, billed as the largest economic stimulus package in March 2020 to a pending second $2.2 trillion stimulus bill in October 2020. Given that the US election is just around the corner, it won’t be a question of whether this bill will be passed but only a question of how much bigger and to whom it would benefit.

As the United States moves from stimulus bill to stimulus bill of larger and larger proportions, China’s growth has recovered to its pre-pandemic growth rate of 6%. It would be the first major economy to recover from the deadly effects of the pandemic and would account for 30% of global economic growth for this year. The United States’ wisest investor Warren Buffett has already voted on his feet to tactically reduce his exposure to US companies such as US banks and airlines and increased exposure to foreign markets. As ordinary investors, we can follow in his footsteps to diversify our portfolios.

Electric Vehicles

Warren Buffett had jumped on the electric vehicle bandwagon way before it was fashionable to do so. He started by parting with $230 million in 2008 for a 9.9% stake in BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) at a 4.9% discount. Today, that stake had grown to 24.8% for the producer of batteries and monorail, in addition to its traditional strength of electric vehicle production.

Source: Nasdaq

BYD is known as the Tesla of China and it had several positive factors going for it. First, BYD had benefited from China’s ban of ICE vehicle production since January 2019. Next, BYD had secured sales of its batteries and components to rivals such as Ford (NYSE:F) to diversify its revenue sources, and the global market for related energy storage could grow 10 times to US$500 billion by 2050.

BYD has the scale to produce a massive 30 gigawatt hours worth of battery storage every year which allows it to have greater margins than its competitors. Its 13.3 billion yuan of cash would allow it to compete with foreign manufacturers as it strengthen its dominant position by teaming up with Toyota (NYSE:TM) in a joint venture to manufacture new electric cars by injecting both funds and technical experts.

Healthcare

In a pandemic, it is a safe bet to invest in healthcare stocks, especially if they are involved in developing potential tests, treatments or vaccines for COVID-19. Warren Buffett had demonstrated great foresight and focus by just selecting two leading champions: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Johnson & Johnson has made great inroads in the COVID-19 vaccine by launching into Phase 3 of its clinical trials with 60,000 volunteers across three continents. Biogen has collaborated with MIT and Harvard to setup a COVID-19 biobank to accelerate the search for a COVID-19 vaccine. Beyond COVID-19, both companies are set to benefit from the rising healthcare cost in the United States.

Source: Peter G Peterson Foundation

The United States spent $3.6 trillion on healthcare in 2018 or $11,000 per person and would grow to $6.2 trillion in 2028 or $18,000 per person. This would account for 20% of its GDP, excluding the cost of COVID-19 infections which can increase the cost of medical treatment globally. The ageing population would also push more people into Medicare as they turn 65.

The ageing population is not a uniquely US problem as it applies to other countries such as Singapore as well. Their universal healthcare system is expected to increase its premiums by 35% even as its yearly claim amount increases by 50%. Forward looking companies such as 3E Accounting tackle this by providing reimbursement to hospitalization and critical illness premiums.

Global companies such as Johnson & Johnson would benefit from this long-term global challenge in higher healthcare spending as they deliver better health outcomes.

Rebalancing Portfolio

Warren Buffett has shown us that Healthcare and Electric Vehicles are two segments for long-term investments. There are global champions that can succeed both in the United States and China. While the pandemic has shifted the wealth balance of global economies, we can rebalance our portfolios by outweighing these set of sector leaders.

This should allow us to absorb the benefits of long-term structural changes to the global economy and navigate through the short-term volatility in the US economy and geopolitical tensions. Our portfolios should be constructed to work for us in the long term rather than to chase short-term trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.