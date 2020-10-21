U.S. Shale Enters A New Era With Recent Consolidations, Marking The End Of High Production Growth

The shale treadmill has finally caught up to some of the worst offenders of the "grow at any cost" abusers, and at the stewardship of larger companies that have to answer to shareholder demand for return on capital, production growth will be much more tamed for US shale going forward.

Parsley Energy was one of the worst offenders of the "grow at any cost" shale business model, and for it to sell at the bottom of this market cycle is telling.

A flurry of deals have been announced during the last two months, but the most notable one, in our view, was Pioneer buying Parsley.

Cycle bottom M&A indicate two things to us: 1) High implied decline in PDP resulting in inability to access to capital, and 2) no capital.

Welcome to the new era edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The M&A market has started to heat up in the energy patch, namely the US shale segment. We've had:

We tweeted out immediately following the rumor that PXD was looking at buying PE. We said the following:

In the energy land today, the market should really be categorized into the 98/2 rule vs. the traditional 80/20 rule. We would say that 98% of the energy producers do not have access to cheap capital, while the 2% that remain do.

For example, you can practically list the ones that do have access to capital on your two hands. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (CVX), EOG (NYSE:EOG), PXD, Hess (NYSE:HES), BP (NYSE:BP), Total (NYSE:TOT) and a few other oil majors.

And following the confirmation that PXD was indeed buying PE, we came to an additional conclusion:

Now for those of you who follow our writings closely, Parsley Energy was one of the worst offenders of the "grow at any cost" strategy from 2012-2018. On Dec. 27, 2018, we published an article titled "For The Permian, It's Not 2016 - And That's Bad News For U.S. Shale." In the article, we said the following:

To put the obscenity of Parsley Energy into perspective, Parsley clocked in -$6.6 billion over the last 5 years. It increased debt from $677 million to $2.181 billion. Its share count increased from 55 million shares to 321 million shares. In essence, you can see that the 25k boe/d growth to 120k boe/d was all externally funded. The company would have never gotten to this size without external capital.

It's no surprise to anyone who follows the US shale production closely that the growth came largely from external capital and not from free cash flow. As a result, when the April WTI price blow up happened and names like Parsley announced that they would halt all drilling and completion until prices recover, the "shale treadmill effect" started.

This is why we are saying that right now the only justifiable reason why any Permian producer without a leverage situation is selling at the trough of the cycle is that PDP decline is far too high to justify running the business.

And our line of thinking already has been confirmed by the likes of CXO's CEO on the recent conference call alluding to the fact that no drilling/capex implies ~40% decline in its PDP. For those of you unfamiliar with what PDP is, here's the definition.

With declines this high in the PDP segment of the reserve report, it practically guarantees that the company won't generate free cash flow in today's environment. Now we say that because what producers can do is let production decline, delay capex, and use current corporate netback (revenue - all associated cost excluding capex) to pay down the debt.

But if your PDP decline is in the high 40% to 50% range, if you stop spending capex, your proven reserve base would've been depleted by half within a year. And in most cases, banks lend on the comfort of a producer's PDP reserve, so if you lose this cushion, you lose access to capital.

Other than this, there really are no other compelling reasons why a producer would want to sell today. Yes, they can espouse the great cost synergies to come, but keep in mind that if they all had their incentives aligned, they are essentially diluting their own shareholders by accepting a form of currency (acquirer's stock) that will have less upside than the standalone company today at a higher oil price.

Interestingly enough though, these M&A transactions also should tell you just how bad the capital availability is these days for the energy patch. With 2% of producers getting all of the access and everyone starved of capital, you can pretty much guarantee that when oil prices do start to rise as demand normalizes, they will be using all excess FCF to pay down debt.

So the combination of consolidation, high implied declines in PDP, and no access to capital is ushering in a new era for US shale producers. The shale treadmill has finally caught up to some of the worst offenders of the "grow at any cost" abusers, and at the stewardship of larger companies that have to answer to shareholder demand for return on capital, production growth will be much more tamed for US shale going forward.

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! We are now offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.