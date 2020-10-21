Seeking Alpha

Alluvial Capital Management Q3 2020 Letter To Partners

Includes: CRAWA, EACO, LICT, MMAC, NUVR, PCHM, PIOE, RAMPF, RWWI
Summary

Alluvial Fund follows the same successful investment strategies used by Alluvial in managing separate accounts, focusing on value opportunities in small companies and thinly-traded issues, both domestically and internationally.

Alluvial Fund enjoyed a very strong quarter, rising 15.1% and outpacing all relevant benchmarks. The fund has recovered all of its 2020 losses and is now in solidly positive territory.

The small-cap and micro-cap market segments offer a dizzying variety of companies to evaluate, but I am here to tell you the large majority are total garbage.

The Alluvial Fund portfolio includes a few shining examples. One of my favorite little over-achievers is EACO Corporation.

