Alluvial Capital Management Q3 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

Alluvial Fund follows the same successful investment strategies used by Alluvial in managing separate accounts, focusing on value opportunities in small companies and thinly-traded issues, both domestically and internationally.

Alluvial Fund enjoyed a very strong quarter, rising 15.1% and outpacing all relevant benchmarks. The fund has recovered all of its 2020 losses and is now in solidly positive territory.

The small-cap and micro-cap market segments offer a dizzying variety of companies to evaluate, but I am here to tell you the large majority are total garbage.

The Alluvial Fund portfolio includes a few shining examples. One of my favorite little over-achievers is EACO Corporation.