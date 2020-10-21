Hoisington Investment Management Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Hoisington Investment Management Company is a federally registered investment adviser located in Austin, Texas. It focuses on long-term investment strategies that utilize only U.S. Treasury securities.

To recognize Hoisington Investment Management Company’s fortieth anniversary, this quarterly economic letter reviews the shifting dynamic of economic conditions over the past forty years.

A very powerful secular downdraft has occurred in major measures of economic performance.

The U.S. is caught in a debt trap, a term originated by the Bank for International Settlements.

The secular deterioration in economic growth has created a condition of excess resources and disinflation.