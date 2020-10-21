The company has had a strong turnaround in operating results over the last three quarters due to benefits from COVID-19 and the addition of the new programs.

Operating results were held back earlier this fiscal year by inefficiencies and costs to ramp up large new programs.

ALJ Regional Holdings is a mini-conglomerate that has struggled in recent years, and its stock is in the penalty box.

Forward

As a deep value investor, I find the best deals occur in volatile markets like we have now. While most U.S. stock indexes are up for the year, there is a cyclically large group of beaten down stocks. Most of these are down for good reason, but there are some that are performing much better than their stock price indicates.

The last two articles I wrote containing individual stock picks are good examples. In July, I wrote about Tuesday Morning (OTCPK:TUESQ), a company needlessly in bankruptcy. That stock is up over 900% since my article. A few weeks ago, I wrote about Performant (NASDAQ:PFMT). That stock is up over 150%. What these two had in common was years of underperformance to the point the stock market had left them for dead. But both have strong turnarounds that are gaining steam.

ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is another such stock. It has underperformed for years. ALJ's stock is down due to high leverage, being a conglomerate, and history of weak results. But its two largest segments are both benefitting from COVID-19 and turning around quite quickly.

Background

ALJ is a mini conglomerate. It bought Kentucky Electric Steel for $60 million in 2005, and sold it for $114 million in 2013. Using those profits, it acquired three different businesses.

The largest by revenues is Faneuil. This company provides call center services, back-office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. Customers include healthcare, utility, consumer goods, state agencies, toll and transportation industries. There is no customer over 10% of revenues.

The second largest by revenues but historically largest by EBITDA is Phoenix Color. Phoenix provides book components, educational materials and related products. These include parts used for heavily illustrated books, book covers and specialty commercial products. There is some concentration. The 3 top customers are 10.8% to 24.2% of revenues.

ALJ considers its Faneuil and Phoenix segments as core businesses. There is a third smaller unit called Carpets that is not considered core. This unit sells and installs carpet in the Las Vegas market.

CEO and Chairman Jess Ravich owns 49.7% of the company. He previously held senior roles at Houlihan Lokey and TCW. With options, he is over 50% of the ownership.

Financial Results

Operating results for the last three years and nine months are shown below.

Source: ALJ Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

At the last conference call dated August 20, 2020, management addressed the first nine months of this fiscal year. They stated most of the decreases in revenue and EBITDA were due to inefficiencies related to the start of new contracts and operational challenges related to the expansion of certain ongoing contracts at Faneuil and lower volumes at both Phoenix and Carpets. However, that is now mostly done, and profits are kicking in. This is a very good reason for losses as it indicates they are temporary and points to stronger results going forward.

Adjusted EBITDA has improved dramatically over the past year as shown below

QE 12/19 $3.4 million

QE 3/20 $4.7 million

QE 6/20 $7.2 million

QE 9/20 $8.5 million (as guided 10/7/20)

Faneuil's net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $61.5 million, an increase of $16.8 million, or 37.4%, compared to net revenue of $44.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to a $23.6 million increase in new customer contracts, offset by a $3.6 million reduction driven by the completion of customer contracts and a $3.2 million net decrease in existing customers mostly due to lower call volumes. The lower call volume was primarily COVID-19-related and, as such, should be temporary.

ALJ has purposely reduced revenues in the Carpets segment in an attempt to improve pricing and thus earnings. So far, that has not been successful.

Both Faneuil and Phoenix Color are benefitting from COVID-19 after an initial slowdown. Faneuil has received several large contracts including for call centers helping with unemployment benefits. Faneuil's earnings suffered earlier in the fiscal year due to a ramp-up of these contracts.

Phoenix Color was impacted by COVID-19 in its second quarter and third quarters (ended 3/20 and 6/20). All of this was due to lower educational book sales. However, the nesting trend among consumers has more recently benefitted this segment. On the August 20, 2020, conference call management noted that the regular book and component side has been very strong recently. This portion is about 85% of the sales. The smaller Education portion is still struggling.

On October 7, 2020, ALJJ announced preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

It raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to $8.0 million to $9.0 million versus the $5.3 million to $6.8 million previously guided during the last conference call. The increase was due to strong sales and margins at Phoenix Color and much higher revenues at Faneuil primarily from the new unemployment and other large contracts.

The company also guided for capital expenditures in the range of $7 million to $8 million for the full fiscal year. This is down from $18.2 million the prior fiscal year, which was unusually high to add three call centers and other capacity.

Balance Sheet

Leverage is high, though liquidity is adequate. As of June 30, 2020, ALJ had a negative tangible net worth of $21.4 million. Debt, including capitalized leases, was $105.5 million. This debt is with Cerberus and doesn't mature until November 2023. The interest rate is high. It has averaged 10.1% fiscal year to date.

For liquidity, the company had $7.3 million of cash and $14.8 million available on its line on June 30, 2020. Working capital was $22.7 million on that date.

On May 12, 2020, ALJ entered into the Ninth Amendment ("Ninth Amendment") to its Financing Agreement. This amendment increased the interest rate on the term loan from LIBOR + 6.75 to LIBOR + 9.50. It increased the rate on the line from Prime + 5.75 to Prime plus 8.50. In return, it eliminated the $2.1 million and $3.1 million quarterly principal payment obligations for June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020. The December 31, 2020, principal payment was reduced from $3.1 million to $2.1 million. Debt to EBITDA was reset to no higher than 8.85 on September 30, 2020, 5.75 on December 31, 2020, 5.00 on March 31, 2021, on down to 3.50 on December 31, 2021, and thereafter. While ALJ is currently in the penalty box, resurgent EBITDA should help lower the interest rate in the future if sustained.

Based on the June 2020 quarter adjusted EBITDA of $7.15 million, the current run rate for the debt to EBITDA ratio is 3.68, well within the revised ratio and almost similar to the December 31, 2021, number. Note that the company is only slightly seasonal, and the June quarter is not one of the strong seasonal quarters.

Catalysts and Strengths

Faneuil's backlog increased to $642 million as of June 30, 2020, up from $495 million one year earlier. Much of this came from new unemployment contracts with various State governments. There is also a large jobs incentive training program in New Mexico. While the unemployment rate is likely to decline, these are new programs so much will be retained.

The backlog for Phoenix Color was $303 million on June 30, 2020, up from $187 million one year earlier. Management stated the following at its last conference call.

"When COVID really hit, it disrupted the publishers' businesses, things softened up quite a bit in April and May, started picking up as we came into June. Got very strong as we exited June and July and August have been incredibly busy. It is combination of obviously more people being home and having an interest in reading, but just some huge titles coming up out of the political arena, out of the race concern arena. It has just been a very, very strong trade market. Our children's book business also has been very strong."

A strong earnings recovery is indicated by reported and guided EBITDA over the last four quarters as detailed earlier. This was primarily due to getting past the initial costs and inefficiencies of ramping up new programs.

Phoenix Color has only one pure play competitor and has a large market share.

Faneuil ended a large unprofitable contract in March and is actively repricing other contracts. This contributed to the stronger June and September quarters.

COVID-19 has not had a significant negative impact except forced work from home and a loss of educational book parts sales. That segment is about 5% of the total. COVID-19 has in fact benefitted the company with much higher contract revenues from unemployment contracts at Faneuil and higher book sales from the current nesting trend.

Earnings are masked by a high level of amortization, which is currently $1.3 million per quarter.

Interest bearing debt totals $105.5 million at an average interest rate of 10.1% the first nine months of FYE September, 2020. One or two more good quarters should allow a refinance at a significantly lower interest rate.

Concerns

Phoenix Color primarily serves the printed book market. With the emergence of online books, many expect this business to be in secular decline. It hasn't happened yet. According to Statistica, printed book sales were 689 million in 2019, 698 million in 2018, and 686 million in 2017. These numbers are up from a low of 591 million in 2012, but down from a peak of 778 million in 2008. COVID-19 has at least temporarily increased book sales.

The stock has traded under $1.00 and received a listing notice by NASDAQ. It has until 12/21/20 to regain compliance of ten days over $1.00. The stock has shot up over $1.00 several times in the past few weeks and is trading a $0.95 as I write this.

The high leverage noted above is a concern, though the recent improved operating results have partially mitigated it.

Conglomerates are out of style, and many such as GE (NYSE:GE) are unwinding. This has led to a conglomerate discount by the stock market. ALJ is committed to its structure and would like to buy more companies.

The Carpets segment has never been solidly profitable and, in my opinion, should be sold or closed.

Other Items

As of June 30, 2020, ALJ had 1.8 million stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $3.39 outstanding, and warrants exercisable to purchase 2.9 million shares of common stock with a weighted average exercise price of $1.13 outstanding. There were also warrants to Jess Ravich for taking a subordinate position in the Cerberus loans for 1.23 million shares at $0.54, which expire in June 2025. Finally, there are warrants to Jess Ravich for 400,000 shares at $0.72 expiring in March 2025.

Valuation

Due to ALJ's conglomerate status, I cannot compare it to a peer like I usually do. According to Investopedia, a normal EV/EBITDA ratio currently is 11 to 14.

ALJ needs to be discounted for several factors such as being a conglomerate, high leverage and relatively low stock liquidity. Historically, it would also be discounted for little growth, but the largest segment (Faneuil) is now enjoying rapid growth. Based on the above, I believe the stock should be trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6 to 7.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.7 million in the last full fiscal year. It fell off earlier in the current fiscal year, primarily due to ramp-ups of new contracts at Faneuil and some initial impact from COVID-19. The most recent reported quarter showed adjusted EBITDA at $7.2 million, which is $28.8 million annualized. The guidance for the just completed fourth quarter is $8-9 million, which is $34 million at the midpoint. While some of the COVID-19 benefits should eventually fade, this should be at least partially offset by improved efficiencies at Faneuil from the end of a money losing contract, the completion of ramp-up of new contracts, and higher revenues from other increased backlog. Management has said there are more efficiencies to be gained at Faneuil. The backlog is also much higher at the Phoenix Color segment.

Enterprise value is currently determined as follows; debt $105.5 million plus market cap $41.1 million, less cash $7.3 million = $139.3 million. Assuming an adjusted EBITDA of $31 million, the midpoint of the last two quarters' run rate, EV/EBITDA is currently 4.49. At an EV/EBITDA of 6 to 7, the stock price is $1.88 to $2.54. This price is diluted for the warrants exercisable up to $3 without giving benefit for the cash received from exercising the warrants. My one year price target is $2.25.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALJJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.