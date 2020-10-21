Diving Into Strip Centers

FRT's AFFO looks low, and their payout ratio looks high because management is waiting to record revenue from several tenants until it is collected in cash.

We're bullish on FRT as a long-term choice, but haven't reopened our position yet due to guidance for a few weak quarters.

We haven't touched on "shopping center REITs" much since June. In June, we abruptly dropped our exposure to shopping centers by closing out our positions in Federal Realty Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG). These are two of the best shopping center REITs. They have solid economies of scale, have delivered growth for many years, and are facing an absolutely massive headwind.

This article comes from our shopping center update for subscribers.

Highlighting FRT

Our preferred choice for the sector would currently be FRT, primarily due to their stronger balance sheet and solid management team. However, we haven't reinvested in FRT because we are not convinced that the market fully appreciates the fundamental challenges for the sector. FRT has been transparent about the substantial difficulties in leasing and the expected bottom in occupancy to occur in the first half of next year.

REITs We Will Mention

We're going to focus the discussion on 7 REITs:

Company Name Ticker Div Yield AFFO or Core Yield Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX 0.00% 10.79% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC 0.00% 6.71% Kimco Realty Corp. KIM 3.61% 8.40% Retail Properties of America Inc. RPAI 3.64% 7.74% Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 4.49% 8.47% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 5.73% 5.05% Regency Centers Corp. REG 6.37% 7.01%

There are other strip center REITs, but these are the 7 we've paid more attention to over the last several years.

Valuations

The sector generally looks pretty cheap on most valuation metrics. We'll start with AFFO yield and dividend yield:

Source: The REIT Forum

One of the things we need to highlight here is that the AFFO yields are going to be a bit strange. That's because forecasts for the next year are pretty awkward as analysts try to grope with the cash accounting for some tenants. Sadly, this is a topic that is both important and boring. This means estimates for AFFO can swing quite wildly during the year. Further, "AFFO" this year will have a hard time being "normalized" to be entirely comparable. Simply putting 2020 AFFO per share next AFFO per share for 2019 or 2021 wouldn't create an entirely reasonable comparison of the ongoing operations of the REIT.

The payout ratios for the sector are all over the place because some REITs reduced dividends or cut them entirely, in addition to wild swings in AFFO per share estimates. In some cases, REITs cut the dividend entirely, then brought it back:

Source: The REIT Forum

The area where the REITs appear much closer is using "Price to NAV":

Source: The REIT Forum

The closer values here suggest that many investors are still relying on consensus estimates as a major part of their allocation process.

Within the batch of 7, the lowest price to NAV goes to RPAI. That's really not unusual. RPAI doesn't have a record of dividend growth to rival REG, much less to rival FRT (over 50 years of consecutive growth).

When considering historical price-to-NAV ratios, we can see that FRT is regularly competing for the highest ratio. Other contenders to frequently be near the top are ROIC and REG, though KIM did have a period in late 2019 and early 2020 where they were on top:

Source: TIKR.com

Headwinds

These REITs may overcome the headwinds, but investors need to be aware of the magnitude. We start with a comparison. We see housing REITS struggling with same-center NOI for the next year or so. However, we should expect same-center NOI to be more difficult for the shopping center REITs. This is particularly true if we try to adjust for the accounting impacts from the pandemic. We'll explain.

In the near term, the results are so dreadful that they can create an artificially low floor. The near-term results (as well as Q1 2020 and Q2 2020) reflected major adjustments to revenue because of significant risks around tenant payments. In the sense that current numbers for NOI and FFO may be artificially low due to accounting rules, the future periods could look better from an accounting viewpoint.

For instance, if the REIT decides to record rent only when it is handed over in cash, they might report zero rent from a tenant for Q2 2020, then have double rent in Q3 2020 or Q4 2020 if that tenant pays. The result is exceptional volatility in revenue and net operating income.

Net Operating Income

When the REITs aren't so confident about collecting future rental payments, they need to switch over to "cash accounting". That means they recognize the rent when they actually get it, as opposed to when they earned it. Since many tenants have a questionable future, the shopping center REITs have to adjust their revenue. The result of this hit to their revenue is substantial. We believe FRT was the most conservative among the REITs in recognizing the potential failures of tenants. Due to a major reduction in revenue being recognized, net operating income fell by around 35% between the end of 2019 and Q2 2020. Many peers reduced their expectations and cut their NOI by 10% to 30%.

If investors use Q2 2020 as the baseline value, then, in many cases, the numbers will most likely "improve". However, if we consider Q4 2019 to be the baseline, then the figures would most likely be weak for at least several years.

Conclusion

Operating results should continue to look pretty rough for at least the next few quarters. The REITs need some time to replace poor tenants, and this is an exceptionally difficult environment for leasing. We see FRT as the best pick in the sector because of its stronger balance sheet. The payout ratio looks pretty bad, but AFFO per share is being hammered by FRT's conservative decision to avoid booking any rent from several tenants. If we were comparing the dividend rate with last year's AFFO per share, it would look quite conservative.

While we are highlighting an overall bullish outlook on FRT, we are also indicating that we haven't reopened our position yet. The decision to delay is based on an overall cautious outlook heading into November. We expect to be deploying capital gradually over the next few months.

Bullish rating on FRT.

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

Sign up now. Take advantage of our October sale!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're planning to wait a bit longer before putting any capital to work in the sector.