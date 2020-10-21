Polen Capital Global Growth Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

Polen Capital is a global independently-owned growth equity boutique, led by an experienced team of investment professionals who are committed to preserving and growing the assets of our clients through.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Polen Global Growth Composite Portfolio returned 9.09% gross of fees, versus the MSCI All Country World Index return of 8.14%.

There have been disproportionate winners and losers this year with a relatively narrow group of companies driving market performance.

Our high conviction weighting in many of our most resilient growth businesses, some of which we think are getting stronger due to the current environment, has served us well thus far.