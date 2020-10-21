While COVID-19 has impacted results, the quarterly results of Verizon Communications (VZ) continue to highlight how the promises of 5G aren't going to push the business higher. Most companies with exciting new technologies were able to power through the virus shutdown due to the need for more work-from-home solutions, but the wireless market only saw lower revenues despite higher demand. For these reasons, my investment thesis remains Neutral on Verizon.

COVID-19 Impact

Verizon disappointed the market with Q3 results that were negatively impacted by COVID-19. The need for high-speed wireless services should've driven results higher for the likes of Verizon and AT&T (T). Consumers were using wireless services at higher rates to play video games and engage in social media stressing the wireless networks, but the additional usage provided no additional revenues for the wireless service providers highlighting the fundamental problems with the business plans.

Verizon provided this chart on constantly growing network capacity and usage with an initial bump from COVID-19. These numbers, though, highlight the issue with the industry considering revenues have lagged for years.

For Q3, Verizon reported total revenues declined 4.1% and missed analyst estimates by $100 million in a quarter where the telecom giant added 553K wireless retail postpaid accounts. EPS was flat with last Q3, but the company has spent the last 2 years stripping out $8.3 billion of spending from operations. Technically, the cash savings were enough to contribute $0.50 in quarterly EPS, but Verizon can't even grow earnings due to a minimal $0.05 headwind from the virus.

In total, Q3 EPS was $1.25 and right in line with the earnings generated last year. Verizon produced similar EPS due to higher margins. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose 100 basis points YoY to 37.6%.

Similar fears continue with the launch of 5G. The latest research shows 5G users in the U.S. consuming double the data as 4G users. In other countries like Japan and Germany, the 5G data usage tops 2.6x 4G levels.

The problem here is that Verizon is spending up to $20 billion annually in order to build additional capacity and upgrade the network speed. The inability of the large wireless telecoms to generate additional revenue for the higher usage is a big part of the problem with the stock.

The latest comment from CEO Hans Vestburg in CNBC is even more problematic. His statement suggests the recently released nationwide 5G coverage of 200 million people really isn't more than glorified 4G LTE. Verizon is using a technology called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, or DSS, which essentially allows cell towers to use the existing LTE network to run 5G networks at the same time.

The stock just isn't going to rise until Verizon can figure out how to generate higher revenues from subscribers using additional data and capacity. Verizon hasn't had a quarter with revenues growing in excess of 2% going back to Q3'18.

Dividend Capped At 4%

Back on September 3, Verizon hiked the dividend by 2% to a quarterly rate of $0.6275. The dividend yield is now 4.4% and reinforces my long standing thesis that investors aren't going to pay a higher price for the stock to push the yield below 4%.

Over the last decade, Verizon has constantly hit a wall when the dividend yield dropped to 4%. The stock would have a peak price of $62.75 under this scenario.

One can even argue a 2% dividend hike isn't even warranted when Verizon just reported flat earnings for Q3. The updated EPS guidance for the year has a maximum goal of 2% growth over 2019.

The stock could rally some 10% from the current price of $57, but Verizon is unlikely to hold prices much above $60. The stock constantly makes runs pushing the dividend down to 4%, but Verizon never holds those levels for long.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon just isn't an appealing stock until the company can figure out how to grow revenues along with higher consumer demand for wireless data. The stock will probably offer a 4.4% dividend yield and small capital gains over time. Verizon is unlikely to match market returns similar to the last decade when the wireless giant underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

