The company's three best-selling assets - Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo - can continue to grow over a five-year period before the Revlimid and Eliquis markets are flooded with generics.

Management has done a reasonable job incorporating an extra $15bn of revenues per annum - but not good enough to make the investment case more than mildly attractive.

Investment Thesis

I last updated on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) stock back in June, and with the company due to post Q3 earnings results in early November, this feels like a good time to review the company's progress and consider the investment opportunity.

In my last note I recommended BMY as a buy with a price target of $75, but today I'm not so sure the company will hit that target in FY20, or until there are two comparable years of post Celgene acquisition sales data to help investors make a judgment on whether a much larger BMY can be truly profitable.

Net profit margins of 4.3% and -0.8% in the past two quarters (on a GAAP basis, admittedly) are not getting me excited, and the company is borrowing more and more to make acquisitions, on the promise of "jam tomorrow" - but this long-term strategy may only compensate for lost sales after 2026 when its two biggest selling drugs, Eliquis and Revlimid, will see generics enter their markets.

I do like some of the opportunities the company is pursuing, highlighted in the rest of this article, and don't see much near-term downside, which may make BMY attractive to investors seeking a blue chip paying a reasonable dividend. But those looking for >10% gains in an e.g. six-month timeframe may be better off looking at less transitional companies.

Overview

BMY's $74bn acquisition of Celgene completed in November 2019, making 2020 a transitional year for the company - one in which revenues are forecast (by the company) to grow by 58% year-on-year, to ~$41.25bn.

The market seemed to cheer the deal at first, as BMY stock climbed from a dismal July '19 price of $43 - its lowest since July 2013 - to a February '20 price of $67 - its highest since February '18. The pandemic-induced market sell-off in mid-March may have come at a bad time for the company, however, since the stock has not traded higher than $64 since - shares are changing hands at a price of $60.4 as I write this.

Bristol Myers Squibb 1-year share price performance vs S&P 500. Source: TradingView.

Through Celgene, BMY has added some strong assets to its portfolio - Multiple Myeloma (and other cancers) treatments Revlimid ($5.8bn of sales in H120), and Pomalyst ($1.5bn) stand out - to complement its legacy best-sellers, the blood thinner Eliquis ($4.8bn sales in H120), checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo ($3.4bn) - indicated for a range of cancers - and Multiple Sclerosis treatment Orencia ($1.5bn).

Despite the ~$15bn year-on-year boost to revenues provided by Celgene's assets, however, the impact on bottom line earnings in FY20 will be a negative one. In its Q220 earnings release, BMY management forecasts GAAP FY EPS of -$0.06 - +$0.09. The difference between these, and non-GAAP FY estimates of $6.1 - $6.25 is explained as other income / expenses of $1bn, and for reasons I cannot fully explain, an effective tax rate of 100% (compared to 16-17% non-GAAP tax rate).

This is the problem when major pharmaceuticals make mega-money acquisitions. They may argue that it's in the best long-term interests of the company and its shareholders, but it creates havoc on the company's balance sheet - increasing leverage to worrying levels (BMY reported total debt of $47bn as of Q220), creates uncertainty around future cash flows, sends OPEX skyrocketing, and rarely seems to positively impact the bottom line. The market just doesn't seem to like the uncertainty.

A big part of investing in biotech and pharma companies is paying a premium for the promise of "jam tomorrow," and in that spirit, BMY management just agreed to spend a further $13.3bn acquiring cardiovascular drug developer Myokardia in an all-cash deal that represents a premium of 60% to the company's share price immediately before the deal was struck.

As promising as the Myokardia deal sounds - the company's lead candidate Mavacamtem targets the heart condition obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - a potential >$2bn market, and is in phase 3 trials - the deal is not expected to be revenue accretive until at least 2023.

As such, I do not feel especially positive about the prospect of BMY growing its share price in the short to medium term. Although, as I will discuss below, sales growth and pipeline prospects look healthy, debt repayments are onerous (~$3bn per annum) and any potential cost synergies are currently being more than offset by one-off payments, charges, and shrinking net profits.

Company Overview - Drugs At Peak Sales Volumes, Drugs in Development and Pipeline

The valuation of BMY (or any big pharma) is mainly determined by three things. Its commercialized drugs operating at peak sales volumes (revenues), the new markets the company is targeting with existing and newly commercialized drugs (potential revenues), and its pipeline assets (drugs in development). Perhaps we also can add the company's cash / or debt position also, which in BMY's case drags the company's valuation down somewhat.

BMY revenue by drug sales Q120 & H120. Source: My table with data taken from Bristol Myers Squibb Q220 10Q submission.

BMY's 8 best-selling drugs accounted for 93% of the company's total revenues in H120. Total year-on-year revenue growth was +71.5%, to $20.9bn, which suggests the company is on target to meet its FY guidance of ~$41.25bn.

Because BMY began adding revenue contributions from Celgene assets only from late Q4, the company did not provide comparable year-on-year data in its Q220 earnings, but based on its legacy assets only, sales growth was fairly flat, rising from $12.2bn in H119, to $12.7bn in H120.

On the plus side, one of BMY's flagship assets, the anticoagulant Eliquis, marketed and sold in collaboration with Pfizer (PFE), posted a 21% year-on-year gain to earn $4.8bn in sales for the company in H120. BMY management reported (on its Q220 earnings call) that the drug is growing its share of the total prescription market by ~20% per annum as it erodes the market share of one-time best seller Wafarin. Eliquis now has a 49% share of the total market (compared to 42% in Q219) and, importantly, a 60% share of the new-to-brand market.

It's not all good news, however, with management warning that net sales in the second half of 2020 will be lower than in the first owing to "gross to net phasing dynamics." Eliquis also faces a threat from generic competitors. BMY and Pfizer won a court ruling in August that prevented Sigmapharm, Sunshine Lake and Unichem from launching generic copies of Eliquis until 2026 at the earliest owing to patent infringement, but two generics - developed by Micro Labs Limited and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYL) have been approved by the FDA. BMY and Pfizer have settlement agreements in place with both, and has defended patent challenges from ~25 companies in total, but the ongoing disputes will be a thorn in the side of BMY, with Eliquis also battling Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bayer’s Xarelto, and Bohringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa for market control.

BMY key drug loss of exclusivity dates (estimated). Source: BMY Q220 10Q submission.

Generic competition also could undermine the near-term sales of Revlimid, which earned more than $10.8bn in global sales revenues in FY19 (and $5.8bn for BMY in H120), making it the second biggest-selling drug worldwide, behind only Humira - and is one of the key reasons why BMY decided to make a bid for Celgene.

The drug is a molecular analog of Thalidomide and is approved for treatment of Multiple Myeloma ("MM"), Myelodysplastic Syndromes ("MDS"), Mantle Cell Lymphoma ("MCL") and previously treated Follicular ("FL") and Marginal-zone Lymphoma ("MZL"), generally as a second or third line treatment in combination with another drug, e.g. dexamethasone. The last two approvals in MZL and FL were secured in 2019, in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan, and "R2," as the combo is known, has been forecast to earn revenues of $1.2bn per annum, split equally between the two Pharmas.

But Revlimid has now gone off patent in the US, opening the door for generic competitors to flood the market with cheaper alternatives. Last month, BMY agreed to let Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) produce a limited amount of Revlimid after 2022 in a deal that gives BMY some control over the inevitable decline in revenues, and there are similar agreements in place with Natco Pharma and Alvogen. From January 2026, there will be no further restrictions, however, meaning that BMY essentially has five years before its two biggest-selling drugs go into long-term sales decline - likely to be at a rate of 15%-30% per annum.

Opdivo, BMY's third biggest-selling drug - a PDL1 checkpoint inhibitor that's indicated to treat a wide range of cancers, will not experience loss of exclusivity ("LOE") until 2028, but this asset also faces numerous challenges to its long-term sales growth.

Opdivo makes ~40% of its sales in the lung cancer setting, and also is prominent in kidney, liver, head and neck, Hodgkin Lymphoma, bladder and colorectal cancer treatment, and its biggest problem is its checkpoint inhibitor rival Keytruda, marketed and sold by Merck (MRK). In FY19 Keytruda earned $11.1bn of revenues, compared to Opdivo's $7.2bn, and contests for market share across more or less all of the same treatment areas as Opdivo, which helps to explain why Opdivo sales in H120 were down 6% year-on-year, to $3.4bn.

The two drugs have the same mechanism of action - inhibiting the action of Programmed cell death protein 1, which is over-expressed in cancer cells and helps to disguise them from detection from the body's immune system - and there's not much to choose between them in terms of safety and efficacy, but it could be argued that Keytruda has the slight edge.

Medicare 2019 claims data for Keytruda / Opdivo in lung cancer and melanoma compared. Source: Dexur.com.

Keytruda certainly seems to have the edge in the lung cancer market, as we can see above, with 18.3k Medicare patients claiming for use of Keytruda vs 39.3k patients claiming for Opdivo during 2019, while Opdivo can claim superiority in Melanoma (25k claims vs 15.4k claims for Keytruda).

BMY recently secured a new first-line approval in lung cancer, however, for a combo treatment of Opdivo and another of its drugs, Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody that targets protein receptor CTLA-4, which downregulates the immune system. Unlike Keytruda (or Roche's Tecentriq - another PDl1 competitor), BMY's new combo does not require chemotherapy, and in its pivotal phase 3 trial, Opdivo / Yervoy achieved a median survival rate of 17.1 months, compared to 14.9 months for chemo-treated patients.

Yervoy is associated with high levels of toxicity and therefore there's no guarantee that the combo will be a success in the non-small-cell lung cancer "NSCLC" market, but management believes the approval will help Opdivo grow sales again in 2021. Opdivo / Yervoy also is approved in the renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) market, worth ~$6bn, where it may have best-in-class credentials, based on trial results, which show that the combo has the best duration of response ("DOR") compared to a combo of Keytruda and Pfizer's tyrosine kinase inhibitor Inlyta, and Opdivo and the TKI Cabometyx, developed by Exelixis.

Meanwhile, Pomalyst - another Celgene asset approved for treatment of MM, grew sales in H120 by 7% to $1.46bn, and may be able to exploit a market opportunity as a triplet therapy alongside Revlimid to grow sales long term. Sprycel, approved for treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma ("ALL"), sales were up 3% in H120, to $1.03bn, although the drug is scheduled to go off patent this year, and Orencia - approved for treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis - sales grew 3.2% to $1.46bn, but there's fierce competition in its markets, with AbbVie launching two new potential blockbusters - Skyrizi and Rinvoq - that are seen as the long-term replacements for the company's $19bn per annum-selling Humira.

Pipeline

BMY near and long-term pipeline opportunities. Source: company Q220 earnings presentation.

BMY's revenue-generating assets may be able to keep the company's top-line revenues growing in the low-single digits over the next three to five years, before generic competition impacts sales of Eliquis and Revlimid, and the attention switches to BMY's next-generation of assets.

In this respect, BMY is thought to have a strong hand to play, with its pipeline considered to be one of the best of any major pharma. Management believes that new launches could add ~$20bn of additional revenues to the company's top line in the second half of this decade.

Zeposia - another asset from Celgene's stable - is a sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator (which prevents immune cells from entering the central nervous system via lymph nodes, helping to control inflammation) that has been approved in both Europe and the US for treatment of multiple sclerosis. BMY management expects the drug - which also could win approvals in ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis and other auto-immune diseases - to be a $5bn-seller, but analysts forecasts are more modest - $1.6bn by 2024 - due to the highly competitive nature of its target markets, which are crowded with rival treatments - Biogen (BIIB), Novartis (NOVN), and Merck (MRK) all have MS drugs on the market.

Reblozyl is approved for treatment of MDS - and has been pegged for peak sales of $3.3bn per annum. Inrebic - approved in August 2019 for treatment of myelofibrosis - albeit with a Boxed Warning for serious and fatal encephalopathy, could earn ~$400m in peak sales, while a CAR-T cell therapy targeting pre-treated Lymphomas, Liso-cel, is slated for an approval decision in November, and another CAR-T therapy, Ide-cel, targeting MM, has a decision date due in March 2021.

If Ide-cel is approved in March next year, it would trigger a $6bn further payment from BMY to Celgene shareholders, as part of the initial acquisition deal. Prior to its acquisition, Celgene management had forecast peak sales >$3.3bn for Liso-cel and Ide-cel - although CAR-T therapy is a tricky market and sales of currently approved treatments Yescarta and Kymriah have failed to live up to expectations.

TYK2 is an autoimmune medicine for which management has high hopes - the drug has returned strong data in Phase 2 trials in psoriatic arthritis and a phase 3 trial will launch before the end of 2020 - and then there are the next generation assets. BMY's R&D spend in H120 of $5bn is nearly double what it was in H119, which speaks to the importance the company places on its pipeline assets, which have been boosted - particularly in oncology - by the Celgene acquisition.

BMY pipeline assets as at Q220. Source: company Q220 earnings presentation.

I won't go into detail in this post (this recent investor presentation provides deep-dive analysis), but certainly, when we add in the Myokardia acquisition, BMY looks set to have strong presence in the immunology, cardiovascular, oncology, and potentially, neuroscience treatment markets for the next decade, whilst leveraging new techniques (i.e. CAR-T cell therapy, CELMod agents, protein engineering, adjuvants) that will keep the company in step with changes within the disease treatment landscape.

Financials and Fair Value

I'm becoming slightly wary of pharmaceutical companies that boast "healthy" balance sheets when they have debt >$45bn and total liabilities >$75bn (AbbVie is another heavily indebted company that seems to think high leverage is an advantage), but BMY seem determined to spend their way out of flat legacy asset revenue generation and a resultant share price slump - adding to their debt pile by $13bn in Q320 with the Myokardia deal, despite there being no guarantee of revenues until 2023 at the earliest, or indeed, ever, if Mavacamtem fails to make it through the clinical trial process.

However, in my last article on BMY I argued that its shares were worth ~$150, based on DCF analysis that saw the company post 5% top-line revenue growth until 2025, and in theory, this still holds true when we consider OPEX as 77% of revenues, and even add in interest expense of $1.3bn per annum. Since debt is currently cheap, there's no real harm in being highly leveraged at the present time, and I calculate BMY's WACC to be ~7%, based on a beta of 1 and expected market return of 8%.

Based on the company's profit margins in Q120 and Q220 of 4.3%, and -0.8%, and the one-off costs and expenses (i.e. ~$8bn in Q2 alone) that are created when companies make major acquisitions (the $6bn payment to Celgene shareholders due on Liso-cel is another), I don't think that BMY shares will live up to their DCF calculated FVP, however.

The company's $128bn of total assets feature goodwill and intangibles >$80bn, but these are fragile assets and further distort the picture of the company's overall financial health. There are so many moving parts, questions and variables that it no longer surprises me that the market is taking a "wait and see" approach.

There's even an argument as to whether management, in making these mega-money acquisitions, are acting in the best interests of shareholders. Empire building is all well and good, but from an investors' perspective, falling revenues and growing profit margins might be preferable to growing revenues, accompanied by growing debt and shrinking profit margins.

Conclusion

I think investors looking to open a position in BMY ought to consider what they are investing in and what they are looking to get out of the trade.

BMY pays a dividend that yields ~2.9% per annum, which is about average for the big pharma sector, has a PE ratio of ~18x, an EBITDA multiple of 15x earnings and a price to sales ratio of ~4. Overall, based on numerous investment ratios, there is not much to separate BMY from most of the other big Pharma concerns.

I can see some price catalysts presenting themselves in favor of BMY in the next 12-24 months. Once the dust has settled on the Celgene acquisition and there are two full years of sales data available (i.e. YE21) I could see BMY's revenues growing faster than expected, based on Eliquis, Revlimid, Opdivo, Orencia, et al, all growing in the double-digits, which might enable BMY to outperform analysts expectations and post a competitive EPS figure.

The company also could complete another round of share buybacks ($7.3bn of stock was repurchased in FY19). Its CAR-T assets could be the runaway success that this treatment option has promised to be for years, or BMY could simply benefit from the under-performance of its rivals, owing to patent cliffs, failed drug treatments, or lost market share.

But it's just as likely that BMY management will make more acquisitions, or that e.g. Opdivo sales won't increase, or that Orencia fails to make an impression on the MS / immunology markets, and there is are also the patent cliffs in relation to Eliquis and Revlimid to consider longer term.

On balance, I just don't think that BMY is set up to target rapid share price gains. Management is looking at the next 10 years, not the next six months, so I think buying BMY in anticipation of short-term gains would not be in the best interests of investors. Buying for the long term, however, as a nice steady, income generating blue chip, could be a sensible option.

Against this, BMY shares have lost 7% of their value in the past five years, and I worry where they could be in another five years, because that will be just before Eliquis and Revlimid start to lose LOE. A three-year investment horizon, then? Maybe, but that feels like being stuck between a rock and a hard place.

When the big pharma sector as a whole does not look especially attractive - in the past year BMY's 13% share price gains have been bettered only by Eli Lilly's (LLY) 32% gains - I don't think the investment case for BMY is particularly strong at this time. I don't foresee significant upside or downside, and I'm slightly more bullish than bearish, but if pushed, I would invest my money in AbbVie, Novartis or Novo Nordisk over BMY. It feels too much like watching an oil tanker trying to turn around at the present time.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.