However, thanks to the defensive business model of PBA and its decent balance sheet, its dividend is safer than most investors think.

PBA has plunged 50% in the last eight months, and thus, it is now offering a nearly all-time high dividend yield of 8.6%.

There has been a record number of dividend cuts this year, particularly in the energy sector, which has been severely hit by the pandemic. Pembina Pipeline (PBA) has plunged 50% in the last eight months, and thus, it is now offering an 8.6% dividend yield. As this yield is abnormally high, most investors view it as a signal of an imminent dividend cut. However, the dividend of Pembina is safer than most investors think.

Business overview

Pembina has an integrated system of pipelines that transport crude oil, natural gas liquids [NGL] and natural gas produced primarily in Western Canada. It also owns gathering and processing facilities. The company has been serving the North American energy industry with its midstream assets for the last 65 years.

Pembina has a diversified business model. Its volume of crude oil and condensates comprises 40% of its total volume, while its NGL and natural gas volumes comprise 30% of the total volume each. Pembina has a remarkably strong business model, which aims to generate reliable and predictable cash flows. The company has increased the fee-based portion of its EBITDA from 77% in 2016 to 90-95% this year. In other words, nearly all its operating income is fee-based, and hence, the company has very low exposure to the gyrations of commodity prices.

The primary reason behind the acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada and Cochin pipeline for $3.3 billion at the end of last year was to enhance the fee-based portion of the EBITDA of Pembina. Kinder Morgan Canada had strategically located assets, which were supported by long-term contracts with financially solid customers. As a result, these assets have improved the resilience of Pembina in the ongoing downturn, which has been caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, Pembina generates 63% of its revenues from investment grade counterparties, which can easily endure the ongoing recession. The rest of the revenue is generated from non-investment grade customers, but it is not fully exposed to the financial risk of these customers. Pembina requires from this category of customers to issue a letter of credit, a parental guarantee or execute a prepayment for the use of the assets of Pembina. As a result, the financial exposure of Pembina to a potential default of its customers is minimal.

The above defensive characteristics of Pembina do not mean that the company is completely immune to the pandemic. Some investors think that a 90% fee-based model results in absolutely secure cash flows. Unfortunately, this is not true. Such a business model protects a company from the gyrations of commodity prices, but in the event of a severe downturn, such as the one caused by the pandemic, the transported volumes decrease, and thus, the earnings decrease as well. Pembina mitigates the effect of reduced volumes to a great extent, thanks to its minimum volume requirements, which secure approximately 68%-72% of its EBITDA. Nevertheless, investors should realize that securing 70% of EBITDA is different from securing 100% of EBITDA.

Dividend

Due to the 50% plunge of the stock of Pembina in the last eight months, its dividend yield has risen to 8.6%, which is a nearly all-time high yield for this stock, excluding the short period of the COVID-19-driven sell-off in March.

Data by YCharts

The pandemic has caused a material decrease in the transported volumes of Pembina this year. Consequently, the company is expected to incur a 34% decrease in its earnings per share this year, from $2.40 to $1.58. As a side note, part of the decrease is due to Alberta's tax cuts, which were included in the results of last year. Given the $1.81 dividend paid in the last 12 months, Pembina currently has a payout ratio of 115%, which does not bode well for the dividend on the surface.

However, it is important to realize that a vaccine against the coronavirus is widely expected to be developed until early next year and distributed in about a year. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which have exhibited the most promising results so far, expect to apply for emergency use of their vaccines in November and December, respectively. The pandemic is thus expected to subside, and the energy market is likely to recover next year. Analysts seem to agree with this view, and thus, they expect Pembina to grow its earnings per share 16% next year. If the company meets the analysts' consensus, it will be able to cover its dividend from next year.

Moreover, Pembina has a healthy balance sheet, with a BBB credit rating recently affirmed by both S&P and DBRS. Its leverage (debt to adjusted EBITDA) currently stands at 3.9, while the company has a well-laddered debt maturity profile. The healthy balance sheet of Pembina will help the company endure the downturn caused by the pandemic much more readily than many other energy companies. It will also help Pembina maintain its generous dividend in the current downturn, even though its payout ratio will exceed the threshold of 100% for a while.

On the other hand, investors should note that the balance sheet of Pembina is not rock-solid. Its current liabilities exceed its current assets ($1.2 billion vs. $0.6 billion), while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $12.0 billion, which is equal to the current market cap of the stock and 15 times the earnings of the company in the last 12 months. To cut a long story short, the amount of debt of Pembina is certainly manageable but not negligible.

Overall, in the most probable scenario, in which the pandemic subsides next year, Pembina is likely to maintain its generous dividend, thanks to its defensive business model and its decent balance sheet. On the other hand, in the adverse scenario of a prolonged pandemic, Pembina may choose to cut its dividend in order to preserve cash. Fortunately, there are more than 2,000 vaccine studies underway, and thus, the pandemic is likely to subside next year.

The bottom line

There have been numerous dividend cuts this year, and hence, the 8.6% dividend yield of Pembina naturally leads most investors to expect a dividend cut. However, thanks to its resilient business model and its decent balance sheet, Pembina is likely to maintain its dividend in the absence of a prolonged pandemic. Therefore, the income-oriented investors who are confident in a continuing economic recovery from the pandemic should consider locking in the nearly all-time high 8.6% dividend yield of Pembina.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.