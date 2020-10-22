We dissect its performance during the crisis, pinpoint key risks, and explore why the merger really took place.

The regional bank maintains more than $500 billion in assets, has a $56 billion market cap, and yields an attractive 4.3%.

Truist was created from a recent mega-merger and trades at less than book value despite sound and improving fundamentals.

You know how certain brands and businesses are simply part of your life? You utilize them every day or every week, taking for granted that they’ll always be there for you – because they are.

I’m talking about your local grocery store, the Hershey bar you buy on your way through the checkout line…

Or the bank branch you stop at on your way home.

Today, I'm going to provide readers with one of my personal "hometown favorites." Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a pick I think about almost daily since I'm a customer. Though that’s not the only reason why I’m writing about it right now.

When possible, we like to time articles to coincide with critical information releases that give subscribers an extra edge. Perhaps something like the release of Q3-20 earnings.

So what has he uncovered this time? Let’s explore Truist and see everything it has to offer.

Truist Financial’s History and Current Structure

Cullen/Frost is focused exclusively in Texas and runs a very traditional business. Truist Financial, however, is moderately more complex and nationally diversified.

If you haven't heard of it before, that may be because it was formed when BB&T and SunTrust combined last December. That was a $66 billion all-stock transaction and the largest bank merger or acquisition that year.

As a result, we need to be more resourceful than normal to understand Truist at a deep level.

For instance, its filings prior to the merger are actually BB&T's. From a risk perspective, studying them showed it performed in line with or better than its regional bank peer averages. And, in terms of exposure to different types of commercial and consumer loans, it was similar to the combined entity.

Meanwhile, SunTrust maintains its old branding and online infrastructure, with the link to its investor relations simply jumping to Truist's. Fortunately, there's a "Legacy Documents" section that organizes its old filings.

That’s exceptionally important, since understanding both previous companies’ pasts determines our conclusion about their combined strength and weaknesses.

The Bank’s Q3 Financials and Trends

You might recall from our other bank and business development company (or BDC) articles that lenders are evaluated slightly differently than other segments.

Profit is important, of course, but so are loan losses, industry exposures, and underwriting. Ascertaining the inner workings of a bank’s balance sheet allows us to separate a sinking ship from an undervalued gem.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Truist currently has $5.6 billion in revenue, $421 million reserved for loan losses, and net income of approximately $1.1 billion. These Q3 figures also show a significant disparity between diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

WER reviewed that difference, finding that it’s primarily related to merger and integration costs. That's reasonable given the deal was finalized in the last 12 months.

Our model, meanwhile, incorporates figures closer to generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP). It shows that Truist's "return on" metrics are all roughly in line with peer averages, as discussed later on.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Deposits at Truist, for one, have been on the rise in 2020, a potential indication of consumer confidence. We noticed that the largest shift was from Q2 to Q3 with a $10.091 billion increase in noninterest-bearing deposits.

All other categories, however – interest checking, money market, savings, and time deposits – all experienced nominal declines. We currently don’t know if that's due to incremental savings from federal stimulus action, increased job-market uncertainty, or something else.

Deferred interest related to the coronavirus was $21 million in Q3 vs. $52 million in Q2 – one of many data points suggesting an improving outlook.

Truist also has significant excess reserves, which helped it purchase $5 billion in securities last quarter. This improved its net interest margins, though only by one basis point thanks to interest rates and other factors.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

While it's well known that banks prefer higher interest-rate environments, this chart specifies the improvement. Banks like Truist serve as moderately effective inflation hedges.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

It’s important to recognize that Truist's noninterest income is a vital part of its aggregate performance.

Excluding unrealized losses, Q3 was approximately flat vs. Q2. As refinancing activity cooled off, residential mortgage income declined last quarter though service charges, wealth management income, and card and payment fees made up the difference.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Noninterest expenses – including $27 million in restructuring costs and a significant $235 million gain on the early extinguishment of debt – declined a little in Q3.

A Closer Look at SunTrust

(Source: SunTrust Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation)

Notably, both BB&T and SunTrust conducted their own due diligence before combining to form Truist Financial. So here are some highlights…

In its last standalone quarter, SunTrust had favorable quarterly net charge-offs of roughly 25 basis points. Nonperforming loans averaged 10 basis points higher, and risk management was consistent with recent years.

Certain quarters, such as Q2 2019, were strong overall in terms of EPS. However, even excluding merger-related costs and impacts, SunTrust saw a modest 1%-2% decline in for the full year vs. 2018.

In fact, its efficiency metrics were in a structural decline going back nearly a decade. So why did these two banks merge in the first place?

Truth be told, you aren't likely to hear the whole story from management.

(Source: SunTrust Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation)

For the record, SunTrust wasn't alone in its issues. Most of its peers faced similar headwinds due to declining net interest margins.

By combining, two otherwise solid banks can potentially form something that’s:

Better equipped to reduce costs Leverage their greater scale Improve profitability

Admittedly, those cost savings have yet to be fully realized.

A Closer Look At BB&T

(Source: BB&T Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Notice how similar the stats above are to SunTrust. The primary difference – and a small one at that – is how BB&T has annualized net charge-offs exceeding nonperforming loans by 10 basis points. SunTrust, for its part, is the other way around.

For context, WER looked back at their positioning leading up to the Great Recession. The results showed that total nonperforming assets for BB&T were lower on a percentage basis than 2006-2007.

(Source: BB&T Q3 Earnings Presentation)

BB&T's coverage ratios were favorable going into the merger, which alleviates one of our major concerns: That this was a merger to salvage a sinking ship.

Truist Financial’s Bigger Balance Sheet

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

For those less familiar with bank jargon, “HFI” in the graph above stands for "loans held for investments." Commercial loans represent the bulk of the loan pool, but Truist maintains significant exposure to the consumer kind as well.

The decline in loan volume shown from Q2 to Q3 was primarily from paying down outstanding lines of credit. But let's get a better picture of what types of loans are included in each category to gauge risk.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Most of its loans are commercial and industrial with moderate allocations to:

Commercial real estate CRE)

Residential mortgage

Residential home equity

Auto loans

Notably, Truist's exposure to credit cards, student loans, and commercial construction are low: About 6% of its exposures. These are the same types we found in BB&T and SunTrust's older SEC filings, which is a good thing.

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

This is the final layer we need to uncover. Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines are 2.2% of loans held for investment. While far from ideal, that's relatively low exposure.

Senior care, oil and gas, acute care facilities, restaurants, and sensitive retail make up the remainder of troublesome spots. In aggregate, that's 9.1% of the portfolio.

The loan balances outstanding for these coronavirus-sensitive industries declined 7.3%, or $2.2 billion, from Q2 2020. The bulk of the decline was $894 million in the first category, driven by loan paydowns and sales.

It's worth mentioning that the last item, small secured real estate, is 26% retail real estate. So the real total is closer to 10% of the portfolio.

These statistics are reflected in the stock price that’s 72% off its 52-week highs

(Source: Truist Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Truist Comes Out on Top of the Coronavirus

Truist has $1.5 billion in payment protection program ("PPP") loans on its balance sheet.

Its relief program, which includes loan forbearance, deferrals, extensions, and re-agings, is our best indication of coronavirus-related issues. It allows clients to defer payments without late fees while finance charges continue to accrue.

Based terms are 90 days, so we'd expect a sharp and consistent decline throughout 2020. Sure enough, that's exactly what we see with Q3's relief dollar volumes, which declined precipitously from Q2.

A critical figure associated with these deferrals is the percentage of borrowers who either:

Exited the program per the initial terms Are current on their payments

Depending on the outcome, the realized and expected financial loss associated with the relief program could vary dramatically. In Truist's case, 98% and 94.5% of borrowers, respectively, paid off their loan balances or are in current status.

In short, Truist appears to be managing through the coronavirus pretty well so far.

Truist Financial Corporation

Source: Truist

Truist Bank

(Source: Truist)

The firm and bank's credit ratings are favorable and in the "upper medium" segment of investment grade. Moody's issued new commentary on it in August of this year.

It considers the firm's profitability to be healthy and competitive to its peers. It also spoke well of Truist's capital ratios – but noted that anticipated cost savings due to the merger have yet to be realized.

iREIT and WER have written about the tendency for mergers not to meet expectations in the past.

Notable Risks and Concerns

Assuming we stay on a similar policy trajectory, all indications are that the worst of this crisis is behind us. Many lenders should even be able to reverse their loan loss provisions.

That, in turn, would reverse the non-cash hit to Truist’s net income that took place in Q1, Q2, and to a lesser degree Q3 of this year.

Given the uncertainty in March and April especially, we won't knock management for the conservative estimates and outlooks it made at the time without the benefit of ever-popular hindsight. That said, we could be wrong. It’s possible that loan losses could increase rather than decline.

In addition, the political situation in the U.S. is among the most volatile in recent history. The statewide lockdown policies, federal stimulus, and even Federal Reserve action potentially being manipulated factor in.

Please rest assured we’re not looking through rose-colored glasses. We know low interest rates and excess liquidity on bank balance sheets are negatives for this peer group. And spreads have been artificially maintained in much of 2020 due to interest rate hedges.

Like all good things though, these will eventually come to an end with many rolling off next year. Hedges still on the balance sheet will lessen net interest income margin erosion, but it'll still occuring.

Nonperforming loans were up two basis points to 0.37% in Q3. Plus, asset quality ratios were nearly identical to Q2, which is a good trend.

In addition, we reviewed allowance coverage for charge-offs and nonperforming loans and they were flat as well. As the first box in the chart above demonstrates, the landscape appears to be stabilizing already, if not recovering modestly.

Apples to Apples

To obtain a satisfactory grasp on Truist's industry standing, we also analyzed:

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

(USB) PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

(PNC) Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

(ZION) KeyCorp (KEY)

(KEY) Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

(FITB) Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

(CFG) Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

(RF) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

(HBAN) Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

As of early October when the research was initially conducted, they traded at an average forward earnings of 10.8x. Compare that to the S&P 500's trailing 12-month of 35x and 27x forward earnings multiples. That’s an immense disparity.

The average book value multiple for the group is 0.9x, with Truist in line. USB is the most expensive at 1.3x, while CFG is an outlier at 0.6x.

None of the other banks are below 0.8x.

Truist pays a $1.80 annual dividend for a 4.3% yield at last check. That corresponds to a 175.5% distribution coverage ratio annualizing Q3's GAAP results and 215.5% coverage excluding merger costs.

The bank hasn't increased the dividend since the merger. And we’re not betting on any near-term increases.

However, criticized loans – or those with a higher probability of default – remain at a manageable level compared to total assets, though they have increased in recent quarters. So we could see a dividend increase happening late next year.

Loan performance and overall credit metrics improved substantially in Q3 quarter over quarter. And many of the proposed merger synergies have yet to hit bottom line, which could be positive catalyst in 2021.

In Closing…

WER's model anticipates $3.25 in 2020 EPS and $3.40 in 2021. At 0.9x book value, there’s opportunity via that metric alone.

Truist Financial trades at $41.50 compared to a 52-week high of $56.92, equating to a current earnings multiple of 12.75x. Using 2021's EPS, that falls to an even more attractive 12.2x.

Wall Street assumes 2021 EPS of $3.60. If that comes to fruition, our target initial sell point will arrive sooner than later.

Our buy target is $37.50, which prices in a much weaker recovery than we expect. Our initial sell target is $52.50 for a 40% capital gain on a stable bank in an otherwise over-priced equities market.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

(Source: FAST Graphs)

