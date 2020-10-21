Atlas Air is not overvalued at the current levels to its peers and it will continue to benefit from the high demand for cargo transportation services in the following months.

As a cargo transportation company, Atlas Air (AAWW) has been able to stay afloat throughout the pandemic, which increased the demand for freight transportation services earlier this year. Unlike the passenger airlines, which were disrupted by COVID-19, Atlas Air showed a strong performance in the first half of the year and there’s every reason to believe that it will continue to create value in the next couple of years. My comparable analysis shows that despite the appreciation of its stock price, Atlas Air is not overvalued at the current levels to its peers and it will continue to benefit from the high demand for cargo transportation services in the following months. Considering this, I’m long Atlas Air.

Plenty of Upside Ahead

Since the beginning of the year, COVID-19 reshaped the cargo transportation business and increased the demand for freight transportation services. Even the passenger airlines managed to show the growth of their cargo businesses in recent months, which helped them to offset some of the losses of their core business. As a cargo transportation company itself, Atlas Air greatly benefited from the higher demand for freighter aircraft. From April to June, the company experienced a 24.3% Y/Y growth of its revenues, which were $825.25 million during the period. In addition, Atlas Air made $78.9 million in net income and its block hours increased from 80,282 hours a year ago to 84,966 hours in Q2.

Currently, Atlas Air operates in two segments: ACMI and traditional charter. When using ACMI services, the company’s clients pay for the operating block hours only, while Atlas Air does all the heavy lifting itself and provides its own aircraft, crew, and maintenance for all the flights. When using traditional charter services, clients provide their own crew and only lease the aircraft for a shorter duration.

Cargo transportation has always been a supply and demand game. The biggest risk to the company at this stage comes from the civil aviation sector. Since 40% of all cargo is transported via passenger airlines, the recovery of global air traffic will slowly be eating Atlas Air's margins in the following years. Considering that a large pool of global airlines continues to receive stimulus money from their respective governments, they could return to normalcy much faster than expected.

However, the good news is that despite the influx of additional liquidity, the pandemic will continue to put lots of restraints on the airline industry. As a result, IATA believes that the global air traffic will return to its 2019 levels only in 2024, which leaves enough time for Atlas Air to continue to drive growth in the current environment. Thanks to the lack of supply on the market in recent months, Atlas Air managed to strike a number of charter deals on favorable terms with DHL, Amazon, Alibaba, and the United States military. There’s every reason to believe that all of those deals will help the business to create additional shareholder value in years to come. In addition, a few months ago David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital opened a long position in the company.

The good thing about Atlas Air is that the company was able to improve its liquidity amid the pandemic. At the end of June, Atlas Air had $739.2 million in cash reserves and short-term investments, which is an increase from $114.3 million at the end of 2019. Such a boost of liquidity helped Atlas Air to deleverage its balance sheet, and at the end of Q2, the company had the lowest net leverage ratio in years.

Source: Atlas Air

Going forward, Atlas Air forecasts its Q3 revenue to be ~$800 million and it plans to record 85,000 block hours in the sky during the period. As for the whole year, the company plans to achieve more than $3 billion in revenue in FY21 and it also plans to record 330,000 block hours in the sky for the same period. With such a positive outlook, Atlas Air trades at a forward P/E of only 5.43x, way below the industry’s forward P/E medium of 17.47x, while its EV/EBITDA multiple is only 5.2x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that Atlas Air is a solid company to own and it will be able to continue to drive growth amid pandemic uncertainties. The fact that a major hedge fund opened a long position in the company with the expectation that the business will experience significant growth of its earnings in the current environment just shows that Atlas Air still has more room for growth. Considering the company’s stunning performance in Q1 and Q2 and a positive outlook for the rest of the year, it’s safe to say that Atlas Air's business will continue to thrive in the current environment. In the event of a pandemic resurgence, the need for cargo transportation will continue to remain critical. So, Atlas Air will be well-positioned to continue to create shareholder value in the following months. For that reason, I decided to add Atlas Air stock to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAWW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.