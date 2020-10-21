We Just Bought Another Mortgage REIT

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series. we're providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

PMT has underperformed the most similar mortgage REITs lately. Shares dipped all the way into the strong buy range. PMT carries a risk rating 3.5, below average for mortgage REITs.

Our latest purchase in the sector is PMT. We think PMT is a great choice today following the substantial decline in share price since the Q2 2020 earnings.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.98 $5.22 $5.12 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.96 $16.69 $15.97 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.88 $15.86 $13.94 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.85 $8.39 $7.11 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.11 $9.39 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.81 $6.79 $5.51 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.71 $7.24 $5.17 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.67 $13.41 $9.04 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.47 $5.63 $2.67 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 0.99 $2.75 $2.71 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.86 $3.17 $2.73 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.82 $15.68 $12.86 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.79 $10.63 $8.39 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.64 $3.17 $2.02 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.63 $4.51 $2.82 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.58 $2.85 $1.66 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.84 $19.39 $16.26 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.76 $10.77 $8.23 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.60 $4.35 $2.60 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would've raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports "GAAP book value" and "economic book value". We've chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don't ever try to simply "buy yield". Dividend yields often come up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earnings Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Source: The REIT Forum

Consensus estimates aren't always the best and there are ways to increase "Core Earnings" through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

PennyMac Mortgage Trust

We purchased 337 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) at $16.31. To be precise, $16.3066 per share.

Index Card

The index card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Execution

Our execution is shown below:

Source: Fidelity

Returns on Positions

Our open positions are shown below:

The green box highlights the newest position.

Now, when we provide our returns on open positions publicly, sometimes readers simply assume that we just close any position in a loss. That would be a terrible investing technique. So, in the interest of transparency, here are our closed trades in mortgage REITs:

Source: The REIT Forum

That chart only goes up through the end of 2018. However, we have limited space in one image (some readers are on mobile or have smaller screens). We've traded mortgage REITs quite a bit. So, here is another image to demonstrate the rest of the trades:

Source: The REIT Forum

Since evaluating every single trade would take quite a bit of time, here are some quick figures. On the closed positions, our losses on trades had a total of $16,765 and our gains had a total of $74,994. That's a pretty good record, especially given the mediocre performance of the sector over that time period.

PMT and Mortgage Servicing Rights

One of the unique aspects of PMT is its ability to create MSR investments:

Source: PMT

Since PMT involves MSRs, when I'm considering some peers, I often think of New Residential (NRZ), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI), and Two Harbors (TWO). Each of those 3 mortgage REITs also owns MSRs (mortgage servicing rights), which I would expect to increase correlation with PMT.

Forbearance for Homeowners

One of the risks for investors buying a mortgage REIT which invests in MSRs is the possibility of more homeowners becoming delinquent. That doesn't mean that the homeowner is necessarily in trouble, it simply means they haven't been making payments. Remember that homeowners can enter forbearance under the current rules. Investors in MSRs still want a way to evaluate the percentage of loans that are behind on payments. The percentage delinquent for PMT declined from 6/30/2020 to 7/31/2020, which is pretty nice:

Source: PMT

$100k Chart

The $100k chart demonstrates how much needed to be invested on any prior day (at the closing price) to reach $100k as of today (10/19/2020 during market hours):

Source: The REIT Forum

PMT is the black line with some circles added for emphasis. We've included the other 3 mortgage REITs that we think of when we talk about MSRs tossed AGNC (AGNC) into the chart simply because it is one of the largest mortgage REITs.

The Plunge and Q3

While PMT was punished harshly during the plunge, it also had a nice recovery. Going into the Q2 2020 earnings release, the market's expectations were through the roof. When PMT delivered an outstanding quarter, it still wasn't good enough to satisfy investors and PMT began to decline. That matched our expectations, as we called PMT out for being too expensive going into the earnings release.

Today, with a much lower price, there is more reason for optimism. Scott was quite positive in his comment to subscribers:

Source: The REIT Forum

Conclusion

We're treating this as a trading position. PMT offers investors a significant upside thanks to trading at a price-to-book ratio of only .78 (using Scott's recent BV estimates). That puts shares deep into our bullish range and gives them a very reasonable risk/reward profile.

Ratings:

Bullish rating on PMT

Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector: Those four ETFs are: MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF

PFF - The largest preferred share ETF

VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF

Sign up now. Take advantage of our October sale!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F,NLY-I,AGNCO,ARR-C,TWO-E,TWO-A,NYMTP,NRZ-C,TWO-B,NRZ-B,TWO-C,NYMTM,NRZ,AGNC,NLY,NYMT,GPMT,SLRC,PMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.