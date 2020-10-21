At $73.33, shares can deliver a 56% total return (15.9% annualised, including a 6.5% dividend yield) in just over 3 years. Buy.

Introduction

We review our Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) investment case after shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday following Q3 2020 results. Since our initial Buy rating in June 2019, PM shares have returned 2.4% including dividends, far behind the S&P 500's 20%+ gain, though significantly ahead of peers, including British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Altria (NYSE:MO), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY):

We believe the share price decline was an over-reaction, partly due to some reported figures looking mixed. Based on questions from sell-side analysts on the earnings call, there were a number of perceived negatives in Q3 numbers:

Revenues were down organically year on year for the quarter

organically year on year for the quarter EPS was up year on year only because of a significant margin expansion , which may be seen as not repeatable or even sustainable

, which may be seen as not repeatable or even sustainable IQOS's market share figures appear to have stagnated or even declined in Russia and the European Union during Q3

In this article, we analyse the results in more detail and show how each of these concerns was unfounded or temporary, and that PM's long-term growth story remains intact.

Q3 2020 Results Headlines

For Q3 2020, PM saw total volume fell 7.6% year on year, net revenue fell 1.5% organically, EBIT grew 5.8% and EPS grew 5.6% (all figures excluding currency). Q3 year-to-date growth rates were broadly similar, which means Q3 trends were consistent with those in H1:

PM P&L Highlights (2020 Q3 & YTD) NB. 2019 adjusted figures exclude Russia Excise & VAT Audit, Canadian tobacco litigation and deconsolidation of RBH. Source: PM results release (Q3 2020).

Sales Decline Due to Temporary Issues

Year-on-year revenue decline in Q3 2020 was due to temporary issues like the lack of Duty Free sales during COVID-19; underlying trends were mostly solid.

Duty Free was 4% of revenues in 2019, and long-haul travel remained "depressed" during Q3, with PM Duty Free sales being "very, very low", basically zero during the quarter. We view this issue as temporary as we expect global travel to resume eventually after COVID-19.

Indonesia suffered from specific issues, related to the excise regime there favouring PM's smaller, discount rivals. We also view this issue as temporary, as the excise regime is also destructive to the government's own revenues; PM is seeking changes, and there have been examples such as in Pakistan where governments will eventually abandon unworkable tobacco tax regimes. In addition, the implementation of a minimum selling price, while delayed by COVID-19, will happen eventually (but "may not be complete until the end of the year at the earliest", according to PM).

Together, Duty Free and Indonesia were responsible for a mid-single-digit percent drag on PM revenues during Q3.

The impact of these two issues could be seen in PM's regional revenues below. Duty Free sales are reported as part of Middle East & Africa and were the main reason behind that region's 29.4% year-on-year decline in sales. Indonesia is part of South & South East Asia. These two regions were the only two regions that had double-digit revenue declines in Q3:

PM Net Revenues & EBIT by Region (Q3 2020) Source: PM results release (Q3 2020).

Outside these temporary issues, Q3 2020 saw year-on-year revenue growth of between high-single-digits and 10% in the European Union, Eastern Europe and East Asia & Australia, which together were 60% of PM's EBIT in 2019. LATAM saw a 5.9% revenue decline, mainly due to cigarette volumes falling 16.9% in Argentina, but the region was less than 5% of group EBIT in the same quarter last year.

The picture is similar in volume data. Including Heated Tobacco Units ("HTU"), volume declines were low in the E.U. and Eastern Europe, and was double-digit only in the two regions affected by Duty Free and Indonesia:

PM Shipment Volumes by Region (Q3 2020) Source: PM results release (Q3 2020).

Reported shipment volumes (and reported revenues) were also less than in-market sales in Q3, due to the reversal of the inventory build during H1 in certain markets. Some pricing increases were also delayed to after Q3 due to COVID-19, for example, in the Philippines.

Margin Expansion Is Sustainable & Repeatable

The margin expansion in Q3 2020 was mostly from repeatable heat-not-burn growth and combustible pricing, as well as lasting efficiency savings. As shown in the chart below, Q3's EBIT margin expansion of more than 300 bps (excluding currency, 190 bps net) came from a collection of drivers, including:

130 bps of margin expansion from HTUs (net of devices) and combustible pricing, both parts of long-term, sustainable trends

50 bps from manufacturing productivity and 140 bps from SG&A, which are mostly sustainable though potentially not all repeatable

PM EBIT Margin Bridge (Q3 2020) Source: PM results presentation (Q3 2020).

The reason the SG&A productivity savings will be lasting is that they reflect new ways of working, including digitalization. As PM's CFO explained:

"Our total marketing administration and research costs, 140 basis points lower as a percentage of net revenues on an organic basis ... reflects the ongoing digitalization and simplification of our business processes, including our RRP commercial engine and more efficient ways of working." Emmanuel Babeau, PM CFO (Q3 2020 earnings call)

While part of the lower expense in Q3 is due to timing and will appear as higher expense in Q4, this is captured in management's full-year guidance, which expects 200 bps of organic margin expansion.

IQOS's Strong Sequential Volume Growth

IQOS showed strong sequential volume growth in most markets, though market share figures were distorted by higher cigarette volumes.

Russia showed a lower reported market share for PM's HTU quarter-on-quarter, or a 10 bps gain on an adjusted (excluding inventory) basis. However, this is due to cigarette volume growing 6% sequentially, from seasonality and less illicit trade. PM's HTU in-market sales volume grew 9.5% from Q2. PM is also adding a mid-priced offering in Russia with the launch of lil SOLID devices and Fiit consumables:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - Russia Source: PM results presentations.

The European Union was similar, with PM HTU's reported market share down sequentially, adjusted market share up 10 bps, but its in-market sales volume growing 15.7% from Q2:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - EU Source: PM results presentations.

Japan saw PM HTU gained another 20 bps market share (to 18.9%) and grew its in-market sales volume by 7.3% sequentially during Q3. PM remains the dominant player in HTU, with more than 70% of the category, which has reached 26% of the tobacco market. PM has launched line extensions with Marlboro Black Menthol in Q3, and will be launching Lil HYBRID "shortly":

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - Japan Source: PM results presentations.

Korea is one market where PM's HTU may be in genuine decline, but the market is relatively limited in size:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market - Korea Source: PM results presentations.

PM HTU's off-take market share in key cities showed uneven trajectories, with some (highlighted in green) showing consistent sequential growth and having reached double digits, and others (in red) having seen 2 quarters of declines:

PM HTU Off-Take Share of Tobacco Market - Key Cities Source: PM results presentations.

However, these share numbers were likely distorted by cigarette volumes growing, due to seasonal factors and less illicit trade during lockdowns.

Overall, we remain confident of IQOS' potential and PM's future success in Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") in general. New products are not supposed to follow a straight line, especially with disruption by COVID-19. At present, Japan and other key markets show sizeable successes for IQOS, and Korea is likely the exception given its strong national incumbent KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF), with whom PM is now in partnership globally.

IQOS's HTU products are now in 61 markets (up from 57 in Q2), including 32 less developed, non-OECD countries. PM is also broadening its RRP offering with e-vapor, having launched VEEV in New Zealand in Q3, with more launches planned for Q4 and 2021 (weighted towards 2021).

2020 Outlook

PM revised its 2020 outlook upwards, and now expects a 5-6% organic EPS growth, vs. 2-5% previously. Including currency, 2020 EPS is expected to be $5.05-5.10, vs $4.92-5.07 previously, and only slightly down from 2019 ($5.13) despite COVID-19. The outlook implies a relatively unambitious Q4, with organic EPS growth of between -3% and +1%:

PM EPS by Quarter - 2020 vs. Prior Year Source: PM results releases.

The upward revision was due to better volumes and more margin expansion, slightly offset by a higher tax rate:

PM 2020 Outlook Assumptions (Latest) Source: PM results presentation (Q3 2020).

There was no change to the outlook on 2020 operating cashflows ($9bn), but the outlook on CapEx was reduced by $100m to $600m, implying $8.4bn of Free Cash Flow ("FCF").

Management reiterated its confidence in returning to the pre-COVID-19 growth trajectory (including an "at least 8%" organic EPS CAGR) eventually:

PM 2019-21 CAGR Outlook (Pre-COVID) Source: PM investor day presentation (Sep-18).

"When COVID-related headwinds abate we expect to resume growth consistent with the currency-neutral compound annual growth rates in our 2019-2021 algorithm of at least 5% net revenue growth and at least 8% adjusted diluted EPS growth on an organic basis." Emmanuel Babeau, PM CFO (Q3 2020 earnings call)

Valuation

At $73.33, with respect to 2019 pro forma EPS, PM shares are trading at a 14.3x P/E and an 8.1% FCF Yield; with respect to 2020 guidance (mid-point), shares are at 14.4x P/E and 7.4% FCF Yield:

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2016A-20E) NB. 2019 P/E is based on pro forma EPS of $5.13; Canada was c. 5% of EPS in 2018. Source: PM company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 6.5% ($4.80), after the dividend was raised 2.6% to $4.80 annualised in September. Net Debt/EBITDA was 1.96x at Q3 2020, improving from 2.03x at Q2, but still below 2019 year-end's 1.91x. Buybacks are "not on the agenda" "for the time being", to prioritise deleveraging.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We leave assumptions in our illustrative return forecasts largely unchanged, except updating 2020 EPS and dividend figures:

2020E EPS of $5.08, mid-point of new guidance, vs. $5.00 previously

Thereafter, EPS grows at 6.5% annually, representing a 9% currency-neutral CAGR (vs. PM's "at least 8%" target), less 2.5% in currency impact

The dividend to be $4.74 for 2020, then from 2021 follows a payout ratio at 90.0%, 87.5%, and 85.0% each year, respectively

The falling payout ratio represents management bringing it back to a more prudent level, after an exceptional 93% for 2020

P/E to be at 16.0x at 2023 year-end, improving from the current 14.3x, back to pre-COVID-19 levels, and implying a 5.3% Dividend Yield

At $73.33, the exit price of $98.09 and dividends imply a 56% total return (15.9% annualised) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative PM Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

The 5.8% fall in PM's share price after Q3 results on Tuesday was an over-reaction, partly due to some reported figures looking mixed.

Year-on-year revenue decline was due to temporary issues like the lack of Duty Free sales during COVID-19; underlying trends were mostly solid.

EPS was up thanks to margin expansion, mostly from repeatable heat-not-burn growth and combustible pricing, and lasting efficiency savings.

IQOS showed strong sequential volume growth in most markets, though market share figures were distorted by higher cigarette volumes.

At $73.33, shares can deliver a 56% total return (15.9% annualised, including a 6.5% Dividend Yield) in just over 3 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM,MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.