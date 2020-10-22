The company is now required to maintain a set level of customers "at any given time" which may be challenging, given its historical levels of churn.

Blue Apron Adds New Line of Debt

On 10/19/2020, Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) filed a form 8-K disclosing a new line of credit totaling $35 million. The proceeds from these funds were to be used alongside ~$10.5 million in cash to refinance the company's existing revolving credit facility, which had an impending maturity date of August 2021. This seemingly positive revelation sent shares up ~1% in early after-hours trading. However, this new agreement also included significantly stricter financial covenants that should give investors pause. The company is now subject to a less forgiving liquidity requirement that no longer provides intra-quarter leniency and must maintain a minimum subscriber level that is a bit too close for comfort, given the company's historical declines. Unless the company successfully executes its turnaround and the COVID-19 boost proves sticky, there is a high likelihood of a breach, and avoiding this outcome could undermine efforts to achieve near-term profitability.

Changes in Financial Covenants

The agreement between Blue Apron and Blue Torch Finance LLC, which is a subsidiary of the Private Debt firm Blue Torch Capital LP, stipulates the company maintains a certain level of liquidity and operational performance. These details are outlined in section 7.03 "Financial Covenants" a & b on page 82, which reads as follows:

At first glance, I noted that the company's minimum liquidity was a tad less forgiving than the previous agreement, which allowed for levels as low as $10 million for any period preceding close-of-quarter (see below).

What I find troublesome, however, is the company's requisite "Minimum Subscription Count" which is required to be "no less than 300,000" on any date prior to 2022, at which point, the company must maintain levels above 320,000. To further confirm I was not misunderstanding this specific clause, I referenced the document's definition of the "Subscription Count", which confirmed it refers to the company's customer base. This might sound reasonable, but it will require the company to solve its historically problematic levels of churn.

There is a reason the company excludes this chart from its earnings slides.

Source: APRN Investor Relations

The chart above illustrates the company's historical customer levels and its continuous decline. In 1H 2020, the company saw a slightly positive reversal in this adverse pattern as a result of COVID-19-related lockdowns. However, the gains are modest at best, not even reaching the levels observed in 1H 2019. Furthermore, as I covered in August, the fact that the company guided for acceleration in average order value, despite a quarterly sequential decline in sales (~$112 million vs ~$131 million in 2Q 2020) leads me to believe they must be anticipated a decline in customer levels. Additionally, as I covered in early October, search trends indicate that the company has lost much of the interest it initially saw following the initial onset of the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders that impacted the country throughout the majority of 2Q 2020. For these reasons, I think it is entirely within the realm of possibility that we see the company's subscriber levels drop below 300,000 in the calendar year 2021 (see projections below).

Source: Estimates by Author

I expect that the company will maintain customer levels at the expense of the bottom-line and cash reserves.

In no way am I insinuating that the company is going to willingly violate the covenants of their new credit line. That being said, I expect the company will quickly reach a point where significant action is required to avert this outcome. Specifically, I believe the company will be forced to leverage pricing and promotions in order to entice new business and reduce customer churn. This will result in either increased levels of marketing expenditure, reduced gross margins, or some combination of the two. Considering the company has never demonstrated a consistent history of net profitability, this is simply not a sustainable paradigm - especially if the company was unable to raise the full amount expected from its dilutive shelf-offering earlier this quarter. That being said, in the event that they simply fail to comply with the financial covenants outlined in their form 8-K, it would not be a first for the struggling e-commerce platform.

The company breached its adjusted EBITDA minimums per their 10/09/2018 8-K.

Source: APRN 8-K dated 10/09/2018

Although I expect Blue Apron will try to meet these new stipulations, and I am giving the company the benefit of the doubt, it has previously has failed to satisfy financial covenants related to its revolving line of credit. Specifically, minimum levels of adjusted EBITDA were outlined for the company for each period throughout the duration of the loan. Bear in mind, this is adjusted EBITDA, a metric that allows companies to generously add back non-operating expenses in addition to standard adjustments like D&A. While the company was initially able to maintain its required level of performance, it quickly slipped as shown in the chart below. In fact, this failure to comply could have even been a factor behind the company's pre-COVID-19 intention to raise capital by any means necessary. With that in mind, it is not at all out of the question that Blue Apron could find itself in a similar position with its loan once again in danger of being called.

Source: Company 8-K, Investor Relations, graphic by author

Blue Apron continues to write its own short thesis.

I maintain my stance that this company is an excellent short idea to watch in the coming months. The fundamental positioning of the business continues to become increasingly challenged, and these new restrictions come a little too close for comfort. It appears that Blue Apron is going to need to prove sustainable engagement is possible beyond its core base of high-affinity customers. Regarding my model and price target, I have far too many questions about the company's financing activities at this time, but I will follow up after the company reports 3Q 2020 results. I am reiterating my very bearish stance.

Short Interest, Risk Management, And Potential Exits

Data by YCharts

Despite the company's fall from $22 per share in late March, Blue Apron is, in many ways, a much better positioned short trade at current levels. This is due in large part to the precipitous decline in short interest driving levels near year-to-date lows. I attribute this largely to the market losing interest in the struggling meal delivery service following its decline, however, as I have previously explained significant downside remains. Between the potential for significant shareholder dilution and the potential future liquidity concerns regarding the company's credit obligations, I see a clear path for share prices to exhibit a mean reversion towards levels in the $2 range observed at the beginning of the year. From a short perspective, this represents an upside potential of ~70%, which more than justifies the cost of borrowing. With that said, this is a low float stock that trades on low volumes and features outsized retail speculation per RobinTrack. For these reasons, the company tends to exhibit volatile swings, and it would be prudent to hedge with some protective calls. For these, I like the spreads and volume on December 18 8 dollar strikes, which the CBOE quotes with at a $0.70 Ask with a $0.10 spread. Additionally, the November 18 5 dollar strike puts offer a nice alternative to a short trade at a reasonable level of volume and an Ask of $0.70 with a $0.05 spread.

Source: CBOE Quote Table

