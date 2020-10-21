Zuora's (ZUO) topline metrics came in below expectations last quarter. This serves as a reminder that Zuora is still perfecting the blue ocean it is championing. The bullish scenario means little competition if it succeeds. The bearish scenario means more cash burn leading to valuation multiples contraction if the growth story doesn't improve. Zuora's current valuation indicates the market is worried more about the downside. As a result, I believe the risk-reward is favorable from here. Zuora's vision and current capabilities include most of the solid valuation drivers that will result in sustainable revenue growth. This includes a marketplace for incubating new use cases and solutions. Zuora has also improved its capabilities via new product updates, including Zuora Analytics, which helps enterprises simplify the consumption of its offerings. Other updates include flexible pricing models, payment options, and performance improvements.

Source: Zuora

Last quarter, total revenue came in below expectations at 8% growth y/y. More impressive, though, was subscription revenue, which grew 15% y/y. The overall revenue deceleration was attributed to customer churn, which drove DBNRR to 99% (versus 103% in the previous quarter). As we advance, Zuora is more confident that its churn rate will improve. The opportunity for billings acceleration was also reassuring. Zuora is yet to hit the critical escape velocity required to ride the current tailwind propelling cloud stocks. Going forward, there are pockets of opportunities in interesting verticals such as gaming, and media which Zuora is pursuing to drive growth. New products have also been released to drive upsell. The comments about its hiring ramp also point to Zuora's focus on growth. This will also be assisted by the sales incentive updates to drive more upsell activities. Heading into the back half of the year, I expect sentiments to improve. However, I remain wary of the huge expense required to push the Subscription Economy narrative.

The shift toward subscription revenue means gross margin will continue to improve as the professional services business goes to global system integrators. I expect the overall gross margin to eclipse the 70% mark on a non-GAAP basis heading into CY'21. Readers will recall that non-GAAP subscription gross margin came in at 79% in Q2'21. Despite the cost savings related to less T&E expenses, I expect more investment in sales and innovation to accelerate operating expenses. The strong revenue collection in Q2 serves as a tough comp for the Q3 FCF guidance of -$5m. Regardless, Zuora's impressive ability to manage working capital has been impressive. Going forward, I expect Zuora to easily beat the Q3'21 revenue guidance of $73m-$75m.

Zuora's focus on strategic verticals echoes its improved board, which offers tons of experience and insights into industries leading the adoption of the subscription business model. This will help improve its competitive positioning as more players become interested in Zuora's market.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Zuora's valuation now reflects its strong value factor, driven by its improved cash flow and liquidity position. Its EPS factor is also improving due to COVID-19 related cost savings and cost optimization initiatives. I expect the rebound in its growth factor to be moderate. The long-term trend points to sustainable growth, assuming competitive pressure from big tech companies doesn't affect its momentum. Zuora's array of wins in the large enterprise space makes its competitive positioning reassuring. However, the recent spike in churn rate and decline in deferred revenue raise some alarm about its offering's stickiness. I will chalk this up to a huge push by enterprise CFOs to manage their tech spend. The growth of digital subscription businesses in education, gaming, and other tech verticals suggests Zuora will win in the long term.

Risks

It appears the ease of product deployment requires more offline engagements. This is more of aligning with the expectations of enterprises than product technicality. Therefore, lockdown restrictions remain a risk to customer acquisition.

Zuora's products face competition from ERP players like Oracle (ORCL) and SAP. This might impact its growth and pricing power.

To accelerate the adoption of its offerings, Zuora needs to invest at a huge cost to grow its monetizable market. This will continue to impact its EPS factor.

Conclusion

Zuora is a compelling player trying to take off. Macro-headwinds impacted growth in the last quarter. I expect the long-term growth rate to track subscription revenue growth between 15%-20%. I also expect margins to improve. Zuora's business is capital-light. This will improve the path to profitability. The global economy is fast adopting subscription business models. I expect Zuora to be at the center of this evolution. These favorable trends make Zuora attractive at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.