Verizon's (VZ) third-quarter results were not pristine across the board. But given the circumstances and considering important operating metrics, I believe that investors should be generally satisfied with the results.

The New York City-based carrier printed a three-cent beat on adjusted EPS that came along YOY top-line decline of 4%. Revenues trailed consensus by $100 million - a small number compared to how actual results tend to deviate from estimates - as parts of the business continued to suffer from secular and COVID-19 pressures. However, on key revenue drivers within the important wireless service sub-segments, Verizon seems to have performed a bit better than anticipated.

Credit: Verizon

A look at the results

On the surface, there is not much to celebrate about Verizon's low-to-mid-single-digit decline in revenues and flat earnings. But consider the following:

Key metrics like net wireless connection adds, churn and per-account revenues have all been trending in the right direction recently.

Verizon managed to offset top-line softness with improved margins, despite the cost pressures associated with operating amid a pandemic.

COVID-19 headwinds impacting the SMID enterprise vertical on the business side and advertising dollars in the media segment could subside, given enough time.

The first bullet point above speaks to the two pre-earnings questions that I raised in my preview article: the health of the consumer and the 5G opportunities. See graphs below.

I was encouraged to observe postpaid net adds of over half a million in the third quarter reach a 2020 high. Of this total, about one-fourth came from the consumer side. I believe that this is good news, and puts my worries over a deterioration in consumer spending ahead of the next fiscal stimulus to rest.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Verizon's reports

Still on wireless services, postpaid churn inched higher sequentially, but remained well below year-ago levels. Also, it was good to see ARPA (a unit of per-unit revenue) increase YOY once again, after it dipped for the first time since 2018 last quarter. I will be curious to see if churn and ARPA will improve further with the launch of the iPhone 12 and the new trade-in promotion that commits users to 24-month contracts.

Despite softness in media, a segment that experienced 7% decline in revenues due to COVID-19 impacting search and advertising, Verizon's management team must be feeling good about the business. As a result, the company narrowed its EPS guidance range. Earnings for 2020 are now projected to grow at around 1%, an improvement over previous breakeven expectations.

Opinion unchanged on the stock

Will VZ spike in the foreseeable future, providing investors with strong double-digit returns in the near term? Maybe, but likely not. The company operates a mature wireless and wireline service business that is unlikely to grow substantially - even if a bit of a boost may come from 5G in the short term and connected devices in the longer term. Meanwhile, Oath (e.g. Yahoo, AOL) will probably continue its uphill battle to generate shareholder value.

Yet, I remain a VZ bull. First, I like the company's balance sheet, which has been improving (see below) and looks better than peer AT&T's (T). Second, the company's recurring-revenue model has, so far, proven resilient to periods of economic distress. This is a great diversification benefit to be had inside an equities portfolio.

Source: Table from earnings slide, annotation by DM Martins Research

VZ has not been one of the top performers in my All-Equities SRG portfolio, and I do not expect it to be going forward. However, due to low historical correlations (at a factor of only 0.46 since the AE SRG's inception), the stock has been a valuable tool to decrease portfolio risk, which has allowed me to seek capital growth more aggressively elsewhere.

It is the strategic value of holding this telecom stock, not necessarily my convictions over share price appreciation, that keeps me optimistic about VZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.