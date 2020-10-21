The Tale Of Two Worlds: The Current Economic Crisis

In order to progress through this dilemma, people are going to have to work together and build community efforts to address the issues arising out of the severe crisis.

But, there is a second side to the current situation, one in which technology and innovation are driving the major changes that are taking place within the society.

There is no question the United States is in the midst of an economic crisis, connected with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which is causing much pain and despair.

Depending upon what you read, it appears as if the world is splitting into two parts.

The first part, described by Martin Wolf in the Financial Times piece, "The Threat of Long Economic Covid Looms."

Then there is the second part, presented by Thomas Friedman in the New York Times opinion work, "After the Pandemic, a Revolution in Education and Work Awaits."

I have tried to convey this bifurcation in many of my posts, but Mr. Wolf and Mr. Friedman, given their positions at the two newspapers, give added weight and depth to the discussion.

Investors need to be fully cognizant of this split because it not only impacts economic performance and economic policy making, but it also impacts who comes out of the crisis as winners… and who doesn't make it.

This is a part of the radical uncertainty that investors must deal with during this era.

The First Part

For Mr. Wolf,

The pandemic is likely to give the world not just a deep recession, but years of debility." …we do already know many things about the economic impact of the pandemic. We know it has inflicted a huge global recession' that the economic costs have been greater for the young, the unskilled, the minorities and working mothers; and that it has badly disrupted education." We know, too, that 'close to 90 million people could fall below the $1.90 a day income threshold of extreme deprivation this year,' as the IMF has put it." We know that many businesses have been hurt, as demand for their output collapsed or they were locked down."

For many, the situation is dire. And, attention must be given to efforts to lessen the pain and shorten the life-time of the despair. Mr. Wolf concludes,

A long economic Covid must be prevented. This does not mean abandoning efforts to control the disease, but rather the reverse. It will also require active, imaginative and bold economic policy for years ahead. Do not worry about what it will cost to do this. Worry far more about what it will cost not to. "

The Second Part

But, there is the other side. For Mr. Friedman, one of the most profound eras ever is shaping up:

No job, no K-12 school, no university, no factory, no office will be spared. And it will touch both white-collar and blue-collar workers….How we provide more Americans with portable health care, portable pensions and opportunities for lifelong learning to get the most out of this moment and cushion the worst…or, we're really headed for instability." The reason the post-pandemic era will be so destructive and creative is that never have more people had access to so many cheap tools of innovation, never have more people had access to high-powered, inexpensive computing, never have more people had access to such cheap credit-virtually free money-it invent new products and services, all as so many big health, social, environmental and economic problems need solving."

In the example Mr. Friedman gives, he cites the president of an Indian tech services company who is looking for people to employ, people who are "problem solvers," but, also, people who are "problem-finders,"

people with diverse interests-art, literature, science, anthropology-who can identify things that people want before people even know they want them."

I do work in this area and I can't tell you how exciting this space is. Working with young people, coming from all over the place, with new ideas and new ways to approach things. This space is about as uplifting as it can get.

In order to meet this, postsecondary education is adapting. I have taught in the world campus of a major university, and we carried our internet programs worldwide. The program I was engaged in was at the cutting edge of online education, but was constrained to just this limited part of what the university did. Now, that limitation is breaking down and advances are taking place all over the place.

Furthermore, as Mr. Friedman writes,

Today companies like Infosys, IBM, or AT&T are all creating cutting-edge in-house universities." In the future, lifelong learning will be done by…'complex adaptive coalitions.'"

Major companies will partner with different universities…and even high schools… where students will be able to take 'just-in-time' learning courses and do internships. Students, company employees, and others will be able to "learn, earn, and work"…all at the same time.

But, these things are going to have to be "socially" led. This is not going to be just a free market response.

The Conclusion

Both Mr. Wolf and Mr. Friedman come out at the same place.

The government is going to have to be engaged in these outcomes for the system to work out with the least pain possible. Mr. Wolf is correct in that the government is going to have to spend to protect the most vulnerable in the society. But, Mr. Friedman is also correct that amazing things are happening at the same time and some connection must be made between the two.

In other words, the bifurcation of the culture cannot be allowed to take place. It appears as if this is a community affair. And, ultimately, everyone cannot be left out.

And, this includes investors. It seems to me that this situation is not a zero-sum game. Treating this as a "community" is a necessary move. And, this is not a socialist/capitalist conflict. This effort crosses many boundaries and scale must be achieved to be as fully successful as possible.

Furthermore, a community effort will help to reduce uncertainty.

All, this, I believe, is in the interest of the investment community. The investment community does not need "a long economic Covid." But, the investment community does need "complex adaptive coalitions."

This is how the future can be built. And, as in most positive sum games, the investors will benefit as the rest of the community prospers.

