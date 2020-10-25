Housing REITs Remain Cheap
Summary
- Several housing REITs remain very attractive. Apartment REITs in particular are attractive due to huge discounts to NAV and high market-implied cap rates.
- ELS reported Q3 2020 normalized FFO at $.55 per share, beating estimates and last year’s value by $.02. NAREIT FFO was lower, but we would favor using the normalized value.
- RESI sold the REIT. The share price is materially less than some investors expected in a liquidation scenario, but still a huge improvement over operating the company.
- We see new construction in apartments falling dramatically over the next few years, though AVB is still plowing ahead on a deal with federal tax incentives.
- We remain bullish on several REITs, including AVB, EQR and ESS.
The batch of housing REITs we’re going to discuss in this article is shown below:
|
Ticker
|
Subsector
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Div Yield
|
AFFO or Core Yield
|
RESI
|
Single-Family Rental
|
Front Yard Residential Corp
|
0.00%
|
3.67%
|
AMH
|
Single-Family Rental
|
American Homes 4 Rent
|
0.67%
|
3.52%
|
INVH
|
Single-Family Rental
|
Invitation Homes Inc
|
2.13%
|
3.91%
|
SUI
|
MH Park
|
Sun Communities Inc
|
2.18%
|
3.51%
|
ELS
|
MH Park
|
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
|
2.21%
|
3.44%
|
NXRT
|
Apartments
|
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc
|
2.83%
|
5.06%
|
MAA
|
Apartments
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
|
3.39%
|
4.72%
|
CPT
|
Apartments
|
Camden Property Trust
|
3.62%
|
4.52%
|
IRT
|
Apartments
|
Independence Realty Trust Inc
|
4.10%
|
5.95%
|
ESS
|
Apartments
|
Essex Property Trust Inc
|
4.16%
|
5.79%
|
AVB
|
Apartments
|
AvalonBay Communities Inc
|
4.37%
|
5.51%
|
UDR
|
Apartments
|
UDR, Inc.
|
4.44%
|
5.67%
|
EQR
|
Apartments
|
Equity Residential
|
4.75%
|
5.73%
|
AIV
|
Apartments
|
AIMCO
|
4.82%
|
5.73%
|
CLPR
|
Apartments
|
Clipper Realty
|
6.26%
|
8.95%
|
BRG
|
Apartments
|
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
|
7.98%
|
6.93%
|
APTS
|
Apartments
|
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
|
12.94%
|
7.35%
Before we get into our main topic for discussion, we’ve got a few more charts that have been popular with readers. We start by turning those values into a bar chart:
Source: The REIT Forum
Then we provide the payout ratios:
Source: The REIT Forum
Recent Developments - ELS
Equity Lifestyle Properties reported Q3 normalized FFO per share of $.55, beating estimates of $.53 per share and last year’s value of $.53 per share. NAREIT FFO per share was only $.50. What was the difference? A charge of $9.7 million on early retirement of debt. Every analyst (OK, competent analyst) will agree that we should add that back.
ELS announced they were able to acquire some cheap debt capital:
“During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we closed on a financing transaction with Fannie Mae generating gross proceeds of $386.9 million. The loan is secured by ten manufactured home ("MH") communities and consists of two tranches with a weighted average interest rate of 2.55% per annum and a weighted average maturity of 13.4 years. The net proceeds from the transaction were primarily used to repay our $200.0 million unsecured term loan scheduled to mature in 2023 and secured loans scheduled to mature in 2021. We incurred early debt retirement costs of $9.7 million related to these financing transactions.”
They were also busy buying up new properties:
“In October 2020, we completed the acquisition of Marina Dunes RV Park, an 89-site RV community located in Marina, California, and we completed the acquisition of Acorn Campground, a 323-site RV community in Green Creek, New Jersey. The total aggregate purchase price for these properties was $36.0 million, which was funded with available cash.
In October 2020, we also completed the acquisitions of two development properties, The Resort at Tranquility Lake, a planned 500-site RV community located in Cape Coral, Florida and Bayport, a planned 900-site RV community located in Jamaica, Virginia, for a total aggregate purchase price of $16.3 million. These acquisitions were funded with available cash.
As part of our strategy to expand owned communities with additional developed sites, in September and October 2020, we completed the acquisitions of five parcels of land adjacent to four of our properties for a total aggregate purchase price of $6.4 million, which was funded with available cash.”
Recent Developments - RESI
RESI announced they would sell the company for $13.50 per share. That’s a huge premium to the prior share price, though still a substantial discount to the projected liquidation proceeds some investors were hoping for. Altisource Portfolio Solutions called on RESI to liquidate, owned 5.9% of the shares, and believed liquidation should deliver at least $16.50 per share.
We’ve long argued that RESI’s best way to create shareholder value was sell the company. Whether that was through liquidation or selling the entire company, the emphasis was simply on closing up shop. Why? Because RESI wasn’t as good at operating their portfolio as AMH and INVH (the two major single-family REITs).
AvalonBay Continues Construction
AvalonBay has been one of the best apartment developers in the country for a long time. The REIT is regularly developing new properties. One of their properties, the AVA Arts District, got a loan for $167 million.
The building will have 475 units and is expected to have about 60,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is labeled in an “opportunity zone,” where it can benefit from a federal tax incentive.
Given the way apartment REITs are trading at very high “implied capitalization rates” and huge discounts to NAV (net asset value), construction will most likely become far less common over the next two years. The remaining projects, like this one, may involve incentives for developments.
Ratings
Let’s get into some ratings.
We’re bullish on several of the apartment REITs.
We’ll highlight a handful: AVB, EQR, and ESS.
Source: The REIT Forum
Why are we bullish on these REITs? Strong balance sheets, great management, solid record of creating shareholder value, high implied cap rates, and a belief that large cities will recover over the next few years. One of the cures for cheap rent is cheap rent. You read that right. When prices drop, the demand still comes. Yes, it's a rough environment, but how many millennials do you know that are happy about living with their parents right now? You may well know some who have moved back home, but few are loving the experience. When the labor market recovers, we should expect to see a recovery in rent as well.
That doesn’t mean REITs will promptly be setting new record highs. No, we don’t view that as likely. However, they should be able to cover their dividends and see rental rates recover over the next few years. This isn’t retail. There's a world of difference. People actually want to live in nice apartments.
