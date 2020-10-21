Industrial Sector Overview For October 2020

The XLB and XLI have had strong gains and are weakening relative to the SPY.

The pace of growth in new orders and industrial production is slowing.

Investment thesis: While the fundamental data has rebounded, the pace of the increases is slowing. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) have already had strong gains. Both are starting to weaken on the RRG graph. For now, hold off on taking new positions in either ETF. Consider selling some of existing positions in either to lock-in gains.

Let's start with the latest ISM manufacturing data:

New orders and production are both over 60, a historically very strong reading. Employment is just below 50. The overall reading is a very strong 55.4.

The ISM report's anecdotal comments are mostly positive (emphasis added):

“Still struggling with long lead times for components coming from China [contract manufacturers].” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“Volume remains lower than one year ago but has steadily improved over the past two periods.” (Chemical Products)

“Business is booming, and the supply chain has been caught off guard. We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure supply and try to control costs. The resin industry, along with plastics, is driving cost increases and scarce availability.” (Transportation Equipment)

"Our business has not begun to recover." (Petroleum & Coal Products)

"Overall business conditions are improving, but not at the rates we saw them decline." (Fabricated Metal Products)

"Our customer order intake is increasing significantly for deliveries in the first half of 2021. Outlook is generally positive." (Machinery)

"Retail sales remain strong, but food service is still down about 15 percent year-over-year. All of our factories are still struggling with manning shifts due to positive COVID-19 cases and/or quarantine because employees came in contact with someone who contracted the virus." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

"Demand remains high, strong finish to 2020 projected, with an even stronger 2021 fiscal year. Prices have increased in certain categories, but no major price increases of our own have been implemented yet. We are seeing an uptick in reshoring opportunities in the third quarter across various industries and products." (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)

"We are seeing a marked increase in international demand in Q4 compared to Q2 and Q3. Still not at historical levels; however, a positive outlook." (Paper Products)

"Raw material shortages, especially of hardwood logs, are starting to impact overall supply. Domestic market demand is fragmented but remains sound. Export demand, especially to China, is robust." (Wood Products)

"Business has continued to be strong, with September following August. October is also shaping up to be a good sales month as well." (Plastics & Rubber Products)

This data jibes with that from Markit Economics (which had a headline PMU of 53.2; emphasis added):

"September PMI TM data from IHS Markit indicated the sharpest improvement in operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector since early-2019. Overall growth was supported by a faster expansion in production and a solid rise in new orders. As a result, firms continued to broaden their workforce numbers, as hiring increased following further upward pressure on capacity. Nonetheless, output expectations moderated in September amid increased uncertainty regarding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the upcoming presidential election."

The chart of the data shows the strong rebound:

However, growth may be slowing. First, the growth in durable goods orders has weakened (emphasis added):

"New orders for manufactured goods in August, up four consecutive months, increased $3.2 billion or 0.7 percent to $470.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 6.5 percent July increase."

Here's a chart of the data:

The left chart shows the absolute number while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change

To some extent, the softer data shouldn't be surprising as there was likely a post-lockdown rush of orders from pent-up demand. The slowdown also shows up in the latest industrial production data:

The top line shows the overall decline of .6%. Regardless of the method of subdividing the data, last month's declines were broad. This shouldn't be too surprising. As with the new orders data, some of the reason for the rebound was pent-up demand.

Unfortunately, industrial production has only recovered about half of its losses.

Economic conclusion: The easy gains caused by pent-up demand are probably done. Demand for durable goods will likely soften as the country enters a period of higher virus cases and subsequent measures to slow the virus spread.

Two broad ETFs represent companies in this sector: basic materials (XLB) and industrials (XLI). Both have done well during the post-pandemic rally but need to cool a bit for further purchases.

The basic materials ETF is about to cross into the weakening quadrant on the RRG graph. The industrials ETF is currently in the leading quadrant but is heading towards the weakening quadrant.

XLB daily

XLB recently made a 1-year high. However, it has already gained 80% from its lockdown low in mid-March. Momentum is declining and it's possible prices may be forming a double top.

XLI daily

XLI is still below its 1-year high. Yet momentum is declining and its position on the RRG chart is deteriorating.

Hold off on new positions in either ETF for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.