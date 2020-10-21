2021 is probably an outlier for positive cash flow, similar to how 2020 is an outlier in the opposite direction.

It also temporarily curtailed production (around 15%) to save its reserves for a period of better realized prices.

Cabot is now on track to deliver close to $700 million in positive cash flow in 2021.

The improving outlook for natural gas prices in 2021 has Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) on track to potentially deliver near $700 million in positive cash flow now. Cabot has added a modest amount of 2021 hedges and also temporarily curtailed production due to much weaker September and October Appalachian natural gas prices.

Cabot's longer-term outlook remains unchanged, but the prospects for improved cash flow in 2021 and 2022 (vs. previous estimates) bumps up its estimated value slightly to $19 per share.

Operational Update

Cabot initiated a strategic curtailment program in mid September due to weak Appalachian natural gas prices. Transco Zone 6 non-NY prices dropped below $1 around that time. Cabot mentioned that it 17% of its Q3 2020 natural gas production was exposed to Transco Zone 6 non-NY (as an example) prices (at a $0.65 discount), so temporarily curtailing production makes sense given that it could get much better prices for its natural gas later.

Cabot noted that its curtailments averaged 372 Mmcfe per day of gross production during the last 13 days of September and averaged 450 Mmcfe per day of gross production in early October. This translates into an estimate of 315 Mmcfe per day and 380 Mmcfe per day in net production respectively.

As a result of the curtailments, Cabot lowered its full-year production guidance slightly (by around 30 Mmcfe per day) at the midpoint of its guidance. Cabot's natural gas differential for 2020 may end up toward the lower end (negative $0.35) of its negative $0.30 to negative $0.35 guidance range.

Hedging Situation

Cabot has added a modest amount of hedges, covering approximately 18% of its 2021 production (assuming a maintenance capex budget).

Cabot's 2021 hedge value is currently negative $22 million (at $3.10 NYMEX natural gas in 2021) due to its hedges having an average ceiling of approximately $2.97.

As natural gas strip prices for 2021 have improved further, there's an opportunity for Cabot to hedge more of its production at a quite favorable price ($3+).

2021 Outlook

With 2021 strip prices improving to $3.10, Cabot may be able to deliver $2.223 billion in gas revenue even if Appalachian differentials widen compared to 2020. Cabot's hedge value is currently negative $22 million as mentioned before, so it would generate $2.201 billion in revenue after hedges.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 865 $2.57 $2,223 Hedge Value -$22 Total Revenue $2,201

If Cabot sticks with a maintenance capex budget for 2021, it would now be expected to deliver $686 million in positive cash flow in 2021, including the effect of its current dividend payments, but not including any payback of its $188 million in 2021 note maturities. I've assumed that a maintenance capex budget would result in 2021 production levels that are similar to 2020 production levels without the temporary curtailments.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $82 Transportation & Gathering $580 Taxes Other Than Income $28 Exploration $10 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $42 Capital Expenditures $550 Dividends $159 Total Expenses $1,515

Valuation

Longer-term natural gas price expectations have not really changed, but nearer-term (such as 2021 and 2022) futures have become stronger. While natural gas storage levels are currently above average, year-over-year production is down considerably (-9% last week) resulting in large anticipated drawdowns once withdrawal season starts.

Higher potential near-term natural gas prices add around $0.50 per share to Cabot's value, increasing its estimated value to approximately $19 per share.

Conclusion

Expectations for stronger gas prices in 2021 have Cabot on track to generate close to $700 million in positive cash flow after dividends now. The outlook for 2021 prices is much more favorable than near-term prices, so Cabot has curtailed around 15% of its production (in late September and early October) to preserve the value of its producing reserves. Cabot has also started adding 2021 hedges.

The outlook for natural gas prices beyond 2022 isn't as favorable since overall production will likely start rebounding after a period of strong gas prices. Thus my long-term outlook for Cabot hasn't changed. The improvement in expected 2021 and 2022 cash flow does bump up my estimated value for Cabot to $19 per share though, close to its current share price.

