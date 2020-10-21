I paid 35x that $3 per share of earnings, and while the price is high, this is a very, very small position now, but expect to see more of it in the future.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

I bought a tiny position in HEICO (NYSE:HEI) during the quarter and I am excited to be an owner of this business, although I don't love the price I paid. I expect to increase our stake over time at more attractive prices. HEICO is split between the Electronic Technologies (ETG) and Flight Support Groups (FSG). The Flight Support Group is what HEICO is most famous for and which has a significant moat. FSG produces over 11,000 replacement aerospace parts which require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As the cost of part failures is incredibly high in airplanes and many of the parts are very small, it is not easy or even economical for new entrants to participate. HEICO gains approval for 300-500 new parts every year which further increases its lead on other potential competitors. I believe they can continue to gain approvals each year for the foreseeable future.

The ETG is a collection of niche businesses that have been acquired over time, and which include space flight hardware, satellite components, infrared missile simulation, and more. HEICO offers the management teams of these companies continuing equity interests in their businesses which maintains the entrepreneurial culture within each acquired business.

In addition to the entrepreneurial culture maintained at each subsidiary post-acquisition, the managing Mendelson family retains a 20% ownership stake in HEICO which provides significant alignment with us, the shareholders. HEICO earned $2.40 per share last year and I expect earnings approaching $3 per share and growing double digits when air travel gets back to normal. I paid 35x that $3 per share of earnings, and while the price is high, this is a very, very small position now, but expect to see more of it in the future.