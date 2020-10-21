Investment Thesis

Forced to shut the on-premise business due to the pandemic early this year, Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) is on the mend. The dining rooms have reopened, albeit with capacity limits, and off-premise business led by innovation is supporting the momentum towards a possible sales rebound next year. The margins will, however, narrow as the pandemic-driven focus on safety measures eats into the cost base while value deals sustain the recovery. Yet, our EBITDA projections for 2020 with an average NTM trading multiple for the past two months indicate an undervalued stock.

However, the uncertainty over sales outlook remains as the COVID-19 cases climb in the U.S., threatening a re-imposition of restrictions on indoor dining. Consumer spending is cooling even as political bickering continues delaying a fresh round of stimulus. Despite a recent rally, BLMN is a 'Buy' in our view as the company, with a steep YTD (year-to-date) decline, continues to underperform the peers.

Pandemic Decimates the Dining Operations

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the U.S. early this year, the dine-in reliant casual dining brands suffered the most as QSR chains, thanks to their off-premise driven business model, minimized the impact. Florida-based BLMN, with three casual dining and one fine dining brand under its belt, had lost over three-quarters of its value in share price before falling to an all-time low in mid-March. The multinational operating more than a thousand outlets - ~79% of which are company-owned - has ~81% of its network located in the U.S., generating ~93% of the revenue.

Forced to close dining rooms due to the raging pandemic in March, BLMN saw its comparable sales of U.S.-based company-owned outlets falling ~69.5% in the final week of March. That led to an overall ~10.4% comp decline in the U.S in Q1 2020 (first quarter of 2020). However, the subsequent pivot to an off-premise only business model in mid-March propelled the average off-premises sales per restaurant by threefold by early May, at which point the company managed to reopen its dining rooms, albeit with capacity limits. Yet, the fledgling off-premise sales were unable to offset the impact on dine-in operations as the U.S. comps continued its downward trend recording a ~39.4% decline in Q2 200.

Reopenings With Off-Premise Growth Lead Recovery

As more and more dining rooms reopened in Q3 2020, BLMN is likely to have gradually recovered the lost sales driven by innovations to further strengthen the off-premise business. As of mid-July, ~92% of the company-owned fleet was open for dine-in, and the comp decline for the U.S. stores had improved to ~18.7%. Notably, the COVID-19 resurgence in Florida, where more than a fifth of company-owned outlets are located, hadn't caused any tangible impact on comparable sales there in July. The pandemic control measures in Brazil, home to over a third of the company's international locations, had led to the widespread closure of outlets there. With ~70% of outlets open for dine-in by mid-July, the comp decline had, however, improved to ~44% in those restaurants from an overall decline of ~63.9% in Q2 2020.

In September, BLMN launched a delivery-only virtual brand exclusively available on the DoorDash delivery platform. Initially, focused on Tampa, Florida, the service has recently expanded outside Florida, pointing to its early success. The food is prepared at Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual dining brand that had faced a sharper decline in comps. Therefore, the new concept symbolizes an attempt to better utilize the restaurant network without any undue strain on operations at Outback Steakhouse, the main revenue generator with the least impact on comps. Having an attractive price point, the new brand appeals to value-focused diners, and given its limited availability, we expect BLMN to keep the overall brand differentiation intact.

The current consensus estimate for BLMN stands at ~$3.2 billion of revenue for 2020, a ~22.2% YoY (year-over-year) decline. The sales drag of ~17.3% YoY implied for H2 2020 (second half of 2020) is an improvement from ~26.2% YoY decline in the first half of the year. Though the estimate for 2021 at ~$3.8 billion of revenue is ~9.2% lower than revenue in 2019, the ~17.0% YoY growth looks feasible given the aforementioned tailwinds to growth and lower base in the current year.

Challenging Macro Environment To Hurt Margins

Sales deleveraging and rigorous hygienic measures during the pandemic have pressured margins from ~9.6% in 2019 to ~3.6% in the first half of 2020, prompting the management to deploy cost containment efforts. The streamlined menus have cut down the food waste and optimized labor usage with less preparatory work. The capacity restrictions for in-door dining are unlikely to necessitate a boost to the marketing budget. Therefore, the margins could slightly improve this year as indicated by the WallStreet forecast for EBITDA at ~$137.9 million for 2020, which implies ~4.9% of margin for H2 2020.

Yet, EBITDA for 2021 at ~$343.6 million suggests a margin of ~9.1%. Being slightly below than the pre-pandemic average of ~9.3% in 2017 - 19, the projection, in our view, looks overly optimistic as the company continues with its rigorous safety measures while the operating environment tightens. Despite a gradual decline in the unemployment rate, the initial claims for jobless benefits are on the rise, hinting at a possible slowdown in economic recovery. With supplemental unemployment benefits expired, a new stimulus package can reignite the growth momentum, but political wrangling continues to delay its passage through the congress. Therefore, against the backdrop of a prolonged slowdown in the economy, the investments in menu pricing can drive traffic to sustain the recovery: Outback Steakhouse has already slashed the price of its signature dish, Bloomin' Onion, in certain markets. Despite sanguine forecasts suggested by consensus estimates, the eventual victim of such moves will be the margins. The consensus revenue forecasts for next year with our projections of ~7.9 - 8.2% of margin for 2021 suggest ~$298.9 - 308.3 million of EBITDA for BLMN. On the liquidity front, the company's cash and equivalents have improved to ~$181.4 million in Q2 2020, nearly a threefold increase from 2019 year-end. With the operating cash flow turning positive in June and backed by the borrowing capacity worth ~$364.8 million, BLMN has enough financial firepower to withstand a protracted slowdown in demand.

Rapid Decline Makes Shares Look Attractive

The proactive measures to fight the disruption have not only recovered the lost sales, but also the company's share price. Since hitting the lowest point in mid-March, BLMN has risen more than threefold in value, far outpacing ~59.6% gain in the Russell 2000 Index. Yet, the share price remains ~22.6% below the level at the start of the year, underperforming the ~10.0% gain in the Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index and ~3.0% loss in the Russell 2000. Meanwhile, the NTM (next twelve-month) EV/EBITDA now averages ~14.9x for the past two months, down from the peak level of ~21.7 - 84.1x between April and July. Assuming the former, our EBITDA projections for 2021 indicate ~31.6 - 41.0% of premium for the stock. After a heavy beating during the pandemic-induced market rout, the stock, therefore, looks like an attractive 'Buying' opportunity ahead of a potential recovery. But the unpredictable resurgence of the pandemic coupled with economic uncertainty could spring a few surprises along the way.

Resurgence of Pandemic Can Derail Recovery

The COVID-19 case counts are once again rising in the U.S., and a subsequent spike in hospitalizations and fatalities could force the authorities to tighten the social restrictions, including those on indoor dining. During the summer peak of contagion, the additional unemployment benefits likely bolstered consumer spending in May and June, minimizing the impact on retail sales. This time, with no stimulus, the impact on BLMN's dine-in sales cannot be completely ruled out as the South remerges as a virus hotspot. Yet, the signs of economic revival haven't diminished completely. Despite a slowdown from ~4.3% in August, the sales at retail and food services continue to grow, reaching ~2.1% last month, the fifth consecutive monthly gain. The month-over-month gains have averaged ~3.5% over the past three months, compared to ~0.3% growth averaged over the corresponding period in 2019.

The weak independent restaurants unable to cope up with the disruption are going out of business. The National Restaurant Association predicts as many as 100,000 restaurants across the U.S. will close for good this year. Meanwhile, the well-capitalized chain restaurants like BLMN are surviving the downturn thanks to their robust liquidity. The shift in market share from independents will speed up their recovery, particularly when the normalcy returns with the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19, most likely next year.

Conclusion

After pandemic-driven restrictions hurt indoor dining, BLMN has fortified off-premise business to recover from a steep decline in comparable sales. With dining rooms reopened now, the sales momentum should continue as innovation supports the off-premise business. Forced to focus on value-deals and pandemic-related safety measures, the margins recovery, however, will have a lag. Yet, our EBITDA forecasts for next year with the average NTM EV/EBITDA for the past two months indicate a premium for the stock. Despite economic uncertainty and a resurgent pandemic, we are 'Bullish' on BLMN as the stock, with a YTD decline, continues to underperform the broader market.

