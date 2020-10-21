Weitz Investment Management Q3 2020 Commentary

Summary

Founded by value investor Wally Weitz in 1983, Weitz Investment Management, Inc. is a boutique, employee-owned asset management firm headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

The third quarter was a good one for our equity and conservative allocation portfolios. Mega-cap technology and “work from home” stocks continued to pace the market’s advance.

Our take is that the good, the bad and the ugly alike will be mispriced from time to time and that patient investors will be able to take advantage over the next year or two as we get a clearer vision of what a new version of 'normal' will be like.