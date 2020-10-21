The Boyar Value Group's Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Through their research division, they publish Asset Analysis Focus & Boyar's Micro Cap Focus, with in-depth research reports utilizing a private equity approach to public markets.

The economy remains far from rosy, of course, with perhaps years needed to return to pre-pandemic economic levels, but certain data points show that the economy has improved remarkably just since March and April.

We expect that over the next 3-5 years, shares in select companies and sectors that have been out of favor (while still selling for reasonable valuations) will make up for lost time, and technology companies will underperform the market.