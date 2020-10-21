Seeking Alpha

The Boyar Value Group's Q3 2020 Letter

by: The Boyar Value Group
The Boyar Value Group
Long Only, Deep Value, Value, Special Situations
The Boyar Value Group
Summary

Through their research division, they publish Asset Analysis Focus & Boyar's Micro Cap Focus, with in-depth research reports utilizing a private equity approach to public markets.

The economy remains far from rosy, of course, with perhaps years needed to return to pre-pandemic economic levels, but certain data points show that the economy has improved remarkably just since March and April.

We expect that over the next 3-5 years, shares in select companies and sectors that have been out of favor (while still selling for reasonable valuations) will make up for lost time, and technology companies will underperform the market.

Download PDF

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.