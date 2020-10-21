Tesla, Apple, QQQ: Sell-Stop Levels

I thought I would write a quick note on the most widely traded, hot trending, big technology stocks. My effort a few weeks ago questioning the super-high valuations of the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) here, together with some comments/discussion under the article about where to place automated sell-stop orders, has led to this updated companion article. I have also penned bearish ideas on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) here and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) here since late summer. Effectively, an investor keeps his/her stock position, unless and until the trading price falls below a number specified with your broker.

If we assume technology stocks are in a bubble, or at least due for a breather, where do we draw a price line in the sand to sell Tesla, Apple, and the sector QQQ ETF? The argument is a bullish investor or trader can continue holding an equity until a small price decline triggers a sell decision placed ahead of time with your broker. You enter a conditional sell-stop (or stop-loss) order with a predetermined price, good until cancelled. This process allows you to snag any sell-off, while you are at the movies or working your regular job, without having to be on the exchange floor or watching in real-time. With momentum in the market fading fast in September-October, and the November election just days away, now is a good time to update my thinking on stop-sell levels for these heavily owned and traded securities.

Sometimes, cutting your losses or entering a short sale trade is smartly executed when a new downtrend becomes evident, on the breach of a support price level. Below I have charted the three equities looking at price action over six months vs. their respective 14-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. For high-flyers, the danger of a crash increases dramatically when slipping below both the shorter-term 14 and 50-day lines. [In September, both Apple and the QQQ ETF flirted with disaster a few days below the two averages.]

Tesla

For Tesla, I am drawing my purple line in the sand at $395 for a stop-sell order. The last three weeks, the share price has held above $400. However, a drop below the psychological round number would also put the quote under the 14 and 50-day MAs for the first time since early April. I have pictured the 6-month low volatility readings of the 14-day Average Directional Index (circled in green) and the Bollinger Band Width (circled in red, using 20, 2, 0 for settings) as standard measures of price trend fluctuation. Basically, when a super-bullish advance gets to a low volatility reading like today, a stock is bound to move either straight up or down in rapid fashion. The trick is figuring out the next swing. If the swing is lower, logically, it must fall through our line in the sand at the beginning of a bearish implosion. Lastly, the Money Flow Index (boxed in grey) is not oversold or overbought. This gives the stock ample room to fall sharply in coming weeks without bargain hunters appearing en masse.

Apple

For Apple, my line in the sand is around $114 a share, again drawn in purple. In a similar setup to Tesla, volatility and trend measures have come down into a questionable area for determining the next price direction. The Average Directional Index and Bollinger Band Width creation are the lowest in five months. Plus, the Money Flow Index is right in the middle of the scale. A drop below $114 may signal the immediate price trend could, in fact, be turning down. Taking out all sentiment and valuation considerations, sometimes, focusing on the trend and momentum math directly in front of you is the easiest and best evidence for action.

QQQ

The QQQ chart looks a lot like Apple, perhaps because the company represents 13.5% of the ETF's weighting, its single largest holding. My line in the sand is placed at $277 today, up from $270 several weeks ago. Again, the volatility scores are incredibly low, and the Money Flow Index has plenty of space to decline before reaching oversold territory. The stock's momentum is being compressed, like a spring, just before it either launches higher or implodes into a bear sell-off. A major break lower may be approaching, if another fiscal stimulus deal fails passage in coming days, the election turns into a chaotic political mess, and/or coronavirus cases remain near the worst levels of the year.

Final Thoughts

I hope you find this technical analysis useful in your trading. Before a stock can outline substantial losses, it must first decline a small amount in price to change the sentiment in the marketplace from a buying to a selling mentality. Stop-sell orders can be a terrific tool to help you sleep at night, knowing you have a chance to get out of future losses by setting the correct exit price ahead of time.

While I cannot guarantee Tesla, Apple, and QQQ will not reverse higher after hitting the mentioned stop levels (leaving you out of a position before more gains accrue), I believe this is a sound strategy today for the three equities. Having traded through the 40% market crash of 1987 over seven weeks of trading, the Tech Bust of 2000-02 and the Great Recession 50% bear decline over 18 months, staying invested in an overvalued list of stocks at a market top can crush your financial future. Prudent investing means we all need to be on the lookout for a material decline in our portfolios.

Today's U.S. equity market setup could be "the" most overvalued of all-time (using trailing price to sales and market cap to GDP), if a double-dip recession is approaching from a second wave of the coronavirus this winter. And, big tech equities are some of the most "overvalued" individual names inside what could be the most overpriced market condition in U.S. history. Food for thought anyway.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.