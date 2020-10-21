The Markets Can't Hold Gains (Technically Speaking For 10/21)

There have been four consecutive days of end-of-the-day sell-offs.

Virus cases are rising; some locales are issuing orders that will slow economic growth.

Federal Reserve presidents have been uniform in arguing that the path to economic normalization is virus-dependent. That means the rising tide of virus cases is economically troublesome (emphasis added).

But if earlier surges were defined by acute and concentrated outbreaks - in the Northeast this spring, and in the South during the summer - the virus is now simmering at a worrisome level across nearly the entire country. Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming each set seven-day case records on Tuesday.

Note especially the breadth of the problem: 12 states are reporting seven-day spikes. States are already imposing policies to slow the virus spread:

In other parts of the country, officials are also returning to another tried-and-true method of containing the virus: stay-at-home orders.

This trend will likely increase in the next 12-16 weeks.

A stimulus deal before the election looks increasingly unlikely (emphasis added):

Prospects for an economic relief package in the next two weeks dimmed markedly on Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) revealed that he has warned the White House not to strike an agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the Nov. 3 election.

Remember that the election is now less than two weeks away.

The housing market is a bright spot for the economy. First, homebuilder sentiment is at a peak (emphasis added):

In a further show of strength for the housing sector, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased two points to 85 in October, further surpassing the previous all-time high of 83 recorded in September, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). These are the first two months the index has ever been above 80.

Here's a chart of the data:

Second, housing permits, a leading economic and housing market indicator, continue to rise:

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,553,000. This is 5.2 percent (±1.6 percent) above the revised August rate of 1,476,000 and is 8.1 percent (±1.8 percent) above the September 2019 rate of 1,437,000. Single-family authorizations in September were at a rate of 1,119,000; this is 7.8 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised August figure of 1,038,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 390,000 in September.

Here's a chart of the data:

The data has continued to increase since its nadir in April.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

All sectors were down. Treasuries were down modestly as were larger-caps. Small-caps had the biggest losses, but that's a relative statement. The IWM lost the most yet was only off 0.9%.

Only communication services had any meaningful gain. All other sectors were lower. Once again, energy is at the bottom of the list.

There have been four consecutive days with end-of-the-day sell-offs. It's hit all the major sectors.

It's occurred on the SPY...

...the QQQ, and...

...the IWM.

What's going on? My best guess is that, with the stimulus talks in such a state of flux, no one wants to hold shares overnight. They're worried about a negative news event gapping the market lower the next day.

Let's see if we can break the streak tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.