CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has done well over the past six months. As seen below, its share price performance has beaten that of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 12%, with a 34% six-month return based on share price appreciation.

While other REIT sectors are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, the self-storage industry has largely weathered this storm well. In this article, I evaluate what makes CubeSmart a good addition to an investment portfolio, and whether if the shares are an attractive buy today; so, let’s get started.

A Look Into CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-storage REIT with over 400 owned properties and over 700 non-owned managed properties. While CubeSmart is smaller than its peers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), there are ample opportunities for it to grow. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States. I see plenty of opportunities for the top operators to consolidate this sector, which consists of approximately 48K properties in the U.S., of which the top 10 operators collectively own just 24%.

The resiliency of CubeSmart’s business model is demonstrated by its profitability during a difficult macroeconomic environment. For the second quarter, CUBE reported $0.41 FFO/share, which is nearly flat compared to the $0.42 FFO/share that it reported for Q2’19. This represented a slight, 2.5% sequential QoQ increase. I see this as being an encouraging sign that CUBE will be able to weather additional economic challenges from COVID-19, as we enter the fall and winter seasons.

Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see a slight improvement over Q2 results. This is supported by the positive results that the company has seen earlier in the quarter. For the month of July, same-store vacates were down by 7.7% YoY. This was also reflective of an increase in length of average stay and was also due to a resumption of the auction process, in which delinquent units are auctioned off to the general public. I see the resumption of auctions as being a strong positive catalyst in bringing accounts out of delinquency and into current status.

In addition, compared to the last day of July 2019, CUBE ended July with approximately 7% growth in net effective rents for new customers. I see this as being a reflection of the desirability of CUBE’s well-located properties. Rent collection is also trending well, as CUBE collected 97.6% of April rents by the end of Q2, which compares favorably to the 98% collection rate for April of 2019. In addition, management expected the July collection rate of 95.6% to grow to the historic 98% collection rate by the end of Q3.

What I also like about CUBE is its 3rd party management platform, in which CUBE collects fees for managing privately-owned self-storage properties. Digging into the company’s latest 10-Q, we see that property management fee income has risen by an impressive 12% YoY on both a 3-month and 6-month basis for 2020. While this segment is still a small part of CUBE’s business, I see it as being a strong future growth driver for the company.

In the meantime, CUBE maintains a strong balance sheet. As of the end of Q2, it had a debt-to-gross assets ratio of just 39% and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.6x, thereby giving the company plenty of buffer room. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 4.9x, which is below the 6.0x level that I generally consider to be safe for REITs.

In addition, I see CUBE benefitting from the current low-rate environment, which the Fed Chairman expects to last until at least 2023. This is supported by CUBE’s recent $450M bond offering on Oct. 6th, at what I see as an ultra-low interest rate at just 2.0%. This will result in significant interest expense savings for the company, as it intends to use to proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.8% senior notes due in 2022 and repay its outstanding balance on its line of credit.

In the meantime, I find the 3.9% dividend yield to be attractive in a low-yield environment, with a 79% dividend to FFO payout ratio (based on trailing 12-month FFO).

Risks to Consider

This risk from overbuilding has long been a headwind for the self-storage industry, as the properties are relatively easy to construct. While new construction has been somewhat muted during the current economic downturn, it is something for investors to watch for going forward. In addition, government stimulus is an important driver for the economy in the current recession, and another round of stimulus may be needed in order to keep some of CUBE’s self-storage tenants afloat.

Investor Takeaway

CubeSmart has demonstrated its resilience during the current economic downturn with steady QoQ and YoY profitability. Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see a slight improvement in FFO/share. This is supported by the YoY increase in net effective rents for new tenants and the increase in the average length of stay. I’m also encouraged by the continued growth of CUBE’s third-party management platform and expect it to continue as a growth driver for the company. Lastly, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with solid debt metrics.

For these reasons, I see CUBE as being a good addition to an investment portfolio at the right price. Currently, the shares are trading at $34.04 with a blended P/FFO of 20.6, which is higher than the normal P/FFO of 18.9. As such, I would recommend waiting for a pullback before buying. Using a P/FFO of 19 as the level at which I find shares to be attractive, I would recommend buying below the price of $31.30.

