It enters fiscal 2021 with a new organizational structure and its focus on acquisitions in its Utility and Power Infrastructure segment.

In reaction to the pandemic, a cost structure review cut overhead costs by 18%, protecting the gross margin in fiscal 2020 despite Matrix not being able to recover overhead costs.

Like the shape-shifters from the Twilight Saga, Matrix Service is protecting its business with the fervor of a wolf. It continues to shift its growth strategy away from crude oil.

2020 has been the year of unveiling "shape-shifters". The transformation of shape-shifters in the mythical Twilight Saga is triggered by the need for protection. In reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have been forced to adapt their business model - for protection, for efficiency, for survival.

A few weeks ago, I dubbed Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) a shape-shifter because of its ongoing efforts to "high-grade" products and its current evaluation of expanding services utilizing existing assets. I also consider Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) a shape-shifter. Matrix Service provides engineering, fabrication, construction and repair & maintenance services in the energy and industrial markets.

Shape-Shifting At Matrix Service

Prior to the pandemic, Matrix Service had already been honing its business model to align with its long-term growth strategy. In fiscal 2018, in the Electrical Infrastructure segment, Matrix decided to shift focus from full EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) power generation projects toward smaller high-voltage projects. In fiscal 2020, it eliminated its exposure to the domestic iron and steel industry in the Industrial segment. These adjustments resulted in impairment charges in the first half of fiscal 2020 of over $38.5 million.

Pressures from the pandemic, specifically the impact from the dramatic decline in energy demand, forced Matrix Service to further protect its business. For the full year, consolidated revenue declined 22.3% and adjusted EPS fell 60% to just $0.40 per share.

We experienced delayed project awards and starts as well as significantly reduced near-term capital and maintenance spending by our clients.

In the second half of its fiscal 2020 (ending June 30, 2020), a cost structure review generated notable results.

The outcome of that review reduced our planned overhead costs by approximately $45 million or 18% through reductions in force, elimination of planned headcount additions, closure or consolidation of facilities, organization consolidation, reduction of capital spending, and significant reductions of other discretionary spending, including travel. While these reductions were significant and many of them permanent, we do not believe they impact our capabilities or ability to grow our revenue and execute work. In fact, while we have reduced costs in many areas, we have increased our investment in other aspects such as business and corporate development. (emphasis added)

These reductions assisted Matrix Service in protecting its gross profit margin, even though it did not fully recover overhead costs in fiscal 2020. Gross profit in fiscal 2019 was $132 million on consolidated revenue of $1.42 billion for a gross profit margin of 9.31%. Gross profit in fiscal 2020 was $102.2 million on consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion for a gross profit margin of 9.28%.

SG&A expenses declined 8.2% from $94 million in fiscal 2019 to $86.3 million in fiscal 2020. In addition to the impairment charges incurred in the first half of fiscal 2020, Matrix Service incurred $14 million in restructuring charges in the latter half. The GAAP loss per share was $1.24.

Restructuring

The shutdown forced by the pandemic temporarily halted energy demand. When crude oil prices were pressured in 2014, Matrix Service was one of the many victims. It purposely diversified into other markets, specifically electrical infrastructure. It also focused on building its brand and reputation. The 2020 ordeal highlighted the need to continue shifting.

We will strategically reduce this percentage [business related to crude oil] in the future.

Beyond the literal shift, Matrix Service opted to restructure the presentation of its business model. Through fiscal 2020, Matrix Service organized and reported in four segments - 1) Electrical Infrastructure, 2) Industrial, 3) Storage Solutions and 4) Oil Gas & Chemical. The company found most observers equated its Oil, Gas and Chemical segment and Storage Solutions segment to the crude oil industry. In fiscal 2020, the Oil, Gas and Chemical segment generated $201 million or 18.3% of total consolidated revenue, and the Storage Solutions segment generated $559 million or 50.8% of total consolidated revenue. Matrix found the perception was the company is 70% reliant on the crude oil industry. This is actually a misconception.

Today, crude-related activities represent an increasingly smaller part of the enterprise portfolio with approximately 40% of the business in this market.

To remedy the situation, Matrix Service will adjust the viewing. Effective fiscal 2021, the company will report in three segments - 1) Utility and Power Infrastructure, 2) Process and Industrial Facilities and 3) Storage and Terminal Solutions.

The most significant change moves the business related to LNG (liquified natural gas) peak shaving from the prior Storage Solutions segment to the new Utility and Power Infrastructure segment.

LNG peak shaving units are used for storing surplus natural gas, so as to be able to meet the requirements of peak consumption later during the different seasons.

As of July 2020, according to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Office of Pipeline Safety, the following map depicts LNG facilities including peak shaving.

Had the company been organized in fiscal 2020 based on the fiscal 2021 reporting structure, the consolidated revenue would have been spread at 19.3% to Utility and Power Infrastructure, 38.3% to Process and Industrial Facilities and 42.4% to Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Impairment charges of $24.9 million related to shifting project focus in the Electrical Infrastructure segment and restructuring charges of $2.7 million would have had a dramatic impact on the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment. Impairment charges of $13.6 million related to the exit from the iron and steel business and restructuring charges of $9.3 million would have had a dramatic impact on the Process and Industrial Facilities segment.

The backlog of $758.5 million has also been redistributed to the new segments.

Matrix reported the project cancellations referenced above are related to the company's exit from the iron and steel business, the cancellation of a coke battery project in Canada, and cancellation of turnaround work as precautionary measures related to COVID-19.

It is pertinent to recognize the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment had a more negative impact to the bottom line in fiscal 2020 and, yet, it is also the segment with the better book-to-bill ratio heading into 2021. Upcoming projects are driven by the need to upgrade the existing electrical infrastructure across North America as well as the need for "utility-grade" LNG peak shaving facilities. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Matrix was awarded an EPC contract on a new 1+ BcF LNG peak shaving facility in the western United States.

As mentioned already, project awards and starts were delayed as a result of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown. However, largely attributable to the EPC award in the fourth quarter, awards for the fourth quarter more than doubled the production of the third quarter.

Backlog Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Project Awards $321.69M $197.28M $113.31M $227.25M Cancellations -$88.3M -$10.17M

Matrix began fiscal 2020 with a backlog of $1.1 billion and ended fiscal 2020 with a backlog of $758.5 million. Should the fourth quarter pace accelerate and cancellations subside, the company can easily rebuild its backlog to the $1 billion mark.

Financial Position

Matrix Service ended fiscal 2020 with $100 million in cash and equivalents and had only borrowed $9.2 million against its revolving credit facility. Considering both, the company has over $193 million in liquidity.

Prior to the pandemic, Matrix Service was actively repurchasing shares of its stock. In fiscal 2020, its outstanding count decreased by almost 1 million shares from 27.6 million shares to 26.6 million shares. Considering its liquidity, its stock is trading 65% lower on the year, and its price-to-book ratio of 0.68, future repurchases are still a possibility.

We're going to weigh those purchases against acquisition opportunities that are out in the marketplace.

In the fall of 2018, Matrix Service shared its longer-term target to generate over $2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2022. Prior to the pandemic, acquisitions were to be a key factor in meeting the goal. As a result of the pandemic, acquisitions have become a critical factor. The company is focused on bolstering the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment.

We are going to be actively looking for acquisitions in that market both in our current service territory, but more specifically, outside of that territory to gain more scale in that business.

Summary

Pressures on the crude oil market in the middle of the last decade prompted Matrix Service to shift its focus. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need and escalated its efforts. The company entered fiscal 2021 (starting July 1, 2020) with a new structure highlighting the majority of its revenue is no longer dependent on the crude oil market.

Yet, from a Wall Street perspective, the company remains classified in the Energy sector and the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services industry. It will most likely take even more time for it to differentiate itself. On the plus side, this time allows potential investors to build a position in this fundamentally-sound shape-shifting EPC contractor.

