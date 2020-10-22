An End To The Idea Of Fiscal Austerity

The next five years or so, will be a time of rebuilding, both the economy and the ideas about how the economy works, so that we may construct better policies.

The "shock" of the coronavirus pandemic, throwing economies into recession and creating financial distress, seems to be the culmination of sixty years of credit inflation.

The cry is almost unanimous around the world - governments, in this age of pandemic and economic recession, must open up the government spigots and stimulate their economies.

The cry of the 2020s: the idea of fiscal austerity has come to an end.

This was the week we witnessed the funeral of austerity."

So, writes Chris Giles in the Financial Times.

Those who worship at its altar now urge countries to throw caution to the wind. Fiscal orthodoxy practiced over decades since the debt crises and inflation of the 1970s and 1980s, has been replaced with fiscal activism." As the IMF and World Bank annual meetings wrap up in virtual form in Washington this weekend, many of the most senior figures at the top-and in the research departments-of these institutions have been singing a new tune on fiscal policy this week."

The hit of the coronavirus pandemic around the world followed by economic recession, fiscal deficits have ballooned.

The advice coming out of the Washington meetings is that governments must not stop what they have been doing. Governments spend and spend until the virus is defeated and economies begin to expand again.

I don't disagree with this assessment. However, I do disagree with the analysis presented above about the role that fiscal austerity has played in getting us where we are.

The Situation In The United States

The deficit for the United States for the fiscal year that ended September 30 was $3.1 trillion.

The US spent $6.55 trillion and collected revenues of $3.42 trillion, so that the deficit was $3.13 trillion. Much of the spending came from the $2.2 trillion economic relief package that Congress passed in March.

The nation's debt now stands at 102 percent of the country's gross national product.

Total US government debt held by the public topped $21 trillion, a new record.

The projections by the Congressional Budget Office for future deficits are horrendous. The problems connected with such deficits have been the subject of a recent post.

But this environment, according to the Financial Times, must be accepted, and we must move on. And, sadly, I agree with the editors of the Financial Times.

How We Got Here

However, I disagree with Chris Giles over the pathway that got us here. Giles, as mentioned above, talks about the "Fiscal orthodoxy practiced over decades since the debt crises and inflation of the 1970s and 1980s."

I don't see the past this way and argue that if we had practiced "fiscal orthodoxy" over the past thirty years, we would not be in the situation we are in now.

As readers of my blog know, I have pictured the economic policy making of the past sixty years,. Yes, I believe that it began in the early 1960s, is one of "credit inflation." To me, the policy of credit inflation comes from the fact that the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System and the fiscal policy of the federal government have been built on the foundation of something called the Phillips curve.

The Phillips curve is a statistical relationship between an economy's unemployment rate and the economy's inflation that supposedly shows a tradeoff between these two economic variables. What the Phillips curve purportedly shows is a tradeoff between unemployment and inflation such that if a higher rate of inflation is maintained, the unemployment rate can be lowered.

This relationship is the foundational assumption for the Fed's efforts to achieve a goal of a 2.0 percent rate of inflation in the economy.

Milton Friedman criticized this effort right from the start. Friedman contended that the relationship is founded upon the premise that expectations of inflation will not change if the rate of inflation changes.

Thus, if the economy is experiencing an unemployment rate of 4.0 percent and the inflation rate is zero with an expectation that inflation will remain at the zero-rate, a policy goal of a 3.0 percent rate of unemployment if the inflation rate is raised to 2.0 percent cannot be achieved for long.

Why? Well, if inflation is now at 2.0 percent, inflationary expectations cannot remain at zero. The Phillips curve must shift and the inflation requirement to achieve a 3.0 percent unemployment rate must rise.

What Happened?

Friedman's idea holds if the expansionary monetary and fiscal policy needed to increase the inflation rate remains in the real sector of the economy and none of its leaks into the financial sector. But this did not turn out to be the case as the community of sophisticated investors came to realize that the government's policy would continue on… and on… and on.

This policy of "credit inflation," begun in the early 1960s, became the basis for a new investment strategy by the early 1970s, as the "credit" created by the government moved into assets and asset price inflation got its start. "Credit inflation" was supported by Republicans and Democrats. By the 1990s, with all the financial engineering and financial innovation of the 1980s available, "credit inflation" became dominant, and the problem of asset price bubbles became an issue.

Following the Great Recession, we saw the government push fiscal stimulus, but even more we saw the Federal Reserve try three rounds of quantitative easing, although with other efforts to get the economy growing faster. But all we got was little inflation in the price of goods and services, mediocre economic growth and a booming stock market that hit higher and higher levels.

Almost all the credit inflation went into asset prices, and very little went into stimulating output.

The Present

The pandemic has seemingly broken the back of credit inflation. Historically, we always, eventually, see an end to major periods of debt accumulation. We just don't know what will bring about that end. But in the end, those that don't like lots of debt always can say, "I told you so."

Now, we have to deal with the aftermath of the sixty years of credit inflation. And in my view, it will be very, very messy. As stated above, because of the pandemic and the current economic conditions, fiscal stimulus cannot be limited. And, monetary policy must be supportive.

Longer-term economic projections are located in the 2.0 percent range or less for the foreseeable future. This will make it difficult to do anything about the deficit and the total amount of debt outstanding.

A further difficulty that will be faced is that the economy will be going through a major transformation in the role that information technology will play. The common thread here is that the changes in the economy due to the advancement of information technology will be accelerated. Thus, if the 2.0 percent growth rate captures the spread of the "new" technology, just think of the weakness and changes that will be going on in the "legacy" areas of the economy.

This transformation will be very harmful to some while it will be very fruitful to others. As investors, we need to know where we are going to be in this change and where our investments are going to be.

For investors, they can invest in the "new" technology and stay away from the "old." After all, most of the value of the stock market is now made up of the "new" technology. But what does this mean for those investing in passive investment vehicles? Well, the "new" is going to dominate and how the "legacy" firms adjust to participate in the "new" is going to be the source of many stories.

And, the economic policy of the future? Well, hopefully we will finally give final rites to the Phillips curve.

