Introduction and key features

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) offers investors an opportunity to dabble with the broad US IT sector in the most efficient way possible; the ETF has an MER of 0.08%, which is incidentally the lowest in this US tech-focused space. FTEC tracks the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index. When you look at a bonafide growth sector such as tech, dividend returns aren't quite its raison d'être (as you want the excess funds to be plugged back into growing the business), but you'd be interested to know that, for a low dividend-paying sector, FTEC does have a decent dividend track record relative to other peers in this space. Over the last 4 years, the dividend yield on offer has been the highest in this space (and despite the ETF being up by almost 50% this year, currently, you can pick up a yield of almost 1%). Besides having grown dividends annually for the last 6 years (5-year CAGR of c.17%) and even in 2020 when a lot of ETFs have cut their quarterly payouts, FTEC has increased its payouts for the first 3 quarters - Q1: 56% YoY, Q2: +2% YoY, Q3: 1% YoY.

Outstanding historical risk-return stats

Over the last 5 years, FTEC has been a fantastic source of wealth generation for tech-hungry investors, outperforming the tech-flavored Nasdaq and the S&P500 quite handsomely. That said, it's also important to look at some of the risk-adjusted return metrics to get a sense of how effectively the ETF has been, at juggling its risk, and delivering a return commensurate with this risk.

As you can see from the table above, FTEC has generated a superior alpha of 3x its category average over the last 5 years, and almost twice that of its peers, over the last 3 years. The mean annual return too is well ahead of the average. Looking at the risk, we can see that volatility is on the higher side, with standard deviation (a measure of total risk) coming in c.5% more than the category average. The ETF has a slight high-beta tilt, with beta over 1x, but in line with peers. The 3-year R-square of almost 80 versus 63 for the category average suggests that FTEC does a better job at mirroring the movements of its benchmark than its peers (in other words, about 80% of the movement of FTEC can be explained by movements in the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index).

Excess risk-adjusted returns are exemplified by a fantastic Treynor ratio (that considers the beta or systematic risk), but given FTEC's general lack of diversification, I would attach more importance to total risk (standard deviation) rather than just systematic risk (beta). So, the metric you need to focus on here is the Sharpe ratio, which measures excess returns, per unit of total risk. Here, too, FTEC delivers superior numbers well ahead of the category average, which fails to generate excess returns on par with the level of risk taken (<1).

Holdings analysis - Not well-diversified and top-heavy

My gripe with this ETF is that it is not well-diversified despite offering investors a fairly large pool of over 330 stocks. FTEC's holdings are dominated by the two most valuable companies in the world - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that jointly account for almost 40% of the total portfolio. The next 8 largest stocks account for a further 21% of the total holdings, which means, out of FTEC's 331 stocks, the lowest 321 stocks by weight are, in effect, only contributing about 39% to the total holdings. Making up the numbers, did somebody say?

Look, I get it - most of the top-10 holdings are competent tech enterprises with a great track record of execution and the sustained ability to dominate their respective markets. For instance, just take the top two - whilst most companies have struggled in 2020, AAPL has come away relatively unscathed and is now on the cusp of entering Q1-21 which has traditionally been its strongest quarter for iPhone shipments. The remote work culture and increased digitization across the world have only reemphasized MSFT's core expertise in data centers and cloud computing. The company's shimmering gaming franchise is another feather in its cap. I acknowledge that these are high-quality businesses that warrant high-quality valuation multiples that justify their superior growth potential, but nonetheless, when you're in the business of making money, it's also important to demarcate the fine lines between what constitutes a great business and what constitutes a great investment. Regardless of their respective business prospects, at these valuation levels, I just find it difficult to accept that some of these companies that constitute the top-10 make for a compelling investment proposition. Also, consider that these large tech-names have very limited room to err as expectations are sky high; for instance, do note that, in July, despite beating revenue and EPS consensus for Q4, MFST sold off by more than 5%.

Since the top-10 make up for over 60% of FTEC's total holdings, I've focused on the relative valuations of only these 10. As you can see from the table below, based on future earnings estimates, all the stocks except Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) (and perhaps Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)) are trading at a significant price premium to their historical averages. On a weighted average basis, the forward P/E multiple of the top-10 of FTEC currently trades at a 57% premium to its historical average.

With growth stocks, you also want to corroborate if these stocks are justifying their earnings potential, so I also looked at the PEG (Price/Earnings-to-Growth) multiple based on forward earnings estimates, and even here, the current weighted-average multiple of the top10 represents a 47% premium over its historical average (which is above 1.5x for all stocks and indicative of their sustained historical growth capacity), with CSCO the only stock in the top-10, trading at a discount.

Price action - Wait for a pullback for better risk-reward

FTEC is currently witnessing strong momentum, with the ETF trading well above its key moving averages of 50, 100, and 200 on the daily chart, but I feel some caution may be warranted if you consider things from a larger time frame. If you look at the price action on the monthly chart, you can see that, from June 2016 to June 2020, FTEC was trending upwards via an ascending broadening wedge pattern. During most of this period, it respected the two boundary lines, forming healthy pullbacks when it had reached the upper boundaries, and then bouncing up from the lower boundaries. However, in July 2020, the ETF broke past the upper boundary of the wedge, making a steep parabolic move (which had begun since April), and only paused when it breached the psychologically crucial resistance of c.$100. Regardless of tech's prospects, the steepness of the most recent up-move makes me rather nervy, and I feel potential investors would be better served if they wait for a third pullback and pursue an entry at lower levels of $75-80 (highlighted in blue), as this would represent a healthy pullback of 50% of the up move from April. This zone had also previously served as a crucial pivot point in Jan. and Feb. 2020 (the ETF fell away from here). Of course, I acknowledge that, if growth and tech stocks continue to bask in the limelight, a pullback to these $75-80 levels may never come, and alternatively, one may also see FTEC chop around sideways, within the narrow range of the upper wedge boundary of $90 and the resistance of $100 (area highlighted in yellow), before making an attempt to break past $100. Yet still, I would be hesitant to add positions at these elevated levels, particularly considering the steepness of the previous move and would rather stay on the sidelines.

Closing thoughts

To sum up, FTEC has an excellent track record of managing risk and delivering excess returns; it also offers you exposure to some admirable tech names in a very efficient manner. That said, getting into a skewed, top-heavy, and over-valued tech ETF at this point of the economic cycle makes me rather queasy. The ETF has also recently had a very steep move and is now very close to a psychological resistance point. Investors would be advised to wait for a pullback to the $75-80 levels, before considering an entry.

In this business, it's also important to follow where the smart money is going, and I think tech maybe susceptible here, as large swathes of the institutional investment community are poised to rotate away from growth and tech names into other pockets in the market; as you can see from the charts above, a fund manager survey by BofA last month showed that tech was perceived to be the most over-crowded trade and rotating out of tech was one of the most popular themes, only behind rotation out of the Eurozone. Data from Bloomberg Intelligence also shows that, over the last two months, investors have pulled out $3.7 billion from growth funds, of which tech is a large part of. All things considered, I am neutral on FTEC.

