The dividend is at risk, and even with valuations below historical levels, investors should exercise caution.

The recent attempt at delisting Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) by its promoter, Vedanta Resources (OTCPK:VDNRF) (VRL), has officially failed due to the lower-than-required shares offered. As expected, shares have reacted negatively in the aftermath, but moving forward, capital allocation will be key. For minority shareholders, I think what matters now is how management will look to ease debt at both Vedanta and VRL.

Although I like the dividend, Vedanta’s preference to fund its VRL’s debt via intercompany loans is a concern, especially with the c. $1.1 billion to VRL likely written down to nothing. Pending clarity on balance sheet uncertainty at VEDL and its parent, I would be very cautious about investing at these levels (even with valuations below historical levels).

Delisting Fails as Shares Bid Fails to Clear Threshold

For background, VEDL’s promoter, VRL, has failed to delist the company with only 1,255 million shares tendered – lower than the minimum 1,322 million required to reach the 90% trigger limit. Notably, the exit price would have been c. Rs 320/share if the entire quantity tendered was confirmed.

However, even if the higher number of shares were tendered, the delisting would likely have failed anyway, considering the discovered price would have implied c. $7.8 billion in cash outlay (significantly higher than the $3.2 billion raised by VRL). While VRL would have the option to make a counteroffer, its balance sheet is constrained by a crippling debt load.

Elevated Debt at VRL Warrants Caution

As of Q1 ‘21, VRL’s consolidated net debt increased to $10.6 billion, of which VRL’s standalone net debt stood at $7.3bn. Volcan (the ultimate parent entity) also has net debt of c. $0.3 billion, which needs to be accounted for. Overall, that leaves the group with debt maturities of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 and c. $3.2 billion in fiscal 2022. Notably, the fiscal 2021 repayment of c. $1.6 billion equates to an interest cost of 7%.

The issue is that cash flow at VRL and dividends from VRL’s 50.1% stake in VEDL will likely not suffice to pay down the debt. As a result, there is an emerging conflict of interest between minority shareholders and the parent, with an increasing reliance on intercompany loans to minimize “leakage” to minorities. This was confirmed by both the commentary in VRL’s fiscal 2020 annual report and the c. $1.1 billion commitment provided by VDL’s overseas subsidiary in Q1 ‘21.

Intercompany Loans Could Increase

The key issue with these intercompany loans is the lack of any other cash-generating asset for VRL, which likely means any committed loans will either not be repaid anytime soon or worse, not at all. More optimistic VEDL investors might opt to treat these loans as long-term maturities, but I think it may be more prudent to simply write them off.

Going forward, I expect reliance on intercompany loans to increase as they look to be well within the limits prescribed in section 186 of the Companies Act. And to expand on my earlier point, VRL’s fiscal 2020 annual report (excerpted below) also highlighted its intent to upstream cash through intercompany loans – a negative for minority shareholders at VDL.

Management intends to reduce the extent of dividends required from subsidiaries by extending an additional intercompany loan from an operating subsidiary to the Company.

HZL Dividend Payment a Near-Term Catalyst

In line with VDL’s dividend policy (adopted in 2017), the entire dividend income (net of taxes) received from its subsidiary HZL could be passed on to VDL’s shareholders. This excludes one-time special dividends, which will be subject to the Board’s discretion.

However, while HZL had declared a dividend of Rs16.5/share in May, the payment was withheld by VDL due to its ongoing delisting process. Now that the delisting has failed, the payout of the proceeds from HZL would amount to Rs12.2/share for VDL shareholders, equivalent to a c. 12-13% yield. Shares will likely re-rate should the cash be paid out.

Dividends Likely to be Deferred

As VEDL has a gross debt load of $7.8 billion as of Q1 ‘21 (including working capital loans and short-term borrowings), the balance sheet at the VEDL level also presents a risk. Furthermore, c. $2.8 billion in debt is maturing by fiscal 2022. To address this, an additional $1.4 billion credit line with a seven-year door-to-door maturity has been lined up by pledging the c. 15% stake in HZL. If fully utilized, this would mean mitigation of repayment pressures.

Alternatively, VEDL could also attempt to refinance or roll over its debt to a later maturity, but this would be subject to lenders’ approval. If successful, VEDL would have the flexibility to pay out dividends. However, I think VEDL may opt to defer dividends instead to minimize leakages to minorities. The dividend policy supports this view, as it states that, in times of stress (which arguably VEDL is currently undergoing), dividends can be deferred.

Keep a Close Eye on the Capital Allocation

Due to the overhang of VRL’s balance sheet stress, VEDL shares currently trade at 3.8x EV/EBITDA. This is 1-2 turns below historical levels, but fairly, I believe, reflects the downside risk from potential intercompany loan write-offs down the line.

Overall, VEDL is cheap, but the risks more than outweigh the valuation. Capital allocation issues should remain the major investor concern over operational performance, and pending clarification of these issues, I would be very cautious about investing in the shares.

