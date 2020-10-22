Despite being one of the largest and most secure midstream companies in Canada, Pembina (PBA) was not spared from the wide sell-off in the energy sector. I will begin by briefly describing how Pembina operates and makes money. I will then move onto my investment thesis and a brief DCF to demonstrate why Pembina, at these prices, is one of the safest buys and yields on the market right now.

Business Overview

Pembina’s operations can be divided into three divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and the Marketing and New Ventures Division. A breakdown of the proportions of adjusted EBITDA earned by each division in 2019 is provided below.

Source: Pembina’s Annual Information Form 2019

I will begin with Pembina’s Pipelines Division, since the company earns most of its EBITDA from this division. The pipelines division consists of pipeline transportation, storage, rail services and terminalling. Pembina has 3.1 mmboe/d of transportation capacity a day, with average realized volumes exceeding 2.5mmboe/d in both 2019 and 2020 so far. They also have 11 mmbls of above ground storage and 145 mboe/d of rail terminalling capacity which can be used for all grades of Canadian crude oil. Most of Pembina’s revenues in this segment are structured using firm contracts or cost-of-service contracts. This means that Pembina will usually have minimum revenue, volume commitments or payment structures with customers whereby their customers pay them a fee calculated using pro rata operating expenses plus a return on invested capital. The oilsands business, for example, utilizes a long-term, extendible contract, whereby it charges customer based on what it incurs in operating costs plus a ROIC. Most of these oilsands agreements expire in the early to mid-2030s and have commitments from investment-grade counterparties. Below is an illustration of the location of Pembina’s primary assets.

Source: Pembina’s Annual Information Form 2019

Next, we have the Facilities Division. This infrastructure is used to provide Pembina’s customers with natural gas, condensate and NGL services. Condensate is used as a diluent for heavy Canadian oil in order to facilitate its transportation through pipelines. Natural gas and NGLs like Propane, Butane and Isobutane have many uses depending on which natural gas or NGL is being considered. For example, propane can be used for heating or cooking, or it can be used as petrochemical feedstock along with Butane, Ethane and Natural Gasoline. Pembina, being well-integrated, can transport these products using its infrastructure, to areas or facilities where they are needed most. Pembina has 6 bcf/d per day of gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization and processing services capacity along with 326 mbdp of NGL fractionation and 21 mmbls of cavern storage and associated pipelines and rail terminalling facilities. Most of Pembina’s business in this segment is contractual whereby fees are charged to customers based off a fixed-fee-for service methodology, with few instances where Pembina opts to earn a fixed return on invested capital arrangements.

Lastly, we have the Marketing & New Ventures Division. This can be thought of as the retail arm of Pembina’s operations. It utilizes its integrated structure to maximize the value of hydrocarbons that are produced in upstream operations by providing access to new markets, taking advantage of commodity price fluctuations, product price differentials, location basis differentials and foreign exchange rates and volumes. They engage in the buying and selling of products, commodity arbitrage and storing products due to seasonality or rapidly changing market conditions. Customers in this segment vary by business and are generally those who produce, consume and/or market hydrocarbons. Consequently, contractual arrangements associated with this segment will also vary more widely than those in its other business segments, making this the most volatile segment regarding its operating results. Below is an illustration of Adjusted EBITDA contribution by contract type, with Frac spread and Product margin, the most volatile cash flows, being associated with the Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Source: Pembina’s Investor Presentation October 2020

Investment Thesis

As demonstrated in the illustration above, Pembina’s cash flows are almost entirely generated by Take-or-pay or Fee-for-service arrangements. This provides substantial security to Pembina and its shareholders in even the worst of energy market downturns. This was exemplified by Pembina’s Q2 earnings report whereby cash flow from operating activities per share was down 9% while cash flow from operating activities was down only 3%. These results were better than what I was anticipating and will likely only improve as Canadian production comes back online and demand for hydrocarbons begin to recover.

Source: Pembina’s Investor Presentation October 2020

Furthermore, Pembina currently has an approximate 8% dividend yield. While many may think a high dividend yield is a signal for an eventual dividend cut, I believe this would be a highly unlikely outcome. Pembina will pay 70-75% of distributable cash flow in 2020, demonstrating that the dividend is well covered by free cash flow. Management is also trying to focus on stability by increasing the weighting of fee-based contribution to total adjusted EBITDA. What this does is almost ensures that Pembina can maintain and grow its dividend as conditions improve, while likely never having to use debt to pay a dividend, even in the worst of market downturns.

Source: Pembina’s Investor Presentation October 2020

Even more importantly, Pembina has a strong BBB credit rating, making it one of the safest Canadian midstream companies with access to ample cheap debt. They have a Debt/EBITDA of 3.8x-4x, which is below the industry average of about 4.5x. Furthermore, their debt maturities are staggered, with most maturities maturing after the year 2030. This translates to a fixed rate debt tenure of 13 years with a weighted average cost of debt of 4%. To illustrate how cheaply they can issue new debt, in May they issued $400 million in senior unsecured notes with a coupon of 4.76%, which matures in 2050. These are very attractive rates for a business that seeks to earn >10% returns on invested capital. Below is an illustration of their debt staggered debt maturities.

Source: Pembina’s Investor Presentation October 2020

Most Importantly, Pembina has many avenues for growing cash flows in the future. By the end of this year and the first half of next year, Duvernay III, Prince Rupert Export Terminal, Empress Infrastructure and Hythe Developments will be in service; budgeted at $810 million. Pembina was also in the midst of continuing the CKPC PDH/PP Facility along with several other projects, but prudently deferred major capital expenditures until market conditions stabilize. This means that there is still $4.5 billion in feasible growth opportunities for Pembina to focus on in the future.

Management has notably been responsible when it comes to acquisitions, exemplified by the most recent Kinder Morgan Canada and Cochin Pipeline acquisition. This $4.35 billion deal will generate between $350-450 million dollars once all expansion opportunities are realized, generating an approximate 10% return on invested capital. The acquisition provides stable fee-based cash flows and increases the integrated nature of Pembina’s asset-base. Furthermore, the Cochin Pipeline System imports much needed condensate into Canada. Canada imports nearly half of the total amount of condensate needed for oilsands transportation. This ensures that this asset will be highly utilized well into the future. An illustration of how Pembina’s newly acquire assets fit in with its existing asset-base and future growth opportunities is shown below.

Source: Pembina’s Acquisition of KMC and Cochin Pipeline Slide Deck

DCF Analysis

Below I have included, what I believe to be, a conservative DCF analysis using Pembina’s 2022 free cash flow of $2,300 to build the rest of the model. I assumed a weak 2021 due to a prolonged recovery, an outcome I believe is unlikely, but included to keep figures conservative. I believe 2022 will see at least $2,300 million in free cash flow, likely higher, and then included a 5% growth rate until 2026, inline with management’s expectations. For a terminal value figure, I did not include a growth rate, also to keep things as conservative and simple as possible, even though I expect cash flows to grow well into the 2030s. Even when including a 30% margin of safety, my model implies that Pembina is likely undervalued. The model suggests it is undervalued by about 16%. If you believe my model is too conservative, you can remove the margin of safety, which would imply an upside closer to 65% at an implied value of $47 a share. Keep in mind, this is also assuming that the market continues to expect a 10% annual return, a discount rate I believe is too high given Pembina’s risk profile and a near 0% interest rate environment. Furthermore, if you would include a terminal growth rate, or forecast any future growth into the 2030s for that matter, the implied valuation would be far greater than what I have shown here, since most of the value is found in the terminal value assumptions. Of course, by the same token, if you believe that Canadian oil has a very finite life, then you would likely get a value far below mine.

(Source: Created by author using his own estimates)

Conclusion

Pembina offers one of the best risk/rewards in the Canadian midstream sector. I’d especially recommend it for investors who want exposure to the energy sector with the least amount of risk. The interesting thing is, that what I believe is a relatively low risk investment has the potential for greater than 10% average yearly long-term returns. It also currently has a >8% yield making it a great pick for investors who are looking for equities that return substantial capital back to investors via dividends. For these reasons, I believe Pembina is one of the safest picks in the energy sector right now, while still having the potential for very attractive returns through the possibility of a rerating in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.