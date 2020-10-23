Some Risks Are Not Worth Taking

Content makes poor men rich; discontent makes rich men poor.



- Benjamin Franklin

In his wonderful book, Deep Survival, author Laurence Gonzalez described the following situation. Eight snowmobilers had just completed a search and rescue mission. On their way back, they stopped at the base of a hill well known as great for climbing and hammer-heading - a competitive game to see who can reach the highest point. The idea is to race up the hill until either gravity stops you or you turn back downhill. This particular hill had a reputation for being particularly dangerous and prone to avalanches. Hammer-heading was out of the question. Still, one of the snowmobilers could not resist temptation. Then, a second could not resist the thrill of the hunt. An avalanche occurred and, tragically, two members of the team died.1 This story reminds us that some risks are just not worth taking. This is certainly true, as the following examples illustrate, in the world of investing.

The first example occurred in March 2003. I was in Rochester, Minn., to put on a seminar based on my book, Rational Investing in Irrational Times. During my visit, I met with a 71-year-old couple who had financial assets of $3 million. Unfortunately, three years earlier, their portfolio was worth $13 million. I knew the only way they could have experienced that kind of loss was if they had held a portfolio that was not only all, or almost all, equities, but was also one heavily concentrated in U.S. large-cap growth stocks, especially technology stocks. They confirmed this was correct. They also told me they had been working with a financial adviser during this period - demonstrating that while good advice does not have to be expensive, bad advice almost always costs you dearly.

I asked the couple if, instead of their portfolio falling almost 80 percent, the outcome had been different and they had been able to double their portfolio to $26 million, would that have led to any meaningful change in the quality of their lives? The response was a definitive “no.” I then told them I assumed the experience of watching the $13 million shrink to $3 million was very painful, and they probably had spent many sleepless nights. They agreed. I then asked them why they had taken the risks knowing the potential benefit was not going to change their lives very much but a negative outcome would be very painful. The wife turned to the husband and punched him while exclaiming, “I told you so.” Some risks are not worth taking - prudent investors don’t take more risk than they have the ability, willingness or need to take.

The second story began in late March 2000. I was visiting Atlanta to put on a seminar based on my first book, The Only Guide to a Winning Investment Strategy You’ll Ever Need. While there, I met with an Intel (INTC) executive. His net worth at the time exceeded $10 million. With the exception of his home, almost all of the $10 million was in Intel stock. At the time, Intel was trading at a split-adjusted price of around 40 (July 2000, the stock split 2:1). Despite his acknowledging the risks of this concentrated strategy, he was so confident of the outlook for his company that he would not even consider selling the stock. Despite my best efforts, which included many examples of individuals in similar situations who had seen their net worth suffer greatly (employees of once-great companies like Digital Equipment, Polaroid and Xerox (XRX)), there was no convincing him to sell.

I met the Intel executive again about two and a half years later. The company's stock was trading at about 10, having fallen about 75 percent. However, there was still no convincing him to diversify his holdings. Nine years after the original meeting, in March 2009, the stock was still trading at about 10. And there was still no convincing him. “Surely Intel will come back.” I pointed out that the same thing was said by executives from now-bankrupt companies. I reminded him investing is about risk. There are no sure things. Fortunately, Intel eventually recovered. However, it was not until late in 2017 that it once again reached 40. And over the period from March 2000 through September 2020, while an investment in Vanguard's 500 Index Fund (VFINX) returned 6.4 percent per annum, Intel returned just 1.8 percent per annum. There are some risks not worth taking. You should never have more than a small percentage, perhaps 10 percent, of your assets in the stock of any one company, especially that of your employer, because your labor capital could then be highly correlated with the performance of the stock.

The third story is another example of what can happen when investors take risks not worth taking. In the summer of 2000, the overseers of the Art Institute of Chicago decided to place some of their endowment with Integral Investment Management, a hedge fund. By September 2001, they had invested more than $43 million, or almost 7 percent, of their $650 million endowment with Integral. By February 2002, this “pillar of old-money Chicago” had lost at least $20 million.2 Some risks are not worth taking.

The Moral of the Tale

Investing is about the taking of risk. However, prudent investors know there are some risks that are worth taking and some that are not. And they know the difference. Thus, when the cost of a negative outcome is greater than one can bear, the risk should not be taken, no matter how great appear to be the odds of a favorable outcome. In other words, the consequences of your investment decisions should dominate the probabilities, no matter how favorable you think the odds.

