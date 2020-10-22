At the bottom of the article, there is the video analysis with an additional comparison to RDS. Suncor is better.

Investment performance will depend on oil prices, but my free cash flow valuation shows the stock is undervalued by 50% in an oil at $60 environment.

The stock is also in Berkshire's portfolio, so it might be a good one.

Suncor has a few competitive advantages when it comes to oil: a longer-than-average reserve life (27 years), is an integrated producer, and there will be no new competition.

Suncor (NYSE:SU) stock has been one of the most required stocks for me to analyze since the oil stocks crash started in March. The reason why people want me to analyze Suncor is because the business is owned by Warren Buffett. It looks like one of the best businesses in the sector with great long-term assets and low production costs, a strong dividend, a good balance sheet, but the stock keeps going down.

Suncor stock price – Source: Suncor Quote SU stock

It is either the market is totally irrational or, smart money knows something retail investors don’t. This Suncor stock analysis will be focused on the risk and reward of investing in Suncor and also on finding out why the stock is falling, despite the presumed business quality.

Suncor business overview

I’ll start by discussing Suncor’s investor presentation and then continue by looking at the other side of Suncor’s business, the one the management will not discuss in its presentation but is affecting the business.

Suncor produces and distributes oil and oil-related products in Northern America.

Suncor business overview - Source: Suncor Investor Relations

The core of Suncor’s operations is in situ and mining oil operations alongside distribution and refining.

Mining and in situ oil operations – Source: Suncor’s quarterly appendix Q2 2020

The benefit of the above is a long mine life where the negative is high upfront investments. But once the investments are made, cash flows should follow.

The long life of Suncor’s operations – Source: Suncor’s quarterly appendix Q2 2020

The first problem is location. In order to sell the oil, you need to transport it, and the current political environment might not be favorable for new pipeline construction.

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps, the company will have more luck with the Trans Mountain project that could be operational in 2023 as some regulatory hurdles have been cleared. Apart from the negative publicity, sooner or later, the product is sold, so even without new pipelines, the company should do as it has been doing.

Suncor stock fundamentals

In short, the company is saying that, with oil at $35, it can still make money, pay a dividend, and wait for better times.

Suncor’s guidance and dividend – Source: Suncor Investor Relations

Their plan is to keep paying C$1.3 billion, USD $0.98 billion for dividends as long as oil prices stay above $35, which is something that should cover their operating expenses, sustaining capital and dividend requirements. At the current market capitalization, the yield should be around 5.4%.

Suncor’s planned capital allocation - Source: Suncor Investor Relations

The company makes 50% of funds from operations from selling refined products directly to customers, 25% by transporting and trading products and 25% from the sale of unprocessed products.

Suncor business overview – Source: Suncor Investor Relations

According to the company, the debt is manageable, and the maturities are far away. But, still, the company has C$16 billion of debt (USD $12.12 billion).

Suncor’s debt levels – Source: Suncor Investor Relations

The capital spending for the year has been lowered from C$5.6 billion to C$3.8 billion, but as soon as oil price goes up, capital spending will increase by C$3 billion. This means that, for the long-term sustainability of the business, they need to spend approximately C$5 to C$6 billion per year.

Suncor saved on capex in 2020 - Source: Suncor Investor Relations

The company looked eager to lower its carbon emissions, but those plans have been mostly shelved due to the current COVID-19 situation and the required savings.

Suncor’s former econ plans 2020 - Source: Suncor Investor Relations

The company stopped its C$1.3 billion cogeneration project for electricity production and also stopped working on the C$300 million windmill. Such actions among other actions made KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, divest its Suncor stock position. Institutional investors selling because of their own rules is often a big sign for opportunity (note: the oil produced in Norway that filled the pockets of the pension fund emits no CO2 – hahaha).

Suncor 2020 guidance - Source: Suncor Investor Relations

Now, let’s start with the bad news. On the 17th of August 2020, there was a fire that impacted base plant mining operations. Consequently, production guidance for 2020 has been revised downward and costs upward. Oil sand operations operating costs have been increased from the above shown C$24 to C$26 range to C$28 to C$31.

Suncor’s revised guidance – Source: Suncor news release

The lower production and higher costs alongside low oil prices put the dividend and plans detailed above in question. Plus, the second COVID wave and subsequent lockdowns certainly don’t help.

Oil price chart - Source: Oil price

As it all, first and foremost, depends on oil prices, let me make a cash flow valuation on the basis of the discussed above in relation to various oil price scenarios.

Suncor stock cash flow valuation

2019 was a good year for Suncor, with distributions to shareholders reaching C$4.9 billion or $3.7 billion. On the current market capitalization, the free cash flow yield is 20%, which is high, but in line with what the 2019 cash flow yield is also for other companies like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).

2019 Annual Report

The company says that, with lower prices, they can still find C$1.3 billion for dividends, but they have to also cut C$2 billion of spending. The C$2 billion cut in spending can only be temporary because, if not, production can’t be sustained, so they need to keep spending at C$5.5 billion over the long term. This tells me that, with oil price at $35, net long-term returns from Suncor should be around zero.

To keep the dividend there and production stable, they need at least $50, where they would increase the necessary spending back to C$2 billion and then perhaps have another billion left for buybacks. Thus, with oil at $50, you can expect a free cash flow yield of C$2.3 billion from Suncor.

Suncor’s planned capital allocation - Source: Suncor Investor Relations

With oil at $60, we are at 2019 levels where free cash flows should be C$5 billion, payments to shareholders around C$3.5 billion for dividends and buybacks, while the difference would be used to lower debt.

Let's assume the situation being as is for the next 20 years. I am being conservative and taking the final 6 years of production to cover for the costs of cleaning up etc. With oil at $60, the present value of Suncor with an 8% discount rate is C$48 billion or $36 billion. With oil at $50, we are at C$23 billion or $17.42 billion, and with oil at $40, I have assumed that the company might pay dividends for the next 10 years, and that will be about it.

Suncor stock valuation

What the market is actually pricing Suncor at now is oil at $50 for the longer term, and not oil at $60, how most western companies expect. I have recently looked at Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), and they make their assumptions with an oil price of $50, while other Russian producers go even lower, to $40. Plus, it is interesting that Lukoil has stopped focusing on growth and switched to buybacks and dividends as the most valuable strategy for shareholders, something few western producers do as it is all about growth there. Growth in a sector with headwinds can be a very costly strategy.

Now, if this would be a business that is surely a going concern forever, we could disregard the debt of C$16 billion, but this business, as all mining businesses, has a finite life. If I deduct the C$16 billion of debt that will have to be repaid at some point in time from the long-term cash flows in the years prior to 2040, I get an even lower value for Suncor.

Suncor stock valuation minding the debt

Suncor stock investment conclusion

The one thing related to oil stocks that I am 100% sure of is that oil prices, and consequently oil stocks, will be extremely volatile. Just a $10 change in oil prices changes Suncor’s free cash flows by a few billions, and the same applies for other oil stocks.

The thing retail investors might not be pricing in is the time limit on operations, at some point, without significant investments in new production, it will be over for an oil company and that has to be included in the valuation. The new investments will not be profitable if oil prices are not at a certain level which will depend on demand and competition.

On top of the valuation that assume business as usual for Suncor, we know that will likely not be the case as the recent fire showed. Another thing I am pretty sure of is that there will be many issues ahead, from production issues, environmental and likely legal issues among other possible issues.

Thus, I would say, Suncor is actually fairly priced by the market now from a long-term investing perspective. The recent decline could be thanks to the negative news from the fire and general bad sentiment, but it all will depend on oil prices. OPEC+ still controls what is going on, and 74% of North American oil executives think OPEC will have an even bigger impact on oil prices.

Fed’s oil interview – Source: Dallas Fed

On top of all the above, Suncor’s performance will also depend on what some people in Saudi Arabia or Russia decide, which increases the discount one should use when analyzing a business like Suncor.

That is from an investing perspective and a long-term buy and hold strategy. From a more speculative, medium-term perspective, it is likely oil will rebound, and consequently, the same will happen to Suncor’s stock. If, in 2022, we see oil at $60, the market might price that for the longer term, and consequently, the upside for Suncor stock would be around 100%.

See how the above fits your portfolio, investment strategy, and investment requirements.

Enjoy the video with the additional comparison to RDS.A stock.

If you enjoyed this analysis and investment approach, please consider subscribing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.