Source: Business Standard

Background

TRP [Television Rating Points] is used to gauge the viewership of TV channels on a broad channel-by-channel basis. TV channels in the US such as CNBC, Fox News, CNN, or even HBO for that matter would have different TRPs assigned to them. So, in the holiday season HBO or a movie channel might have a significantly higher TRP rating for that time period, which is usually credited to the average amount of time spent on the channel in a given week by the viewer. Broadcasters are often motivated to manipulate and artificially inject screen time into specific channels to inflate its TRP, and this comes to the expense and detriment of advertisers.

Manipulation of TRPs could lead to anomalies in the assessment of television content, popularizing programs that do not, in effect, have a mass following.

– The Telegraph India

Advertisers are very reliant on TRP data, because it provides them with a benchmark to assess how well their ads are doing with their viewers. It also helps them to curate a better ad strategy and make use of the concept of dayparting [adjustment to TV programming schedules, demographics, etc.]. If channels started to display manipulated and inflated viewership on paper, then advertisers think that they are getting their money’s worth on their ads – when really, they are just getting duped into a false picture. This provides a disadvantageous environment for advertisers to operate in and provides numerous vulnerabilities and challenges, such as the case of what is, and what is developing to be TRP manipulation that is affecting advertisers in India.

TRP Controversy in India

The Mumbai police recently unearthed a television rating scam in which three channels, including a leading English news channel, were accused of manipulating the Television Rating Points (TRP) to boost advertising revenue. Higher the TRP, more the advertising revenue.

India is home to nearly 900 TV channels and nearly half of them are news channels. The manipulation of TRP is done to attain more ad revenue from advertisers. Advertisers are the party who end up being hurt on account of this false data. Image Source: TheFederal

Investigations in Mumbai, the financial capital, are underway over the alleged rigging of TRP by three TV channels – Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema - who paid cash/bribes to manipulate television rating points. The households that were given these bribes were asked to keep channels on for long periods of time, even though no one was actually watching them. “Illiterate homes were asked to keep English channels on,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said. A total violation towards gathering ethical viewership data.

While the bribes paid to households to manipulate TRPs may not be a large sum in the Republic TV and the other two channels’ case, the advertisement revenue behind those TRPs is what puts them in a tough spot.

The real party which ended up being the scapegoat of TRP manipulation were the advertisers. One of the three accused TV channels that has been under the lens of the media extensively is Republic TV [run in English]. Republic Media Network operates Republic TV and the MD and editor-in-chief of this news outlet is India’s leading and outspoken journalist Arnab Goswami. Mr. Goswami was editor-in-chief and a news anchor of Times Now and ET Now [both highly reputed and viewed English news channels in India] for 10 years. Being a key individual as editor-in-chief of Republic TV in this growing controversy, his presence has brought even more media attention and scrutiny on TRPs and those involved.

Source: LiveLaw.in ; Arnab Goswami [India’s leading journalist turned media owner of Republic Media Network]

Given the impact on advertising, we have a staunch belief that advertisers will curtail their expenditure on TV ads and choose a strategy that pivots away from anything that bears too much risk. Social media platforms like Facebook (FB), in my view, provide that risk-averse and wide exposure to a greater audience [India being one of the most populous nations with the highest user rate of Facebook’s popular social media applications like “Facebook” and “Instagram”].

We think that this could be a strong catalyst that could cater to Facebook India’s ad revenue growth, as other mediums fail to show promise, becoming mired in controversy and relatively lackluster growth. The instant feedback and ability to track ROI from Digital - some of the most distinguishable traits of this medium, will once again make it a favorable platform amongst advertisers, according to a report by Dentsu Aegis Network on India’s advertising market.

In the following piece we will go on to further explain the development of this alleged TRP controversy and its implications for advertisers, digital growth and media advertising in India, & Facebook's operations in India.

The TRP Controversy Explained (the details)

Source: Gulf News. Households being bribed ~ ₹500 per month [USD 7] to “watch” certain TV channels to manipulate the TRP.

In India, TRP is measured by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), an industry body represented by broadcasters, advertisers and ad agencies. It is measured with the help of barometers which are installed in select homes, through its contracted vendor Hansa Research Group. The data on where the barometers are installed is supposed to remain confidential. However, Mumbai police found certain households were paid ₹500 per month [only $7] each to watch certain channels so that the ratings be manipulated. Source: TheFederal

In Mumbai alone, about 2,000 such barometers are installed. Across the country, BARC set up 44,000 meters in select houses to capture viewership data. The 2,000 barometers installed in Mumbai represent only 5% of the total meters installed across India.

BARC in 2019 estimated that 836 million people in India had access to TV and each household roughly spent an average of 3 hours and 42 minutes watching TV every day.

So, even though these three channels allegedly committed to the TRP controversy, the spotlight eventually falls on BARC [having taken overarching responsibility over barometers] to provide accurate and crucial information to advertisers. BARC is the one who is responsible for the entire system, and its precepts and legal guidelines that go on to embody the entirety of all broadcasting and advertising in India. As a result, what the BARC did next was highly unsuspecting of them and really raised questions that something was really amiss this time.

BARC suspends ratings of TV news channels

Given the ongoing probe into the TRP controversy, the Broadcast Audience Research Council India has decided to pause rating system with immediate effect and undertake a review.

Given the recent developments, the BARC board was of the opinion that a pause was necessitated to enable industry and BARC to work closely to review its already stringent protocols and further augment them to enable the industry to focus on collaborating for growth and well-natured competitiveness.

- Punit Goenka, Chairman of BARC India Board [Source: Deccan Herald]

In a statement BARC said the period would be used to bring ratings system to global standards and to discourage “unlawful inducement of its panel home viewer”. It added it would “review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres to improve their statistical robustness and significantly hamper potential attempts to infiltrate panel homes. The News Broadcasters Association said the suspension period should “be utilized to implement important reforms at BARC.” “The corrupted, compromised, irrationally fluctuating data is creating a false narrative on What India Watches,” Rajat Sharma said.

– Times of India (ToI) Newspaper

We believe this underpins the seriousness of the alleged TRP fraudulent practices that have taken place. There is always a motive to inflate ratings in order to get more ad revenue and popularize poor programming. But in this case, this was taken too far, in our opinion, as the BARC has temporarily shut its services for 3 months in response and under a rather dubious turn-of-events that were least expected of them.

It has happened multiple times before, where whistleblowers became aware of the bribery and corruption prevalent in the TRP system and notified authorities. But it never went this far, where for 3 months they have decided to temporarily halt the television rating system entirely in an attempt to “review” protocols – something seems amiss and we believe BARC may not be disclosing in entirety of what has happened.

Either way, this temporary shutting of the TRP suggests that whatever happened now, has really set off the alarm at the committee and it is of a much more serious level. Advertisers will start to lose their interest further in television advertising if they cannot fully trust data. They will further be deceived into paying millions at the cost of not getting any ROI on their ‘ad dollars.’ This will lead them to an alternative with huge potential and a large user base - services like social media.

Looking Ahead: Growth in Media Consumption

There has been a surge in media consumption in India, and most of that growth has been coming from the digital segment, both on a trailing and forward-looking basis. The sectors that have seen the most favorable growth are gaming and digital. Amongst the two, digital comes in a close second, and both of these industries have benefited greatly during this Covid-19 period. Social media appeal has increased at a pace of 12% overall from the beginning of the year through to June, with April seeing peak user traffic on a per-week basis. Amongst the top media categories of TV, digital, print, and radio – digital has seen the highest CAGR in average time spent with 4.4% growth from 2019 to 2021e with every other category lagging a distant behind. These factors point to an encouraging and promising road of growth ahead for Facebook.

Source: The Economic Times Newspaper – India Edition

As you can see, “Digital & OTT” [circled in yellow] revenue projections from FY20 to FY22 are Rs. 21,800 crore [$3 billion] and Rs. 33,800 crore [$4.5 billion], respectively. This represents a robust 25% CAGR in the selected time period. This is the highest growth, only slightly behind the gaming sector which saw an unprecedented CAGR of 26% because of the lockdown. It is to be noted that we did not compare to FY21 projections directly because that year was still subject to distorted results from the severe effects of Covid-19, whereas the FY22 guidance as presented by KPMG in the newspaper clipping gave us much more steady-state numbers to work with.

Digital Growth in India

According to a thoroughly researched 2019 report by Dentsu Aegis Networks on the Indian advertising market, it concluded the following:

Social Media has remained one of the strongest digital ad platforms and has been consistently successful in increasing consumer engagement for brands. This has been a constant trend in many of the developing nations where Social Media has grown by leaps and bounds despite low Internet penetration. In India, this increased SM usage can be attributed largely to the falling cost of data usage. On an average, Indians spend 2.4 hours on Social Media, which is at par with the global average. Given the high time spent, Social Media takes the lion’s share of 28% (USD 520 million / Rs. 3,835 crore) on all ad spends on Digital, and has grown by 24% over the last year 2018.”

Media ad expense has increased since 2016 for only one medium [digital], whereas all others have declined. The outlook for digital advertising in India looks to be very encouraging:

Source: Dentsu Aegis Networks Report showing Media Ad Expense in India

Instant feedback and ability to track ROI from Digital - some of the most distinguishable traits of this medium, will once again make it a favorable platform amongst advertisers.

This will provide transparency, and advertisers will have more direct access to ad data. This will reduce risk for advertisers to be exposed to fraudulent practices.

On the whole, digital advertising will see a much higher CAGR growth of 27.4% compared to advertising industry's 11.8% till 2025, in India -

Source: Dentsu Aegis Networks Report showing Advertising Industry vs. Digital Advertising Industry in India

Facebook Ad Revenue in India

Source: 10-K

Ads in the Asia-Pacific region have been the fastest growing revenue generator for Facebook from 2017-2019, with a CAGR of 40% [a large part of that growth is fueled by India, representing Facebook’s largest user base – see below]. In our view, the growth trend in India is likely to continue throughout the medium term, as the proliferation and access to internet continues to become more pervasive across all socioeconomic classes of India’s population.

From an advertising standpoint, however, as a result of the ongoing TRP controversy, advertisers may begin to view TRP as a disadvantageous, murky and somewhat expensive route. They may be disinclined to trust something that has at many times been an unreliable source of data – the stuff that is so important from advertiser’s standpoint to gauge to have a notion of trust towards. As the appeal towards television advertising takes yet another blow, advertisers might pivot and find relief in a digital medium which may offer greater reliability. Facebook, we believe is one very powerful platform that will be at center stage when advertisers look for an alternative. As of 2020, Facebook has the highest user base for its “Facebook” app in India, and the user base comes second for “Instagram” after the US. The detriment of advertisers from this TRP controversy will be a catalyst for Facebook’s ad revenue.

Source: Statista [Facebook country rank by user base in millions as of July 2020]

Source: Statista [Instagram country rank by user base in millions as of July 2020]

Daily Active Users [DAUs] Growth

Source: Facebook Presentation

By Q2FY2020, Facebook had the greatest number of Daily Active Users [DAUs] from its Asia-Pacific region, representing 39% of the total DAUs globally. The largest concentration of that user base can be found in the second most populous nation, India. Being in the top-10 list of DAUs, India still has one of the lowest amounts of user penetration [~ 26%] amongst the leading countries. This is because of the country’s high population, and individuals not having adequate internet connectivity, including via mobile. Internet connectivity is improving at a hastened pace, with rising access to cheaper devices and internet plans. This gives the country much headroom to grow in the future, and this is why we believe social media will become more and more pervasively used amongst advertisers.

Conclusion

As you can witness, India is becoming a growing space for digital advertising and the relative growth when compared to other forms of advertising looks to be very encouraging indeed. The CAGR for digital advertising is a robust 27.4% estimated for 2025, against an industry growth rate of only 11.8%. Veering back to the main topic of this article - the whole TRP racket - it will eventually look to make things ever more encouraging as it will act as a catalyst. Advertisers will try to circumvent the risks created by TRP and manipulative data and will look to avenues like Facebook. TV advertising, although popular in India, is seeing slower growth while social media and digital advertising is surging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.