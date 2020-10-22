But given clear evidence of operational strength, Q3 earnings show that the Goldman’s performance trends remain robust and cheaper valuations now exist when compared to the 2020 highs.

Going into the third-quarter reporting period, Goldman Sachs (GS) was faced with a great deal of market attention and a set of very high expectations amongst analysts. After the strong performance results that were posted during the second-quarter period, it’s not surprising that the bank fell short of the results that were recorded earlier this year. However, a slowdown following these elevated performance peaks should not be considered alarming, and recent share price declines suggest that income investors are seeing a buying opportunity for the stock’s 2.42% dividend yield.

(Image Source: Wall Street Journal)

During the most recent reporting period, Goldman Sachs earned profits of $9.68 per share (at $3.2 billion), and this was a massive beat on the consensus expectations (calling for earnings of $5.57 per share). Goldman also held the market’s top ranking for global equity offerings, year-to-date initial public offerings, common stock offerings, and mergers & acquisitions. Revenues for the period rose to $10.78 billion (a gain of 30%), with highlights of exceptionalism visible in the performances of the asset management and trading segments. The investment banking firm also reported its best quarterly ROE figure in a decade (at 17.5%), and we believe these performances set the stage for extended outperformance within the industry into 2021.

Essentially, the trading segment produced revenues of $4.55 billion, which indicates an annualized growth rate of 29%. Bond trading revenues came in at $2.5 billion, and this beat analyst estimates for the period by almost $500 million. Revenues from the equities trading segment came in at $2.05 billion, and this was roughly in line with analyst estimates for the period. All of these results make it clear that Goldman Sachs has been proven capable of meeting elevated expectations even in this tumultuous market environment.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Revenues from the bank’s asset management segment came in at $2.77 billion (which marks a gain of 71% on an annualized basis), and this performance beat analyst estimates for the period by almost $900 million. Of course, this segment makes up a smaller minority of Goldman’s total revenue figure, but we believe that these performances might help to differentiate the bank from the more traditional consumer deposit banks during the fourth-quarter trading period.

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

Goldman’s investment banking segment produced $1.97 billion in net revenues for the quarter, and equities underwriting produced net revenues for the firm that were the second highest in the firm’s history. Net revenues of $1.49 billion were generated by the consumer and wealth management divisions, as consumer banking revenues rose to a new record for the firm and continued strength was visible in Goldman’s wealth management operations. Additionally, its credit loss provisions dropped to $278 million during the third-quarter period (following a massive increase to $1.59 billion during the second-quarter period).

Essentially, these results place Goldman back into territory that is much more normalized, because similar provisions for credit losses were actually reported during the third-quarter period of 2019 at ($291 million). Overall, these results from the third-quarter period suggest that Goldman Sachs has maintained a balance sheet that is highly liquid, and the firm saw an increase of 120 basis points in its standardized common equity tier 1 capital ratio (at 14.5%). As Goldman CEO David Solomon explained:

Our ability to serve clients who are navigating a very uncertain environment drove strong performance across the franchise, building off a strong first half of the year. As our clients begin to emerge from the tough economy brought on by the pandemic, we are well positioned to help them recover and grow, particularly given market share gains we’ve achieved this year.

(Source: Author via Tradingview)

In spite of this clear strength that we can see exists in a number of different areas, Goldman Sachs has not been immune from the market’s post-coronavirus attack on the financial sector. On a YTD basis, the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX) has fallen by -31.59%, while shares of GS stock have fallen by just -12%, so it is clear that this bearish activity has not been isolated within any one stock in the industry sector.

(Source: YCharts)

Fortunately, all of this recent downside selling pressure has sent market valuations into more favorable territory, and Goldman Sachs is now trading with a price-to-book value of just 0.763x. Of course, this activity marks a stark contrast when income investors compare the stock’s current valuation to the 2018 trading period, when it traded with a price-to-book ratio that was as high as 1.472x. Ultimately, these declines suggest that investors are now seeing favorable buying opportunities in shares of Goldman Sachs.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Income investors looking for value in a depressed area of the market should note that the stock’s dividend yield has risen to levels that are far beyond the stock’s long-term averages. Specifically, the four-year average yield for GS shares stands at 1.59%, and this shows that the bullish divergences are elevated in this context. Additionally, the stock has a five-year dividend growth history of 13.02%, and Goldman Sachs is currently associated with a very low dividend payout ratio of just 21.95%. Overall, this suggests that the stock’s dividend is very secure when compared to some of the market’s Dividend Aristocrats that often get much more attention from income investors.

(Source: Author via Tradingview)

Despite recent declines in the stock, we believe that this underperformance in share price activity has opened new opportunities for income investors. After bouncing off of support levels just above $185 per share, the stock has threatened resistance levels near $220 on several different occasions, and it looks as though recent selling pressures are likely to give way relatively soon.

Given Goldman’s clear evidence of operational strength, third-quarter earnings show that the bank’s performance trends remain robust, and cheaper valuations with respect to the 2020 highs (which rests near the $250 level) indicate suitable potential for new buying opportunities. As a result, we believe that GS should be viewed as a viable component as part of a broader income portfolio strategy, but this will require a clear break of the aforementioned resistance level at $220.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.